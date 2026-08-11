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Goa Board HSSC, SSC Time Table 2027 OUT at gbshse.in; Check Tentative Schedule Here

Laavanya Negi
By Laavanya Negi
Last Updated: Aug 11, 2026, 12:33 IST

The Goa Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (GBSHSE) has released the tentative schedule for the annual board examinations for classes 10th and 12th for academic session 2026-27 on the official website at gbshse.in. The class 10 SSC exams will be held from March 15, 2027, while the class 12 HSSC exams will begin from February 8, 2027.

Goa Board HSSC, SSC Time Table 2027 OUT at gbshse.in; Check Tentative Schedule Here
Goa Board HSSC, SSC Time Table 2027 OUT at gbshse.in; Check Tentative Schedule Here
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Goa Board HSSC, SSC Time Table 2027: The Goa Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (GBSHSE) has released the tentative schedule for the annual board examinations for classes 10th and 12th for academic session 2026-27. Candidates can check the time table for HSSC, SSC examinations on the official website at gbshse.in

According to the schedule, the class 10 SSC exams will be held from March 15, 2027, while the class 12 HSSC exams will begin from February 8, 2027.

Students are requested to take note of the tentative examination window and plan their academic calendar, internal assessments, and practical's accordingly. Candidates must note that this is only a tentative schedule, and the final date sheet will be issued in due course of time. The board will release the final date sheet soon, with the fixed exam date and time, along with guidelines. 

Goa SSC Class 10 Board Exam 2027: Tentative Time Table 

Candidates can check the following table to know the tentative schedule for Goa SSC Class 10 Board Exam 2027 for Regular/NSQF/CWSN Subjects: 

Day & Date

Time

Subjects (Code)

MONDAY



15/03/2027

09:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.

DATA PROCESSING (2150)

TUESDAY



16/03/2027

09:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.

BASIC FLORICULTURE (2053)

WEDNESDAY



17/03/2027

09:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.

DESK TOP PUBLISHING (1150)

THURSDAY



18/03/2027

09:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.

FUNDAMENTALS OF BAKERY (2129)

SATURDAY



20/03/2027

09:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

ENGLISH (1003)



ENGLISH (UM) (1241)



FUNCTIONAL ENGLISH (1235)



FUNCTIONAL ENGLISH BASIC (1248)

TUESDAY



23/03/2027

09:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

SANSKRIT (1008)



URDU (1005)



FRENCH (1006)



ARABIC (1203)



KANNADA (1009)



PORTUGUESE (1007)



URDU (U) (1240)



FUNCTIONAL URDU (U) (1249)



FUNCTIONAL PORTUGUESE (2149)

WEDNESDAY



24/03/2027

09:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

KONKANI (1001)



FUNCTIONAL KONKANI (1233)
 

09:30 a.m. to 12.00 p.m.

INDIAN SIGN LANGUAGES (1237)

THURSDAY



25/03/2027

09:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.

HOME VEGETABLE GARDEN (1071)

SATURDAY



27/03/2027

09:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

MARATHI (1002)



MARATHI (G) (1239)



FUNCTIONAL MARATHI (1234)

MONDAY



29/03/2027

09:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

BASIC MATHEMATICS



1) English Medium (1245)



2) Urdu Medium(1247)

TUESDAY



30/03/2027

09:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.

TAILORING & CUTTING (1174)

WEDNESDAY



31/03/2027

09:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

STANDARD MATHEMATICS



1) ENGLISH MEDIUM(1242)



2) URDU MEDIUM(1244)



EVERYDAY MATHEMATICS (2039)

THURSDAY



01/04/2027

09:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.

BASIC COOKERY (1065)

FRIDAY



02/04/2027

09:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

HINDI (1004)



FUNCTIONAL HINDI (1236)

SATURDAY



03/04/2027

09:30 a.m. to 11:00 a.m.

