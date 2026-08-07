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UP NEET UG 2026 Counselling Started; Direct Link, Registration Fee

Saumya Jain
By Saumya Jain
Last Updated: Aug 7, 2026, 13:38 IST

UP NEET UG Counselling 2026 registration has started online at upneet.gov.in. Candidates must register online, pay non-refundable fees, and upload documents. Read the article below to know the NEET counselling dates, direct link, and the choice filling process. 

UPNEET UG 2026 Counselling Started
UPNEET UG 2026 Counselling Started
Register for Result Updates

UP NEET UG 2026 counselling registration has started at upneet.gov.in for the admission to MBBS and BDS courses in the top medical colleges in Uttar Pradesh. The counselling authorities, Directorate General of Medical Education, Uttar Pradesh, will offer admission to 85% state quota medical seats. Candidates who have a valid NEET UG 2026 qualifying rank can participate in the counselling process. 

Important NEET UG 2026 Counselling Dates

Check the table below to know the NEET UG 2026 counselling dates for Uttar Pradesh colleges:

Events Dates
Registrations begin 07-Aug-2026
Last date to register 12-Aug-2026

How to Register for UP NEET UG 2026 Counselling

Follow the process mentioned below to register for UP NEET counselling 2026: 

  • Go to the official website of upneet.gov.in
  • Click on Registration tab and click registration UG or copy the following URL https://upneet.gov.in/RegistrationUG/candidateLoginUG.aspx
  • Fill in the preffered course, NEET roll number, application number and the captcha code
  • Click Login
  • Complete the registration form by uploading the relevant documents and paying the application fee
  • Finally, submit the form and take a printout

UP NEET UG 2026 Security Deposit and Fees

Check the table below to know the UPNEET UG 2026 counselling fee and security deposit:

Category Fee (INR)
UPNEET UG 2026 counselling registration fee (non-refundable) INR 2,000
Government medical/dental course seats INR 30,000
Private medical course seats INR 2,00,000
Private dental course seats INR 1,00,000

Also Check:

NEET UG 2026 choice filling postponed till August 8 by MCC

Maharashtra NEET UG 2026 counselling registration to begin on August 13, schedule OUT

Saumya Jain
Saumya Jain

Chief Sub Editor

Saumya is an education journalist. with over 9 years of editorial experience. Saumya is the Chief Sub Editor at Jagran Josh. She has spent more than 6 years in creating research, student-friendly, and SEO-optimized educational content. She has the ability to transform complex information into easy-to-understand language.In her previous role at Shiksha, she created content for several management entrance exams, including CAT, XAT, and CUET. Besides this, she enjoys makeup artistry and cooking in her spare time.

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First Published: Aug 7, 2026, 13:29 IST

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