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CBSE 10th Re-Evaluation Result 2026 LIVE: Class 10 Main, Second Board Re-evaluation Out Soon at cbse.gov.in, Check Steps to Download Marksheet Here

Sherin Tressa Tomy
By Sherin Tressa Tomy
Aug 21, 2026, 08:47 IST

CBSE Class 10 answer sheet re-evaluation applications were closed on August 19, 2026. Candidates who have submitted their answer sheets for verification and re-evaluation can visit the official website cbse.gov.in to check the result and download the revised marksheets. 

CBSE 10th Second Board Re-Evaluation Result 2026
CBSE 10th Second Board Re-Evaluation Result 2026

HIGHLIGHTS

  • CBSE Class 10 Main and Second Board Exam Re-Evaluation and Verification result expected on soon
  • The re-evaluation and marksheet verification link will be available on the official website cbse.gov.in
  • Students can also download their re-evaluation and verification results on results.cbse.gov.in and cbseresults.nic.in

CBSE 10th Second Board Re-Evaluation Result 2026: The Central Board of Secondary Education is expected to release the CBSE 10th second board examination re-evaluation results in the coming days. Candidates who have submitted the applications for the answer sheet re-evaluation and verification of marks must keep visiting the official website for the latest updates on the same. 

CBSE Class 10 main exam was conducted from February 17 to March 11, 2026 and the second board examination from May 15 to May 21, 2026. The results of the second board exam were declared on July 18, 2026, following which the verification and re-evaluation applications commenced. Students were allowed to submit their answer sheets for re-evaluation and verification of marks. Students could also avail scanned copies of their answer scripts. 

Áccording to the statistics provided, a total of 6,64,027 candidates registered for the CBSE 10th second board exam and 6,63,777 appeared. Out of these, 5,13,955 candidates appeared for improvement, and 1,49,822 appeared in the compartment category. The board recorded an overall pass percentage of 96.78% in the Class 10 second board exam 2026. 

CBSE 10th Re-Evaluation and Verification

After the announcement of the results, to facilitate the candidates, CBSE opened the following Post-Result Facilities

i. Scanned copy of the evaluated answer book

ii. Verification of marks

iii. Re-evaluation of one or more Answers. 

To apply for verification and re-evaluation, students were required to obtain scanned copies of their marksheets. The last date for candidates to apply for the CBSE 10th re-evaluation facility was August 19, 2026. With the window closed, it is now expected that the CBSE 10th re-evaluation results of the second board exam will be available online soon. 

Official Websites to Check CBSE 10th Second Board Exam Re-evaluation Results

The link for students to check their CBSE Class 10 main and second board examination re-evaluation and answer sheet verification results will be available on the official website of the board. The list of websites for students to check the result will be available on the following websites

  • cbse.gov.in
  • cbseresults.nic.in
  • results.cbse.nic.in

Keep Refreshing This Page for Latest Updates

LIVE UPDATES
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  • Aug 21, 2026, 08:47 IST

    CBSE 10th Re-Evaluation Result 2026: Students who appeared Only in the Main Board Examination

    The following was the procedure for students who only appeared in the 10th main exam in February 2026 to apply for the re-evaluation process

    Scanned copy of evaluated answer book - Apply for scanned copies of the answer books for any subject taken in the Main Board Examination.

    Verification and Re-Evaluation of marks - After obtaining the scanned copy, apply for verification of marks in the concerned answer book and/or apply for re-evaluation of one or more full questions in the concerned answer book.

  • Aug 21, 2026, 08:32 IST

    CBSE 10th Second Board Exam Re-Evaluation: Statistics of Second Board Examination

    Following is the statistics of the performance of candidates in the class 10 second board exam 2026

    Total Candidates Registered for Second Board Examination 2026 6,64,027
    Total Candidates Appeared in Second Board Examination 2026 6,63,777
    Candidates who Appeared for Improvement 5,13,955
    Candidates who improved their performance over the Main Examination 3,08,095 (59.95%)
    Candidates who Appeared in the Compartment Category 1,49,822
    Candidates who passed in the Compartment Category 78,503 (52.40%)*
    Overall pass percentage after combining the results of the Main and Second Board Examinations of 2026 96.78%
  • Aug 21, 2026, 08:20 IST

    CBSE Re-Evaluation Result 2026: Who Can Apply for Re-Evaluation?

    CBSE 10th re-evaluation and verification window closed on August 19, 2026. The following were the guidelines to apply

    • Students can apply for scanned copies of the answer books for any subject taken in the Main Board Examination.
    • Class X: Candidates who have applied and obtained a photocopy of the answer book will only be eligible to apply for verification/re-evaluation in the applied subject.
    • For a subject taken in both examinations, a student may obtain both answer books, but verification and/or re-evaluation can be requested for only one answer book—either the Main Examination answer book or the Second Examination answer book. Once selected, the other answer book cannot be considered for these facilities.
  • Aug 21, 2026, 08:17 IST

    CBSE Class 10 Re-Evaluation Result 2026: Official Websites to Check Results

    The CBSE Class 10 re-evaluation and answer book verification applications closed on August 19, 2026. The board will soon release the results of the re-evaluation process. The link to check the re-evaluation result will be available on the official website. Those who have submitted the applications can check their result at cbse.gov.in. Other websites ibnclude cbsereslts.nic.in, results.cbse.nic.in

  • Aug 21, 2026, 08:16 IST

    CBSE 10th Re-Evaluation, Verification Results Expected Soon

    CBSE class 10 main and second board exam re-evaluation application window closed on August 19, 2026. Those who have applied for the re-evaluation and verification process will be issued their revised marksheets soon. The link to check the re-evaluation result will be available on the ofcial website cbse.gov.in. 

Sherin Tressa Tomy
Sherin Tressa Tomy

Assistant Manager - Editorial

Sherin is an education journalist with over 7 years of experience. Over her tenure of working with top media houses like Careers 360 and then Jagran Josh, Sherin has covered various entrance examinations liek JEE Main, NEET, CUET, GATE, etc. as well as various state board and CBSE results. Her understanding of the education ecosystem coupled with her own experience of teaching as an Assistant Professor of nearly 2 years helps her provide a comprehensive perspective to students. She has a Masters Degree in Communication from Madras Christian College. Apart from covering education news, Sherin also enjoys reading and cooking. 

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