NSQF



1) Automobile (1072)



2) IT/ITES (1073)



3) Retail (1075)



4) Beauty & Wellness (1078)



5) Apparel (1079)



6) Construction (1080)



7) Telecommunication (1085)



8) Logistic (1086)



9) Tourism & Hospitality (1089)



10) Agriculture (Solanaceous crop) (1091)



11) Plumbing (1092)



12) Electronics (1094)



13) Health Care (Home Health Aide) (1095)



14) Banking, Financial Service & Insurance (1096)



15) Domestic Data Entry Operator (1100)



16) Game Developer Trainee (1101)

MONDAY



05/04/2027

09:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

SCIENCE



1) ENGLISH MEDIUM (1031)



2) URDU MEDIUM (1033)



1) GENERAL SCIENCE (E) (2035)



2) GENERAL SCIENCE (U) (2041)

TUESDAY



06/04/2027

09:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.

DRAWING AND PAINTING (1151)

THURSDAY



08/04/2027

09:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

SOCIAL SCIENCE



1) English Medium (1011)



2) Marathi Medium (1012)



3) Urdu Medium (1013)



HISTORY & POLITICAL SCIENCE



1) English Medium (1016)



2) Marathi Medium (1018)



3) Urdu Medium (2043)

FRIDAY



09/04/2027

09:30 a.m. to 11:00 a.m.

PHYSICAL EDUCATION (1082)

SATURDAY



10/04/2027

09:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

GEOGRAPHY AND ECONOMICS



1) English Medium (1017)



2) Marathi Medium (1019)



3) Urdu Medium (2042)

Circular No 61. Tentative Schedule of Final Examinations for HSSC - Academic Year 2026-27

Goa HSSC Class 12 Board Exam 2027: Tentative GENERAL STREAM Time Table 

Candidates can check the following table to know the tentative schedule for Goa HSSC Class 12 Board Exam 2027 for general stream (Arts, Science, Commerce): 

Day & Date

Timing

Subject (Code No.)

MONDAY



08/02/2027

09:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

English Language I (4411)



English Language I (CWSN) (4416)



Marathi Language I (4412)

WEDNESDAY



10/02/2027

09:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Chemistry (4703)



Business Studies (4655)



Business Studies (CWSN) (5658)



Political Science (4553)



Political Science (CWSN) (4556)

FRIDAY



12/02/2027

09:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Physics (4702)



Accountancy (4605)



Accountancy (CWSN) (5659)



History (4501)



History (CWSN) (4558)

SATURDAY



13/02/2027

09:30 a.m. to 11:00 a.m.

NSQF



Automobile (4072)



Health Care (4074)



Retail (4075)



Beauty & Wellness (4078)



Apparel (4079)



Construction (4080)



Media & Entertainment (4083)



Logistics Management (4086)



Tourism & Hospitality (4087)



Agriculture (Gardener) (4089)



Electronics - Field Technician (4091)
 

09:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.

Painting (CWSN) (4505)

MONDAY



15/02/2027

09:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Biology (4704)



Geology (4706)



Economics (4652)



Economics (CWSN) (5656)

TUESDAY



16/02/2027

09:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Geography (4551)



Geography (CWSN) (4557)

WEDNESDAY



17/02/2027

09:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Marathi Language II (4423)



Marathi Language II (CWSN) (4432)

THURSDAY



18/02/2027

09:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Hindi Language II (4424)



Hindi Language II (CWSN) (4433)



English Language II (4421)



Konkani Language II (4422)



Konkani Language II (CWSN) (4434)

FRIDAY



19/02/2027

09:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Urdu Language II (4425)



Sanskrit Language II (4426)



French Language II (4427)



Portuguese Language II (4428)

SATURDAY



20/02/2027

09:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Secretarial Practice (4654)



Secretarial Practice (CWSN) (5657)

MONDAY



22/02/2027

09:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Mathematics (4754)



Mathematics & Statistics (4606)



Sociology (4554)



Sociology (CWSN) (4555)

WEDNESDAY



24/02/2027

09:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Psychology (4752)



Psychology (CWSN) (4755)
 

09:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.

