Goa Board HSSC, SSC Time Table 2027 OUT at gbshse.in; Check Tentative Schedule Here
The Goa Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (GBSHSE) has released the tentative schedule for the annual board examinations for classes 10th and 12th for academic session 2026-27 on the official website at gbshse.in. The class 10 SSC exams will be held from March 15, 2027, while the class 12 HSSC exams will begin from February 8, 2027.
Goa Board HSSC, SSC Time Table 2027: The Goa Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (GBSHSE) has released the tentative schedule for the annual board examinations for classes 10th and 12th for academic session 2026-27. Candidates can check the time table for HSSC, SSC examinations on the official website at gbshse.in.
According to the schedule, the class 10 SSC exams will be held from March 15, 2027, while the class 12 HSSC exams will begin from February 8, 2027.
Students are requested to take note of the tentative examination window and plan their academic calendar, internal assessments, and practical's accordingly. Candidates must note that this is only a tentative schedule, and the final date sheet will be issued in due course of time. The board will release the final date sheet soon, with the fixed exam date and time, along with guidelines.
Goa SSC Class 10 Board Exam 2027: Tentative Time Table
Candidates can check the following table to know the tentative schedule for Goa SSC Class 10 Board Exam 2027 for Regular/NSQF/CWSN Subjects:
|
Day & Date
|
Time
|
Subjects (Code)
|
MONDAY
15/03/2027
|
09:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.
|
DATA PROCESSING (2150)
|
TUESDAY
16/03/2027
|
09:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.
|
BASIC FLORICULTURE (2053)
|
WEDNESDAY
17/03/2027
|
09:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.
|
DESK TOP PUBLISHING (1150)
|
THURSDAY
18/03/2027
|
09:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.
|
FUNDAMENTALS OF BAKERY (2129)
|
SATURDAY
20/03/2027
|
09:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
|
ENGLISH (1003)
ENGLISH (UM) (1241)
FUNCTIONAL ENGLISH (1235)
FUNCTIONAL ENGLISH BASIC (1248)
|
TUESDAY
23/03/2027
|
09:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
|
SANSKRIT (1008)
URDU (1005)
FRENCH (1006)
ARABIC (1203)
KANNADA (1009)
PORTUGUESE (1007)
URDU (U) (1240)
FUNCTIONAL URDU (U) (1249)
FUNCTIONAL PORTUGUESE (2149)
|
WEDNESDAY
24/03/2027
|
09:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
|
KONKANI (1001)
FUNCTIONAL KONKANI (1233)
|
09:30 a.m. to 12.00 p.m.
|
INDIAN SIGN LANGUAGES (1237)
|
THURSDAY
25/03/2027
|
09:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.
|
HOME VEGETABLE GARDEN (1071)
|
SATURDAY
27/03/2027
|
09:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
|
MARATHI (1002)
MARATHI (G) (1239)
FUNCTIONAL MARATHI (1234)
|
MONDAY
29/03/2027
|
09:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
|
BASIC MATHEMATICS
1) English Medium (1245)
2) Urdu Medium(1247)
|
TUESDAY
30/03/2027
|
09:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.
|
TAILORING & CUTTING (1174)
|
WEDNESDAY
31/03/2027
|
09:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
|
STANDARD MATHEMATICS
1) ENGLISH MEDIUM(1242)
2) URDU MEDIUM(1244)
EVERYDAY MATHEMATICS (2039)
|
THURSDAY
01/04/2027
|
09:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.
|
BASIC COOKERY (1065)
|
FRIDAY
02/04/2027
|
09:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
|
HINDI (1004)
FUNCTIONAL HINDI (1236)
|
SATURDAY
03/04/2027
|
09:30 a.m. to 11:00 a.m.
