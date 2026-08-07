JNU DOP Admissions 2026 Begin at jnuee.jnu.ac.in; Check Important Dates, Details Here
The Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) has started the admission process for its Diploma of Proficiency (DOP) programme for the 2026-27 academic session today, August 7, 2026. Candidates will need to visit the official website to register at jnuee.jnu.ac.in. The last date to register is August 17, 2026 until 11:50 PM.
JNU DOP Admissions 2026: In a latest announcement, the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) has started the admission process for its Diploma of Proficiency (DOP) programme for the 2026-27 academic session today, August 7, 2026. According to the notice, the candidates will be able to register and apply online for the admissions online from August 6, 2026. Candidates will need to visit the official website to register at jnuee.jnu.ac.in. The last date to register is August 17, 2026 until 11:50 PM.
Official Notice: Notification reg. Admission to DOP for Academic Session 2026-27 Format: PDF, Language: English
JNU DOP Admission 2026: Eligibility Criteria
According to the eligibility criteria mentioned on the JNU e-Prospectus available on jnu.ac.in, students who have passed Class 12 or an equivalent examination from a recognised board are eligible to apply. The university has also mentioned that there is no upper age limit for admission to the programme. Candidates must ensure to satisfy themselves about the eligibility criteria and other details before applying.
eProspectus for Diploma of Proficiency for Academic Session 2026-27 Format: PDF, Language: English
JNU DOP Admissions 2026: Important Dates and Schedule
Candidates can check the following table to know the important dates and tentative schedule related to the JNU DOP Admissions 2026 here:
|Description
|Schedule
|Online Submission of Application Form
|August 6 - 17, 2026 up to 11.50 PM
|Publication of Merit Lists for Admissions
|August 24, 2026 (Tentative)
|Pre-enrolment registration and payment of fee with blocking of seats
|August 24 - 27, 2026 (Tentative)
|Physical Verification of Admission/Registration of selected candidates:
|August 31, 2026
|Deadline for Admission/Registration
|September 10, 2026
Official Schedule: DOP schedule 2026-27
How to apply for JNU DOP Admissions 2026?
Candidates will need to follow the mentioned steps to apply for JNU DOP Admissions 2026 online:
- Visit the official website at jnuee.jnu.ac.in.
- Under “Important Links”, click on the link “DOP Registration Form 2026-27 is LIVE”.
- Enter your details to register to create your account.
- Fill the application form,
- Pay the online category-wise application fee.
- Review the details and carefully submit the form.
- Download the confirmation page for future reference.
DIRECT LINK - DOP Registration Form 2026-27 is LIVE
Candidates are advised to adhere to the application deadlines and to complete the application before the last date to avoid any last minute delays.
Also Read: NEET UG 2026 Choice Filling Option Available Now; Register Before August 12
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