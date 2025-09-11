JFF 2025: Pratik Gandhi Starrer Phule Wins the Hearts at the Jagran Film Festival

Jagran Film Festival 2025: The 13th Rajnigandha Presents Jagran Film Festival (JFF) was held at Siri Fort Auditorium in New Delhi. The screening of Director Anant Mahadevan’s ‘Phule’ was held at the festival.

The film based on the life of Jyotirao Phule was adorned with a stellar performance by Pratik Gandhi in the lead role alongside Patralekha who played his wife Savitribai Phule. Both Jyotirao and Savitribai Phule were known for their contribution towards the development of society and education. They also worked towards widow remarriage and gender equality in Maharashtra.

The film received a standing ovation from the audience at the film festival.

Privilege to Play the Role of Jyotirao Says Actro Partik Gandhi

Actor Pratik Gandhi who embodied the role of Jyotirao Phule said that it is a matter of great fortune to play the role of theJyotirao on screen. The entire film is based on their story of reform, resistance and hope, said Gandhi.