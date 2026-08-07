UP NEET UG 2026 Counselling Started; Direct Link, Registration Fee
UP NEET UG Counselling 2026 registration has started online at upneet.gov.in. Candidates must register online, pay non-refundable fees, and upload documents. Read the article below to know the NEET counselling dates, direct link, and the choice filling process.
UP NEET UG 2026 counselling registration has started at upneet.gov.in for the admission to MBBS and BDS courses in the top medical colleges in Uttar Pradesh. The counselling authorities, Directorate General of Medical Education, Uttar Pradesh, will offer admission to 85% state quota medical seats. Candidates who have a valid NEET UG 2026 qualifying rank can participate in the counselling process.
Important NEET UG 2026 Counselling Dates
Check the table below to know the NEET UG 2026 counselling dates for Uttar Pradesh colleges:
|Events
|Dates
|Registrations begin
|07-Aug-2026
|Last date to register
|12-Aug-2026
How to Register for UP NEET UG 2026 Counselling
Follow the process mentioned below to register for UP NEET counselling 2026:
- Go to the official website of upneet.gov.in
- Click on Registration tab and click registration UG or copy the following URL https://upneet.gov.in/RegistrationUG/candidateLoginUG.aspx
- Fill in the preffered course, NEET roll number, application number and the captcha code
- Click Login
- Complete the registration form by uploading the relevant documents and paying the application fee
- Finally, submit the form and take a printout
UP NEET UG 2026 Security Deposit and Fees
Check the table below to know the UPNEET UG 2026 counselling fee and security deposit:
|Category
|Fee (INR)
|UPNEET UG 2026 counselling registration fee (non-refundable)
|INR 2,000
|Government medical/dental course seats
|INR 30,000
|Private medical course seats
|INR 2,00,000
|Private dental course seats
|INR 1,00,000
Also Check:
NEET UG 2026 choice filling postponed till August 8 by MCC
Maharashtra NEET UG 2026 counselling registration to begin on August 13, schedule OUT
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