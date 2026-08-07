NEET UG 2026 Choice Filling Option Available Now; Register Before August 12

According to the latest notification by Medical Counselling Committee, the choice filling option is available for the NEET UG 2026 counselling Round 1 from 4 PM on August 7, 2026. Earlier, the counselling authority announced that the process will begin on August 8, but this has been preponed. The decision came in the view of National Medical Commission (NMC) notice for candidates in the Persons with Benchmark Disabilities (PwBD) category, issued on August 5.

So, students who have registered for the MCC NEET UG 2026 counselling can also fill their choices during the process. Also, the candidates who have made a mistake during the registration process (Round 1) or selected wrong options during the registrations can rectify the details till August 12, 2026, by 11 AM. They have to use the unlock or reset registration option to do the same. Read below to know more.