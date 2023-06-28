BHU PG 2023 Application Commences, Check List of Documents Required Here

BHU PG Admissions 2023: Banaras Hindu University has commenced the admission application process for its postgraduate programmes 2023 in online mode. Candidates who are interested in applying for the BHU PG admissions can register themselves by filling out the registration form through the official website - bhuonline.in.

Candidates must appear for the CUET PG entrance exam to be eligible for the BHU PG admission process. As per the schedule, the last date to apply for the Banaras Hindu University PG programmes is July 16, 2023. Candidates are advised to read all the instructions available on the website before submitting the registration form.

BHU PG Registrations - Direct Link (Click Here)

List of documents required to register for BHU PG 2023

To register for the BHU PG 2023, candidates are advised to keep all the documents ready with them that are required at the time of registration.

Passport-size Photograph Signature Class 10th and 12th Marksheets UG Marksheets (All semester marksheet) Birth Certificate Caste certificate (if any) Income certificate (if needed) CC TC/Migration certificate

BHU PG 2023 Information Brochure - Direct Link (Click Here)

How to register for BHU PG 2023?

Candidates who are applying for the BHU PG courses for the academic year 2023 can follow the steps given below to register for BHU postgraduate programmes.

Step 1: Visit the official website of BHU - bhuonline.in

Step 2: Click on the Post Graduate Programme (PET) tab available on the homepage

Step 3: Now, click on the direct link to register

Step 4: Register yourself by entering the required details and upload all the documents as mentioned

Step 5: Make the payment of the registration fee and submit the details

Step 6: Download and save the BHU PG admission form 2023 for future use

