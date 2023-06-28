  1. Home
  2. News
  3. JoSAA Counselling 2023 Registration, Choice Filling Facility Ends Today, Check Steps to Register Here

JoSAA Counselling 2023 Registration, Choice Filling Facility Ends Today, Check Steps to Register Here

JoSAA Counselling 2023: Joint Seat Allocation Authority will end the registration and choice-filling facility today, June 28. They can register and lock their preferred choices at josaa.ac.in. Check details here

jagran josh
Updated: Jun 28, 2023 09:56 IST
JoSAA Counselling 2023
JoSAA Counselling 2023

JoSAA Counselling 2023: Joint Seat Allocation Authority will end the registration and choice locking facility for JEE Advanced qualified candidates today, June 28, 2023. As per the official schedule, candidates appearing for the counselling round can fill out their registration form and complete their choice-locking process by 5 pm through the official website - josaa.ac.in.

The respective authorities will announce the first round of seat allotment results on June 30. Candidates will have to submit the fee and report to the allotted colleges for document verification between June 30 to July 4, 2023. Whereas, the last date to respond to the query is July 5, 2023.

JoSAA 2023 Counselling Registration and Choice Locking Window - Direct Link 

JoSAA Counselling 2023 Dates

Candidates can go through the dates related to the JoSAA counselling registration and choice-locking process in the table mentioned below:

Particulars

Date

Timings

Candidate registration and choice filling for academic programs under JoSAA closes 

June 28, 2023 

5 pm

Reconciliation of data, verification, and validation of allocated seats

June 29, 2023

-

Seat Allocation (Round 1)

June 30, 2023

10 am

Check the Official JoSAA Counselling Schedule 2023 Here

Documents required for JoSAA Counselling registration 2023

To register for the JoSAA counselling, JEE Advanced qualified candidates need to submit the required documents given below:

  • JEE Main rank card
  • Class 10th and 12th marksheet
  • JEE Advanced rank card
  • Passing certificate
  • Income certificate  (if any)
  • Caste certificate  (if any)
  • Domicile certificate (if required)
  • Valid Photo ID proofs i.e. Aadhaar card, PAN card, Driver's license

Steps to register for JoSAA counselling 2023

Candidates who haven't registered yet for the JoSAA counselling can follow the steps that are mentioned below to complete the registration process.

  • Step 1: Go to the official website of JoSAA - josaa.nic.in
  • Step 2: Now, click on the registration link available on the homepage
  • Step 3: Register using the required details and then login to proceed further
  • Step 4: Enter all the details in the application form and upload the necessary documents as asked
  • Step 5: Now, submit the registration fee and then click on the submit button
  • Step 6: Go through the entire form and then download it for future use

Also Read: Assam PAT Result 2023 Today After 5 PM, Get Result Updates Here

References

  1. printing it to make typesetting industry. dummy text of the typesetting industry. Lorem Ipsum the ting and typesetting ver since the 1500s, printing and industry. when an uand scrambled
  2. typesetting industry. Lorem Ipsum the ting and typesetting ver since the 1500s, printing and industry. when an uand scrambled printing it to make a type specimen book. but also the leap typesetting industry.
  3. text of the Lorem Ipsum the ting and typesetting ver since the 1500s, printing and industry. when an uand scrambled printing it to make a type specimen book. but also the leap typesetting industry.
  4. text of the typesetting industry. Lorem Ipsum the ting and typesetting ver since the 1500s, printing and industry. when an uand scrambled printing it to make a type specimen book. but also the leap typesetting industry.entially
  5. dummy text of the text of the Lorem Ipsum the ting and typesetting ver since the 1500s, printing and industry. when an uand scrambled printing it to make a type specimen book. but also the leap typesetting industry.aplly
  6. mply dummy text of the typesetting industry. Lorem Ipsum the ting and typesetting ver since the 1500s, printing and industry. when an uand scrambled printing but also the leap typesetting industry.
Register for Result Updates
Get the latest Education News and updates on Indian School Boards, Colleges, University, Government Jobs, Results and Career Counseling, Also Download Jagran Josh GK & Current Affairs App.
Name
Mobile Number
Gender
Your Location
Email ID
Roll Number
Select type of Result
Board Name
Class
What you wish to study
What stream you wish to study?
Your Stream
Study Mode
Exam Name
Highest Qualification

CO-POWERED BY

Jagran Prakashan Ltd @ 2023