NEET UG 2026 Choice Filling Option Available Now; Register Before August 12
NEET UG 2026 choice filling window preponed. Candidates can now fill their choices during the Round 1 counselling registration process. Read the article below to know more.
According to the latest notification by Medical Counselling Committee, the choice filling option is available for the NEET UG 2026 counselling Round 1 from 4 PM on August 7, 2026. Earlier, the counselling authority announced that the process will begin on August 8, but this has been preponed. The decision came in the view of National Medical Commission (NMC) notice for candidates in the Persons with Benchmark Disabilities (PwBD) category, issued on August 5.
So, students who have registered for the MCC NEET UG 2026 counselling can also fill their choices during the process. Also, the candidates who have made a mistake during the registration process (Round 1) or selected wrong options during the registrations can rectify the details till August 12, 2026, by 11 AM. They have to use the unlock or reset registration option to do the same. Read below to know more.
Notice for start of Choice Filling Round 1 #NEETUG2026 #NEETCounselling pic.twitter.com/dackK9upqx— NTA NEET UPDATES (@nta_updates) August 7, 2026
Process of NEET UG 2026 Choice Filling
Follow the process below to fill choices in NEET UG 2026 counselling:
- Go to MCC website, i.e. mcc.nic.in
- Register for the NEET counselling 2026 using personal details, mobile number and email ID
- Pay the counselling fee online
- Fill the choices of colleges and courses based on NEET rank by arranging them from most preferred to least preferred
- Finally, lock the choices before the deadline to get a seat.
Also Read:
Jharkhand NEET UG 2026 counselling schedule out
UPNEET UG 2026 counselling registration started
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