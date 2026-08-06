NEET UG 2026 Choice Filling Round 1 Postponed; Check Revised Date, How to Fill Choices
MCC NEET UG 2026 choice filling process has been postponed and will now begin on August 8, 2026. Read the article below to know more.
Medical Counselling Committee, MCC, has announced that the NEET UG 2026 Round 1 choice filling process has been postponed and will now begin on August 8, 2026, for Round 1. The decision has come in view of the National Medical Commission (NMC) notice for candidates in the Persons with Benchmark Disabilities (PwBD) category, issued on August 5.
According to the NMC Under Graduate Medical Board, UGMEB's notice, the July 27 guideline for PwBD candidates for MBBS admissions, the said candidates had to have a valid Permanenet Unique Disability Identity Card (UDID). The addendum has been issued and softened the requirement for candidates who have temporary cerrificates. NMC clarified that candidates whose disabilities are progressive, non-progressive, or not likely to improve cannot be turned away simply because their UDID Card or disability certificate is temporary. This decision will be taken by the Medical Assessment Board. The medical board has been directed to assess the benchmarks for disability again using the prescribed methods.
What Should NEET UG 2026 Candidates Do Now?
Candidates participating in the NEET 2026 counselling process should note that the choice filling window has been postponed for two more days and the MCC has asked candidates to keep a check on the official website, i.e. mcc.ac.in for further updates on the counselling process.
What is NEET Choice Filling 2026, How to Fill Choices?
Choice filling process in the NEET UG 2026 counselling is an important step. Candidates who have secured a rank in the NEET exam and have registered for AIQ or state quota seats have to fill the choices of their preferred medical colleges and courses during the choice filling process. They have to pay the registration fee and then make choices in the prefernce order. The candidates are allotted seats according to their preference based on their rank, NEET score, seat availability and quota eligibility.
Process of NEET UG 2026 Choice Filling
Follow the process below to fill choices in NEET UG 2026 counselling:
- Go to MCC website, i.e. mcc.nic.in
- Register for the NEET counselling 2026 using personal details, mobile number and email ID
- Pay the counselling fee online
- Fill the choices of colleges and courses based on NEET rank by arranging them from most preferred to least preferred
- Finally, lock the choices before the deadline to get a seat.
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