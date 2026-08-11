Goa Board HSSC, SSC Time Table 2027 OUT at gbshse.in; Check Tentative Schedule Here

Goa Board HSSC, SSC Time Table 2027: The Goa Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (GBSHSE) has released the tentative schedule for the annual board examinations for classes 10th and 12th for academic session 2026-27. Candidates can check the time table for HSSC, SSC examinations on the official website at gbshse.in.

According to the schedule, the class 10 SSC exams will be held from March 15, 2027, while the class 12 HSSC exams will begin from February 8, 2027.

Students are requested to take note of the tentative examination window and plan their academic calendar, internal assessments, and practical's accordingly. Candidates must note that this is only a tentative schedule, and the final date sheet will be issued in due course of time. The board will release the final date sheet soon, with the fixed exam date and time, along with guidelines.