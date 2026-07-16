Bihar’s Big Education Leap: Free JEE and NEET Coaching Launched in 10 Model Schools with Statewide Plans

Bihar CM Nitish Kumar launched a free coaching programme for NEET, JEE entrance exams This free coaching programme has been launched at 10 Saraswati Vidya Niketan Model Schools in Patna. This event was held today, July 16, 2026, at Government Girls Higher Secondary School, Shastri Nagar.

Under this programme, the total number of 518 students have already registered across the 10 model schools. Around 252 students have registered for NEET coaching and 266 students have registered for JEE coaching. The government is planning to expand the programme to all the Model Schools in Bihar.

Students registered in this program will get free coaching by the subject expert in a reputed coaching center. Students will also have doubt-clearing sessions, good-quality study material for IIT-JEE and NEET for free of cost. Class tests will be conducted twice in a month. The Bihar Education Department also said that the classrooms will be fully air conditioned. 40 teachers have been appointed who will be teaching Chemistry, physics, biology, maths.