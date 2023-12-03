Ayush NEET PG 2023 Counselling Stray Vacancy Choice Filling Closes Today

Ayush NEET PG Counselling Stray Vacancy: Ayush Admissions Central Counselling Committee will close the Ayush NEET PG Counselling stray vacancy round choice filling and choice locking process today, December 3, 2023. The choice locking window will be available from 2 pm onwards. Students who have registered for the Ayush NEET PG stray vacancy round counselling can visit the official website until the given time to complete the choice filling and choice locking process.

Ayush NEET PG counselling stray vacancy round allotment results will be available from December 6, 2023. Eligible candidates can complete the choice-filling and choice-locking process through the link given on the official website. Students must note that the allotment result will be announced based on the choices entered by students in the choice-filling and choice-locking process.

Ayush NEET PG counselling stray vacancy round allotment choice filling window is available on the official counselling website - aaccc.gov.in. Eligible candidates can also complete the choice-filling and choice-locking process through the direct link given here.

Ayush NEET PG Counselling 2023 Choice Filling - Click Here

Ayush NEET PG Counselling Choice Filling Process

The Ayush NEET PG counselling choice filling and choice locking window is available on the official website. Students can follow the steps provided below to complete the choice filling and locking process.

Step 1: Visit the Ayush NEET counselling website

Step 2: Click on the PG counselling window

Step 3: Click on the registration link and login using the credentials

Step 4: The choice filling and choice locking window will be displayed

Step 5: Complete the Ayush NEET PG counselling choice-filling and choice-locking process

After the Ayush NEET PG counselling stray vacancy round allotment result is announced, students allotted seats can report to the allotted colleges from December 7 to 13, 2023. Candidates are advised to carry all required documents and photocopies with them to the colleges for admissions.

