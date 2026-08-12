NBEMS NEET PG City Intimation Slip Released, Download PDF at natboard.edu.in, Get Direct Link Here

The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) has released the city exam intimation slip for the NEET PG Examinations today, August 11, 2026. Candidates who have submitted their applications can now download their city slip through the link on the website of NBEMS.

The NEET PG 2026 City Intimation Slip contains the details of the city where a candidate will be allotted a centre for the NEET PG 2026 examination. NEET PG is scheduled to be held on August 30, 2026. The exam city is allotted to students as per their preference marks in the online application form. Due to technical issues, incorrect test-city information was sent to some candidates through SMS. Correct details have since been communicated through SMS/email and are available on the applicant portal. Candidates are advised to rely only on the official NBEMS website for accurate information and beware of fake websites and misinformation.