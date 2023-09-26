ICMAI CMA Result 2023 Out, Check June Session Scorecard Link Here

ICMAI CMA Result June 2023 Out: The Institute of Cost Accountants of India (ICMAI) has announced the Cost and Management Accountant (CMA) Inter and Final results 2023 today. Those eagerly waiting for the announcement of the June 2023 session exam results can now visit the official website of ICMAI to check their results.

The CMA inter and final exams were conducted in July 2023. Candidates who have appeared for the exams can check their results by entering the CMA login credentials in the result link provided on the official website.

ICMAI CMA June 2023 session result link is available on the official website - icmai.in. Candidates can also check the CMA June 2023 session results through the direct link given here.

ICMAI CMA June 2023 Intermediate Result 2023 - Click Here

ICMAI CMA June 2023 Final Result 2023 - Click Here

How to Check ICMAI CMA June Session Result

As mentioned, the CMA inter and final exam result is available on the official website. To check the exam results students are required to log in using the CMA login ID and password. Follow the steps given here to check the ICMAI CMA result 2023.

Step 1: Visit the official website of ICMAI

Step 2: Click on the CMA inter/ final result link

Step 3: Enter the CMA inter/ final registration number

Step 4: The scorecard of the inter and final exams will be displayed

Step 5: Download the ICMAI CMA inter and final scorecard for further reference

According to the notification given on the result page, the results of the June 2023 term intermediate and final examination will also be available in Digilocker soon.

Also Read: JKBOPEE BSc Nursing, Paramedical, Technology Provisional List Out, Get Direct Link Here