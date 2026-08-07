JNU DOP Admissions 2026 Begin at jnuee.jnu.ac.in; Check Important Dates, Details Here

JNU DOP Admissions 2026: In a latest announcement, the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) has started the admission process for its Diploma of Proficiency (DOP) programme for the 2026-27 academic session today, August 7, 2026. According to the notice, the candidates will be able to register and apply online for the admissions online from August 6, 2026. Candidates will need to visit the official website to register at jnuee.jnu.ac.in. The last date to register is August 17, 2026 until 11:50 PM.

Official Notice: Notification reg. Admission to DOP for Academic Session 2026-27 Format: PDF, Language: English

JNU DOP Admission 2026: Eligibility Criteria

According to the eligibility criteria mentioned on the JNU e-Prospectus available on jnu.ac.in, students who have passed Class 12 or an equivalent examination from a recognised board are eligible to apply. The university has also mentioned that there is no upper age limit for admission to the programme. Candidates must ensure to satisfy themselves about the eligibility criteria and other details before applying.