Cookery (CWSN) (4504)

THURSDAY



25/02/2027

09:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Computer Science(4705)
 

09:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.

Banking (4601)



Banking (CWSN) (4607)



Co-operation (4651)



Co-operation (CWSN) (4559)

Goa HSSC Class 12 Board Exam 2027: Tentative VOCATIONAL STREAM Time Table 

Candidates can check the following table to know the tentative schedule for Goa HSSC Class 12 Board Exam 2027 for VOCATIONAL stream:

Day & Date

Timing

Subject (Code No.)

TUESDAY



09/02/2027

09:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

English Communication Skills (4201)



English Communication Skills(CWSN)(4203)

THURSDAY



11/02/2027

09:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

General Foundation Course (4202)



General Foundation Course (CWSN)(4204)

TUESDAY



16/02/2027

09:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.

Office Administration (4216)



Insurance- II (4235)



Business Communication & Advertising (4252)



Fiber to Fabric and Fashion Marketing (4265)



Food Science and Costing (4286)



Auto Servicing & Garage Management (4371)



First Aid and Emergency Care (4367)



Electronic & Electrical Measurements (4341)



Cost Accounting & Taxation (4221)



Functional Management (4244)



Introduction to the Hospitality Industry (4356)



Vegetable, Floriculture and Landscaping (4295)



Software Technology (5315)



Software Technology (CWSN) (5395)



Applied & Consumer Electronics (4333)



Food & Beverage Service (4272)



Floriculture (4385)

FRIDAY



19/02/2027

09:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.

Accountancy (4225)



Apparel Designing & Decoration (4266)



Confectionery (4285)



Auto Transmission (4323)



Electronic Materials & Workshop Practice (4332)



Concept of Health and Disease (4366)



Travel Formalities (4357)



Biology (Vocational) (4292)



Software Application (5316)



Software Application(CWSN)(5396)



Food Production (4271)



Olericulture (4384)

TUESDAY



23/02/2027

09:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.

Computer Application (4233)



Computer Application (CWSN) (4234)



Clothing Construction (4267)



Bakery (4284)



Bakery (CRM) (4275)



Automobile Engineering-II (4322)



Digital Electronics & Computers (4331)



Public Health and Education (4365)



Chemistry (Vocational) (4291)



Mathematics (Vocational) (4311)



Pomology (4383)

THURSDAY



25/02/2027

09:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.

Business Administration (4217)



Banking-II (4236)



Marketing Management (4254)



Dyeing & Printing (4264)



Accommodation Operation (4274)



Accommodation Operation(CRM) (5274)



Auto Electricals (4372)



Domestic & Consumer Appliances (4342)



Maternal and Child Health (4368)



Principles & Practice of Auditing(4222)



Industrial Administration (4245)



Travel Agency Operations & Ticketing (4355)



Commercial Crops (4294)



Web Technology (4317)



Web Technology (CWSN)(4320)



Industrial Electronics & Instrumentation (4334)



Gardening & Landscaping (4386)

Circular No 60. Tentative Schedule of Final Examinations for Grade 10 Academic Year 2026-27 

Laavanya Negi
Laavanya Negi

Executive - Editorial

Laavanya Negi is Journalist and education news reporter. With foundational experience at top-tier media houses like HT Media and India Today, she brings a sharp, multi-platform lens to her reporting. At Jagran Josh, Laavanya covers the full spectrum of international, national, and regional education news - ranging from CBSE and State Board results to major entrance exams like CUET, JEE, and NEET, and college admissions and counselling. Combining her expertise in news reporting and creative writing, she translates complex updates into timely, actionable, and engaging content for students and educators alike. An avid learner, she possesses multiple certificates in Journalism and German Language. Her dream is to inspire the youth to follow their dreams and enable them by providing timely information.

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First Published: Aug 11, 2026, 12:33 IST

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