Medical Counselling Committee, MCC, has announced that the NEET UG 2026 Round 1 choice filling process has been postponed and will now begin on August 8, 2026, for Round 1. The decision has come in view of the National Medical Commission (NMC) notice for candidates in the Persons with Benchmark Disabilities (PwBD) category, issued on August 5.

According to the NMC Under Graduate Medical Board, UGMEB's notice, the July 27 guideline for PwBD candidates for MBBS admissions, the said candidates had to have a valid Permanenet Unique Disability Identity Card (UDID). The addendum has been issued and softened the requirement for candidates who have temporary cerrificates. NMC clarified that candidates whose disabilities are progressive, non-progressive, or not likely to improve cannot be turned away simply because their UDID Card or disability certificate is temporary. This decision will be taken by the Medical Assessment Board. The medical board has been directed to assess the benchmarks for disability again using the prescribed methods.