JEE Main 2023 Result For Paper 2 Expected Soon, Know How To Download Session 1 Scorecard

JEE Main Result 2023 for Paper 2: As per the recent updates, it is expected that the National Testing Agency (NTA) will announce the result of JEE Main paper 2 soon. According to some media reports, it is likely that JEE Main result 2023 for paper of session 1 will be announced today. However, there has been no official update as of now. Candidates can check their JEE Main result 2023 for paper 2 at jeemain.nta.nic.in.

They will have to use their application number and date of birth to download their JEE Main result 2023 for paper 2. NTA conducted Paper 2A for BArch and Paper 2B for the BPlan exam in a single shift on January 28. The exam was held from 3 to 6 pm. As per the data issued by NTA, 46465 candidates registered for the JEE Main 2023 Paper 2.

How to check JEE Main 2023 Result For Paper 2?

Candidates who appeared for JEE Main paper 2 have to visit the official website to check their result for Jan session. Go through the steps given below to know how to check JEE Main paper 2 result 2023 for session 1 -

1st Step - Go to the official website of NTA JEE Main - jeemain.nta.nic.in.

2nd Step - On the homepage, scroll down and go to the links - Results for JEE MAIN (2023): Paper 2 – BArch/ BPlan.

3rd Step - Click on the result link.

4th Step - A new login page will appear on the screen.

5th Step - Now, enter application number and date of birth.

6th Step - The JEE Main paper 2 session 1 result will appear on the screen.

JEE Main Paper 1 Result 2023 For Session 1

Earlier, National Testing Agency (NTA) declared the result of the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main result 2023 for January session on February 6. Candidates can check their JEE Main result 2023 at jeemain.nta.nic.in for Paper 1 B.E and B.Tech. NTA also released final JEE Main answer key 2023 session 1, along with results. As per media reports, this year, a total of 8.6 lakh candidates have registered for the JEE Main 2023 January session. Of the total candidates registered for Jan session, paper 8.22 lakh appeared for the exam.

