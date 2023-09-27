CAT 2023 Application Correction Window Closes Tomorrow, Admit Card on Oct 25

CAT 2023 Applications: IIM Lucknow has opened the CAT 2023 application correction window. All those students who have applied for the Common Admission Test (CAT) 2023 but need to make corrections to the application form can visit the official website of IIM CAT to make the necessary changes.

Candidates must note that the CAT application correction window will remain open until 5 p.m. on September 28, 2023. The CAT 2023 registration and application process began on August 2, 2023. Candidates interested in appearing for the management entrance exam scheduled to be held on November 26, 2023, were required to complete the registration and application process by September 21, 2023. The conducting body has now opened the application correction window for candidates who need to make changes to the filled applications.

The login window for candidates to make changes in their CAT 2023 applications is available on the official website - iimcat.ac.in. Candidates can also click on the window given here to make the changes in the CAT applications.

CAT 2023 Correction Window - Click Here

CAT 2023 Application Correction Process

The CAT 2023 application edit window is available on the official website. Only those candidates who have completed their CAT 2023 registration and application process will be eligible to make changes in their application form. Students can follow the steps given here to edit their applications.

Step 1: Visit the official website for CAT 2023

Step 2: Click on the login link on the homepage

Step 3: Enter the user ID and password in the link provided

Step 4: Make the required changes in the application

Step 5: Save the changes and click on submit

Fileds to Edit in CAT 2023 Applications

The link for students to make changes in their CAT 2023 online application is available on the official website. The fields which can be edited is given below.

Photograph change/re-upload

Signature change/re-upload

Test city preference change

What After CAT Application Correction

According to the schedule given, the CAT 2023 admit card will be released on October 25. The link for downloading the admit card will be available on the official website until the exam day. Students are advised to download their admit card well in advance and cross-check the details mentioned. In case of corrections, students are advised to contact the authorities.

Also Read: Nagaland Board Exams 2024: NBSE Class 10, 12 Registration Schedule Out; Check Important Dates