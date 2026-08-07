UP NEET UG 2026 Counselling Started; Direct Link, Registration Fee

UP NEET UG 2026 counselling registration has started at upneet.gov.in for the admission to MBBS and BDS courses in the top medical colleges in Uttar Pradesh. The counselling authorities, Directorate General of Medical Education, Uttar Pradesh, will offer admission to 85% state quota medical seats. Candidates who have a valid NEET UG 2026 qualifying rank can participate in the counselling process.

Important NEET UG 2026 Counselling Dates

Check the table below to know the NEET UG 2026 counselling dates for Uttar Pradesh colleges:

Events Dates Registrations begin 07-Aug-2026 Last date to register 12-Aug-2026

How to Register for UP NEET UG 2026 Counselling

Follow the process mentioned below to register for UP NEET counselling 2026: