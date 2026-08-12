NBEMS NEET PG City Intimation Slip Released, Download PDF at natboard.edu.in, Get Direct Link Here
NBEMS has issued the exam city slip PDF on the official website. Candidates who have applied for the entrance exam can check the city allotted for NEET PG exam centre on the official website.
The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) has released the city exam intimation slip for the NEET PG Examinations today, August 11, 2026. Candidates who have submitted their applications can now download their city slip through the link on the website of NBEMS.
The NEET PG 2026 City Intimation Slip contains the details of the city where a candidate will be allotted a centre for the NEET PG 2026 examination. NEET PG is scheduled to be held on August 30, 2026. The exam city is allotted to students as per their preference marks in the online application form. Due to technical issues, incorrect test-city information was sent to some candidates through SMS. Correct details have since been communicated through SMS/email and are available on the applicant portal. Candidates are advised to rely only on the official NBEMS website for accurate information and beware of fake websites and misinformation.
NBEMS (National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences) Update | The test city allocation for NEET-PG 2026 applicants has been informed as per the schedule. Due to technical issues, incorrect test-city information was sent to some candidates through SMS. Correct details have… pic.twitter.com/D6OSWS9kcw— ANI (@ANI) August 12, 2026
NEET PG 2026 city intimation slip PDF is available for download on the official website - natboard.edu.in or nbe.edu.in. Candidates can also click on the direct link on this page to check the exam city slip.
NEET PG 2026 Exam City Slip Direct Link - Click Here
Steps to Download NEET PG 2026 City Intimation Slip
The NEET PG 2026 city intimation slip PDF is available on the official website. Eligible students can follow the steps provided below to download the PDF
- Step 1: Visit the official website of NBEMS
- Step 2: Click on the NEET PG Exam City Slip Link
- Step 3: A PDF will open
- Step 4: Click on the city slip link
- Step 5: Login with the application number and password
- Step 6: The city slip PDF will be displayed
- Step 7: Download for further reference
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Sherin is an education journalist with over 7 years of experience. Over her tenure of working with top media houses like Careers 360 and then Jagran Josh, Sherin has covered various entrance examinations liek JEE Main, NEET, CUET, GATE, etc. as well as various state board and CBSE results. Her understanding of the education ecosystem coupled with her own experience of teaching as an Assistant Professor of nearly 2 years helps her provide a comprehensive perspective to students. She has a Masters Degree in Communication from Madras Christian College. Apart from covering education news, Sherin also enjoys reading and cooking.