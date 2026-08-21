CBSE 10th Re-Evaluation Result 2026 LIVE: Class 10 Main, Second Board Re-evaluation Out Soon at cbse.gov.in, Check Steps to Download Marksheet Here

CBSE 10th Second Board Re-Evaluation Result 2026: The Central Board of Secondary Education is expected to release the CBSE 10th second board examination re-evaluation results in the coming days. Candidates who have submitted the applications for the answer sheet re-evaluation and verification of marks must keep visiting the official website for the latest updates on the same.

CBSE Class 10 main exam was conducted from February 17 to March 11, 2026 and the second board examination from May 15 to May 21, 2026. The results of the second board exam were declared on July 18, 2026, following which the verification and re-evaluation applications commenced. Students were allowed to submit their answer sheets for re-evaluation and verification of marks. Students could also avail scanned copies of their answer scripts.

Áccording to the statistics provided, a total of 6,64,027 candidates registered for the CBSE 10th second board exam and 6,63,777 appeared. Out of these, 5,13,955 candidates appeared for improvement, and 1,49,822 appeared in the compartment category. The board recorded an overall pass percentage of 96.78% in the Class 10 second board exam 2026.

CBSE 10th Re-Evaluation and Verification

After the announcement of the results, to facilitate the candidates, CBSE opened the following Post-Result Facilities

i. Scanned copy of the evaluated answer book

ii. Verification of marks

iii. Re-evaluation of one or more Answers.

To apply for verification and re-evaluation, students were required to obtain scanned copies of their marksheets. The last date for candidates to apply for the CBSE 10th re-evaluation facility was August 19, 2026. With the window closed, it is now expected that the CBSE 10th re-evaluation results of the second board exam will be available online soon.

Official Websites to Check CBSE 10th Second Board Exam Re-evaluation Results

The link for students to check their CBSE Class 10 main and second board examination re-evaluation and answer sheet verification results will be available on the official website of the board. The list of websites for students to check the result will be available on the following websites

cbse.gov.in

cbseresults.nic.in

results.cbse.nic.in