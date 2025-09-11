Rajasthan Police Admit Card 2025 Out Soon
JFF 2025: Pratik Gandhi Starrer Phule Wins the Hearts at the Jagran Film Festival

Sep 11, 2025, 10:14 IST

13th Rajnigandha Presents Jagran Film Festival screened the Pratik Gandhi and Patralekha starer 'Phule' at Siri Fort Auditorium in New Delhi. The film based on the lives of social reformers Jyotirao Phule and wife Savitribai Phule received a standing ovation for its stellar performance. 

Jagran Film Festival 2025: The 13th Rajnigandha Presents Jagran Film Festival (JFF) was held at Siri Fort Auditorium in New Delhi. The screening of Director Anant Mahadevan’s ‘Phule’ was held at the festival. 

The film based on the life of Jyotirao Phule was adorned with a stellar performance by Pratik Gandhi in the lead role alongside Patralekha who played his wife Savitribai Phule. Both Jyotirao and Savitribai Phule were known for their contribution towards the development of society and education. They also worked towards widow remarriage and gender equality in Maharashtra. 

The film received a standing ovation from the audience at the film festival. 

Privilege to Play the Role of Jyotirao Says Actro Partik Gandhi

Actor Pratik Gandhi who embodied the role of Jyotirao Phule said that it is a matter of great fortune to play the role of theJyotirao on screen. The entire film is based on their story of reform, resistance and hope, said Gandhi.

Overwhelmed by the warmth received, he said that the film has been appreciated by the people at the Jagran Film Festival and if the story of the film is strong then it will impress the audience irrespective of the era. 

Patralekha who fills the role of Savitribai Phule said that Savitribai's life shows that it is based on struggle, empathy and strong faith. She expressed her happiness at the warmth received by the film at JFF. She further added that the purpose of such stories is that their courage remains alive in the coming generations.

Senior Vice President, Strategy and Business Development at Jagran Prakash Limited - Basant Rathore said that one of the main objectives of JFF is to bring important stories to new hearts and minds. The Film Festival is a platform which also recognises talent. Phule is an inspiring film with special inspiration on education. The movie is a reminder of the foundation of the struggle for social reform in India. He further added that it is a matter of pride to host this year's edition in Delhi. 

Anant Mahadevan, Director of Phule stated that it is a pleasure to see the film getting positive response from the audience in a film festival other than theatres. He also thanked the audience present at JFF for giving the film such love.


