Maharashtra Board 2027 Registration Opens for SSC and HSC, Last Date to Apply November 30

The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Education has released the Maharashtra SSC and HSC registration 2027 schedule. Students need to complete the registration through their respective schools or junior colleges. Regular students can submit their applications using the SARAL system. Class 10th and 12th students are advised to complete the registration before October 31, 2026 to avoid paying fine. The board will conduct the registration in multiple phases, with different fee amounts applicable to each phase. Read the article to know more details.

Maharashtra HSC, SSC 2027: Registration Dates

Those candidates who want to complete their HSC and SSC registration should refer to the table below in order to avoid any important date related to registration.