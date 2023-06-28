Assam PAT Result 2023 Today After 5 PM, Get Result Updates Here

Assam PAT 2023 Result: The Directorate of Technical Education, Assam, will announce the Assam Polytechnic Admission Test (PAT) result today, June 28, 2023. According to the official notification issued, the Assam PAT 2023 will be announced after 5 pm. Candidates who have appeared for the PAT exams conducted on June 18, 2023, can visit the official website today to check their results.

The Assam PAT 2023 result will be announced on the official website - dte.assam.gov.in. To check the Assam PAT results candidates are required to visit the official website and enter the roll number and date of birth in the result link. Students can download the scorecard of Assam PAT for further admission procedures.

According to the official notification, the schedule for the Assam PAT 2023 counselling procedure will be announced shortly. Students clearing the Assam PAT 2023 exams will be eligible for counselling. Candidates are hence advised to keep visiting the official website for further admission details.

Assam PAT 2023 Results After 5 PM

Assam PAT 2023 Official Notification - Click Here

How to Check Assam PAT 2023 Results

DTE Assam will be announcing the Assam PAT 2023 result today after 5 pm. The link for students to check their entrance results will be available on the official website. Candidates can follow the steps provided below to download the Assam PAT 2023 results.

Step 1: Visit the official website of DTE Assam

Step 2: Click on the Assam PAT 2023 result

Step 3: Enter the roll number and date of birth in the PAT result link

Step 4: Download the Assam PAT scorecard for further admission counselling

Candidates clearing the Assam PAT 2023 exams will be eligible for admission to engineering polytechnic courses offered in the institutions of Assam. As mentioned, the details regarding the counselling application, seat allotment etc will be issued by DTE Assam soon.

