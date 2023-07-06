Heavy Rains in Southern India, Schools Closed in These States, Get Details Here

School, Colleges Closed: The schools in various districts of Karnataka, Kerala and Goa have been closed due to the heavy rainfall today, July 6, 2023. As per the recent updates, the Deputy Commissioner of Dakshina Kannada district announced a holiday for schools in various districts of Karnataka on Thursday.

Karnataka and Kerala Schools, Colleges Closed

As per the recent updates, the southwest monsoon is impacting the regions of Karnataka, Kerala. According to the IMD's weather forecast heavy rainfall is expected for the next few days. As per the local media reports, the official orders regarding the holiday is applicable for all higher education institutions, anganwadis, Kendriya Vidyalayas including all CBSE and ICSE boards.

According to the district collector, the public service commission and university exams will be held as per the schedule. The IMD weather department issued an orange alert in the districts of Kannur, Kozhikode on Thursday, July 6, 2023. Moreover, heavy rainfall ranging from 115.6 mm to 204.4 mm is expected in these districts in the coming few days, the reports added.

List of regions shut in Karnataka

Mangaluru

Mulki

Ullal

Moodbidri

Bantwal

List of regions shut in Kerala

Ernakulam

Alappuzha

Thrissur

Kannur

Kasaragod

Schools Closed in Goa Today

The Directorate of Education, Goa has issued an official circular announcing a one-day holiday for schools in Goa. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued an incessant rain alert and predicted heavy to very heavy rainfall over the state of Goa. Due to this, the school department decided to declare a holiday on July 6, 2023, from classes 1 to 12 in the state.

