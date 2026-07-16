Bihar’s Big Education Leap: Free JEE and NEET Coaching Launched in 10 Model Schools with Statewide Plans
CM Nitish Kumar launched the initiative in Patna; 518 students registered in the first phase, with the programme set to expand to all 155 Model Schools across Bihar.
Bihar CM Nitish Kumar launched a free coaching programme for NEET, JEE entrance exams This free coaching programme has been launched at 10 Saraswati Vidya Niketan Model Schools in Patna. This event was held today, July 16, 2026, at Government Girls Higher Secondary School, Shastri Nagar.
Under this programme, the total number of 518 students have already registered across the 10 model schools. Around 252 students have registered for NEET coaching and 266 students have registered for JEE coaching. The government is planning to expand the programme to all the Model Schools in Bihar.
Students registered in this program will get free coaching by the subject expert in a reputed coaching center. Students will also have doubt-clearing sessions, good-quality study material for IIT-JEE and NEET for free of cost. Class tests will be conducted twice in a month. The Bihar Education Department also said that the classrooms will be fully air conditioned. 40 teachers have been appointed who will be teaching Chemistry, physics, biology, maths.
Residential Coaching
Apart from Patna, the state has also begun free non-residential coaching in nine divisional headquarters. The states are Patna, Muzaffarpur, Chhapra, Darbhanga, Saharsa, Purnea, Bhagalpur, Munger and Gaya.
Students in these centres receive coaching through smart classrooms taught by subject experts. The students are also provided with good study material, admission support and a scholarship of INR 1,000 per month for two years (INR 24,000 in total).
Executive - Editorial
Anisha Mishra is journalist with over 3 years of experience in covering the Indian education sector. She has worked extensively in the K12 domain, with focus on the state board as well as central board examinations, policy structure of seconday and higher secondary education as well as the entrance examinations like JEE, NEET, CLAT, etc. Her extensive experience in the domain has helped her provide students with concise accurate information in all aspectes of school life and education. Her key interest lies in decoding the changes in the curriculum, NEP implementation and changing education ecosystem in the country. Besides working, she enjoys traveling, exploring new places and cultures, and painting.