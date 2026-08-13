MCC NEET UG 2026 Counselling Registration Extended; Check Round 1 Revised Dates, Choice Filling and Locking Process

NEET UG 2026 counselling schedule has been revised. The registration window has been extended till August 15, 2026. The choice filling and choice locking dates have been revised along with seat allotment result date. Candidates who have register for the NEET UG counselling process 2026 can fill their choices till August 17, 2026 by 6 PM. The choice locking window will also open on Aug 17 at 10 AM. The NEET seat allotment result 2026 for Round 1 will release on August 19, 2026. Earlier, the result was scheduled for August 17.

NEET UG 2026 Counselling Schedule (Revised)

Check the revised counselling schedule for NEET UG 2026 in the table below: