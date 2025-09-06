What is Karela called in English?

Karela in English: Karela in English is called Bitter Gourd or Bitter Melon. It is a green, elongated vegetable with rough, bumpy skin and a strong bitter taste. Bitter gourd is widely eaten in India, China, Africa, and the Caribbean. Apart from being used in cooking, it is also valued in Ayurveda and traditional medicine for controlling blood sugar and boosting immunity. This unique vegetable is both a food and a natural medicine, making it popular worldwide. Interesting Facts about Karela (Bitter Gourd) 1.Rich in Nutrients – Bitter gourd is packed with vitamins A, C, and K, along with iron and fiber, making it highly nutritious. Its low calories but high vitamin content make it ideal for a healthy diet. 2.Diabetes Friendly – It contains compounds like charantin and polypeptide-p that help lower blood sugar levels naturally. This is why many diabetic-friendly recipes use bitter gourd juice or curry.

3.Global Names – In English it is called Bitter Gourd or Bitter Melon, in Chinese it is known as Ku Gua, and in the Philippines it is called Ampalaya. Different cultures use it in traditional dishes in their own unique way. 4.Traditional Medicine – Used for centuries in Ayurveda, Chinese medicine, and folk remedies for treating digestion and skin issues. Its medicinal properties make it one of the most studied natural vegetables for healing. 5.Culinary Uses – From Indian stuffed karela to Chinese stir-fries, this bitter vegetable is enjoyed in various cuisines worldwide. Despite its bitterness, it is often blended with spices to create flavorful dishes. Benefits of Eating Karela (Bitter Gourd) 1. Controls Blood Sugar Bitter gourd helps in regulating blood glucose levels, making it beneficial for diabetic patients. It is often recommended as a natural alternative to support insulin function.