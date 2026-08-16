Maharashtra Board 2027 Registration Opens for SSC and HSC, Last Date to Apply November 30
Maharashtra HSC, SSC Registration 2027 commenced on August 14, 2026. Students are advised to get their registration done for Class 10th and 12th as after October 31,2026 late fee will be applicable. The last date for registration with late fee is November 30, 2026.
The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Education has released the Maharashtra SSC and HSC registration 2027 schedule. Students need to complete the registration through their respective schools or junior colleges. Regular students can submit their applications using the SARAL system. Class 10th and 12th students are advised to complete the registration before October 31, 2026 to avoid paying fine. The board will conduct the registration in multiple phases, with different fee amounts applicable to each phase. Read the article to know more details.
Maharashtra HSC, SSC 2027: Registration Dates
Those candidates who want to complete their HSC and SSC registration should refer to the table below in order to avoid any important date related to registration.
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Maharashtra HSC, SSC 2027 Registration Schedule
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Registration Phase
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Application Dates
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Fee Applicable
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Regular Registration
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August 14 to October 31, 2026
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Regular Fee (No Fine)
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Late Registration
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November 1 to 15, 2026
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Late Fee
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Final Phase of Registration
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November 16 to 30, 2026
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Extra Late Fee Applicable
Maharashtra HSC, SSC 2027 Registration: Important Instructions for Students
- Students must complete the registration process through their respective schools or junior schools
- HSC students need to submit their application online through their Higher Secondary School or Junior College
- Junior College must update their college profile and submit the required details to the concerned Divisional Board
- After the forms are submitted, colleges will provide the pre list through their college
- Students should carefully check the details in the pre-list and report any errors for correction
How to Complete Verification Process for Maharashtra SSC, HSC Registration 2027?
Students must sign the pre-list after checking the details. The Head of Principal of the Higher Secondary School minus also sign each page of the pre-list and put the required official seal on it.
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Faham is an education specialist and has over three years of experience in the education and edtech industry, specializing in digital and educational content creation. He holds an MBA in Marketing and Human Resources from Swami Vivekanand University. Throughout his career, Faham has developed expertise in creating engaging and informative content across diverse educational domains.
In addition to his edtech experience, he worked for two years as a Public Speaking and Creative Writing Expert, helping learners enhance their communication and writing skills. He has also been associated with Testbook and Adda Education as a Content Writer, where he created high-quality content for K–12 education, Management Entrance Examinations, UPSC, Law, and State Defence examinations. His strong understanding of educational content and exam preparation enables him to simplify complex topics and deliver valuable learning resources to students.