|
NSQF
1) Automobile (1072)
2) IT/ITES (1073)
3) Retail (1075)
4) Beauty & Wellness (1078)
5) Apparel (1079)
6) Construction (1080)
7) Telecommunication (1085)
8) Logistic (1086)
9) Tourism & Hospitality (1089)
10) Agriculture (Solanaceous crop) (1091)
11) Plumbing (1092)
12) Electronics (1094)
13) Health Care (Home Health Aide) (1095)
14) Banking, Financial Service & Insurance (1096)
15) Domestic Data Entry Operator (1100)
16) Game Developer Trainee (1101)
|
MONDAY
05/04/2027
|
09:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
|
SCIENCE
1) ENGLISH MEDIUM (1031)
2) URDU MEDIUM (1033)
1) GENERAL SCIENCE (E) (2035)
2) GENERAL SCIENCE (U) (2041)
|
TUESDAY
06/04/2027
|
09:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.
|
DRAWING AND PAINTING (1151)
|
THURSDAY
08/04/2027
|
09:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
|
SOCIAL SCIENCE
1) English Medium (1011)
2) Marathi Medium (1012)
3) Urdu Medium (1013)
HISTORY & POLITICAL SCIENCE
1) English Medium (1016)
2) Marathi Medium (1018)
3) Urdu Medium (2043)
|
FRIDAY
09/04/2027
|
09:30 a.m. to 11:00 a.m.
|
PHYSICAL EDUCATION (1082)
|
SATURDAY
10/04/2027
|
09:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
|
GEOGRAPHY AND ECONOMICS
1) English Medium (1017)
2) Marathi Medium (1019)
3) Urdu Medium (2042)
Circular No 61. Tentative Schedule of Final Examinations for HSSC - Academic Year 2026-27
Goa HSSC Class 12 Board Exam 2027: Tentative GENERAL STREAM Time Table
Candidates can check the following table to know the tentative schedule for Goa HSSC Class 12 Board Exam 2027 for general stream (Arts, Science, Commerce):
|
Day & Date
|
Timing
|
Subject (Code No.)
|
MONDAY
08/02/2027
|
09:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
|
English Language I (4411)
English Language I (CWSN) (4416)
Marathi Language I (4412)
|
WEDNESDAY
10/02/2027
|
09:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
|
Chemistry (4703)
Business Studies (4655)
Business Studies (CWSN) (5658)
Political Science (4553)
Political Science (CWSN) (4556)
|
FRIDAY
12/02/2027
|
09:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
|
Physics (4702)
Accountancy (4605)
Accountancy (CWSN) (5659)
History (4501)
History (CWSN) (4558)
|
SATURDAY
13/02/2027
|
09:30 a.m. to 11:00 a.m.
|
NSQF
Automobile (4072)
Health Care (4074)
Retail (4075)
Beauty & Wellness (4078)
Apparel (4079)
Construction (4080)
Media & Entertainment (4083)
Logistics Management (4086)
Tourism & Hospitality (4087)
Agriculture (Gardener) (4089)
Electronics - Field Technician (4091)
|
09:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.
|
Painting (CWSN) (4505)
|
MONDAY
15/02/2027
|
09:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
|
Biology (4704)
Geology (4706)
Economics (4652)
Economics (CWSN) (5656)
|
TUESDAY
16/02/2027
|
09:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
|
Geography (4551)
Geography (CWSN) (4557)
|
WEDNESDAY
17/02/2027
|
09:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
|
Marathi Language II (4423)
Marathi Language II (CWSN) (4432)
|
THURSDAY
18/02/2027
|
09:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
|
Hindi Language II (4424)
Hindi Language II (CWSN) (4433)
English Language II (4421)
Konkani Language II (4422)
Konkani Language II (CWSN) (4434)
|
FRIDAY
19/02/2027
|
09:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
|
Urdu Language II (4425)
Sanskrit Language II (4426)
French Language II (4427)
Portuguese Language II (4428)
|
SATURDAY
20/02/2027
|
09:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
|
Secretarial Practice (4654)
Secretarial Practice (CWSN) (5657)
|
MONDAY
22/02/2027
|
09:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
|
Mathematics (4754)
Mathematics & Statistics (4606)
Sociology (4554)
Sociology (CWSN) (4555)
|
WEDNESDAY
24/02/2027
|
09:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
|
Psychology (4752)
Psychology (CWSN) (4755)
|
09:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.
