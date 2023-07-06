UP Board Result 2023: 10th and 12th Scrutiny Results Today, Get Direct Link Here

UP Board Scrutiny Result 2023: UP Board 10th and 12th scrutiny results will be announced by the Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) today, July 6, 2023. Those who have applied for the UP Board scrutiny procedure can check their results through the link on the official website.

The date and time for the announcement of the UP Board scrutiny results were made by UP Department of Education Secretary Dibyakant Shukla. Candidates can check their UPMSP 10th and 12th scrutiny results by entering their roll number in the result link on the website.

According to the numbers shared by the education secretary, this year 24,557 candidates applied for the answer sheet scrutiny process. A total of 3903 students applied for the class 10 answer sheet scrutiny while 20,654 students applied for the class 12 answer sheet scrutiny.

UP Board class 10 and 12 scrutiny results will be announced on the official website upmsp.edu.in. Candidates will also be provided with a direct link on this page to check the answer sheet scrutiny results.

UPMSP Scrutiny Result Date and Time

According to the official notification shared by the Department of Education Secretary, the UPMSP 10th and 12th scrutiny results will be announced today, July 6, 2023. The time of announcement o the scrutiny results has not been notified by officials. Candidates are advised to keep visiting the official website, upmsp.edu.in for notification regarding the announcement of the results.

How to Check UP Board Scrutiny Result 2023

UP Board class 10 and 12 scrutiny result 2023 will be announced today, July 6, 2023. Those who have applied for the answer sheet scrutiny must keep their admit cards ready with them when checking the results.

Step 1: Visit the official website of UPMSP

Step 2: Click on the 10th/12th answer sheet scrutiny link

Step 3: Enter the roll number in the result link

Step 4: The answer sheet scrutiny result will be displayed

Step 5: Download the UP Board 10th, 12th answer sheet scrutiny result for further reference

UP Board Result 2023

UP Board announced the 10th and 12th board exam results on April 25, 2023. The overall pass percentage of the class 10 students was 89.78%, while the pass percentage recorded for the class 12 students 75.52 %. A total of 27,69,258 students appeared in the class 10 eams while 31,16,487 students appeared in the class 12 exams.

