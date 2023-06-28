JoSAA Counselling 2023 Registration, Choice Filling Facility Ends Today, Check Steps to Register Here

JoSAA Counselling 2023: Joint Seat Allocation Authority will end the registration and choice locking facility for JEE Advanced qualified candidates today, June 28, 2023. As per the official schedule, candidates appearing for the counselling round can fill out their registration form and complete their choice-locking process by 5 pm through the official website - josaa.ac.in.

The respective authorities will announce the first round of seat allotment results on June 30. Candidates will have to submit the fee and report to the allotted colleges for document verification between June 30 to July 4, 2023. Whereas, the last date to respond to the query is July 5, 2023.

JoSAA 2023 Counselling Registration and Choice Locking Window - Direct Link

JoSAA Counselling 2023 Dates

Candidates can go through the dates related to the JoSAA counselling registration and choice-locking process in the table mentioned below:

Particulars Date Timings Candidate registration and choice filling for academic programs under JoSAA closes June 28, 2023 5 pm Reconciliation of data, verification, and validation of allocated seats June 29, 2023 - Seat Allocation (Round 1) June 30, 2023 10 am

Check the Official JoSAA Counselling Schedule 2023 Here

Documents required for JoSAA Counselling registration 2023

To register for the JoSAA counselling, JEE Advanced qualified candidates need to submit the required documents given below:

JEE Main rank card

Class 10th and 12th marksheet

JEE Advanced rank card

Passing certificate

Income certificate (if any)

Caste certificate (if any)

Domicile certificate (if required)

Valid Photo ID proofs i.e. Aadhaar card, PAN card, Driver's license

Steps to register for JoSAA counselling 2023

Candidates who haven't registered yet for the JoSAA counselling can follow the steps that are mentioned below to complete the registration process.

Step 1: Go to the official website of JoSAA - josaa.nic.in

Step 2: Now, click on the registration link available on the homepage

Step 3: Register using the required details and then login to proceed further

Step 4: Enter all the details in the application form and upload the necessary documents as asked

Step 5: Now, submit the registration fee and then click on the submit button

Step 6: Go through the entire form and then download it for future use