|
Cookery (CWSN) (4504)
|
THURSDAY
25/02/2027
|
09:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
|
Computer Science(4705)
|
09:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.
|
Banking (4601)
Banking (CWSN) (4607)
Co-operation (4651)
Co-operation (CWSN) (4559)
Goa HSSC Class 12 Board Exam 2027: Tentative VOCATIONAL STREAM Time Table
Candidates can check the following table to know the tentative schedule for Goa HSSC Class 12 Board Exam 2027 for VOCATIONAL stream:
|
Day & Date
|
Timing
|
Subject (Code No.)
|
TUESDAY
09/02/2027
|
09:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
|
English Communication Skills (4201)
English Communication Skills(CWSN)(4203)
|
THURSDAY
11/02/2027
|
09:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
|
General Foundation Course (4202)
General Foundation Course (CWSN)(4204)
|
TUESDAY
16/02/2027
|
09:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.
|
Office Administration (4216)
Insurance- II (4235)
Business Communication & Advertising (4252)
Fiber to Fabric and Fashion Marketing (4265)
Food Science and Costing (4286)
Auto Servicing & Garage Management (4371)
First Aid and Emergency Care (4367)
Electronic & Electrical Measurements (4341)
Cost Accounting & Taxation (4221)
Functional Management (4244)
Introduction to the Hospitality Industry (4356)
Vegetable, Floriculture and Landscaping (4295)
Software Technology (5315)
Software Technology (CWSN) (5395)
Applied & Consumer Electronics (4333)
Food & Beverage Service (4272)
Floriculture (4385)
|
FRIDAY
19/02/2027
|
09:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.
|
Accountancy (4225)
Apparel Designing & Decoration (4266)
Confectionery (4285)
Auto Transmission (4323)
Electronic Materials & Workshop Practice (4332)
Concept of Health and Disease (4366)
Travel Formalities (4357)
Biology (Vocational) (4292)
Software Application (5316)
Software Application(CWSN)(5396)
Food Production (4271)
Olericulture (4384)
|
TUESDAY
23/02/2027
|
09:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.
|
Computer Application (4233)
Computer Application (CWSN) (4234)
Clothing Construction (4267)
Bakery (4284)
Bakery (CRM) (4275)
Automobile Engineering-II (4322)
Digital Electronics & Computers (4331)
Public Health and Education (4365)
Chemistry (Vocational) (4291)
Mathematics (Vocational) (4311)
Pomology (4383)
|
THURSDAY
25/02/2027
|
09:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.
|
Business Administration (4217)
Banking-II (4236)
Marketing Management (4254)
Dyeing & Printing (4264)
Accommodation Operation (4274)
Accommodation Operation(CRM) (5274)
Auto Electricals (4372)
Domestic & Consumer Appliances (4342)
Maternal and Child Health (4368)
Principles & Practice of Auditing(4222)
Industrial Administration (4245)
Travel Agency Operations & Ticketing (4355)
Commercial Crops (4294)
Web Technology (4317)
Web Technology (CWSN)(4320)
Industrial Electronics & Instrumentation (4334)
Gardening & Landscaping (4386)
Executive - Editorial
Laavanya Negi is Journalist and education news reporter. With foundational experience at top-tier media houses like HT Media and India Today, she brings a sharp, multi-platform lens to her reporting. At Jagran Josh, Laavanya covers the full spectrum of international, national, and regional education news - ranging from CBSE and State Board results to major entrance exams like CUET, JEE, and NEET, and college admissions and counselling. Combining her expertise in news reporting and creative writing, she translates complex updates into timely, actionable, and engaging content for students and educators alike. An avid learner, she possesses multiple certificates in Journalism and German Language. Her dream is to inspire the youth to follow their dreams and enable them by providing timely information.