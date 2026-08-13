MCC NEET UG 2026 Counselling Registration Extended; Check Round 1 Revised Dates, Choice Filling and Locking Process
MCC NEET UG 2026 counselling schedule has been revised. The authorities have revised the NEET choice locking and filling dates 2026. Read the article below to know more.
NEET UG 2026 counselling schedule has been revised. The registration window has been extended till August 15, 2026. The choice filling and choice locking dates have been revised along with seat allotment result date. Candidates who have register for the NEET UG counselling process 2026 can fill their choices till August 17, 2026 by 6 PM. The choice locking window will also open on Aug 17 at 10 AM. The NEET seat allotment result 2026 for Round 1 will release on August 19, 2026. Earlier, the result was scheduled for August 17.
NEET UG 2026 Counselling Schedule (Revised)
Check the revised counselling schedule for NEET UG 2026 in the table below:
|Events
|Dates
|Last date of registration
|August 15, 2026
|Last date of fee payment
|August 15, 2026, 5 PM
|Choice Filling/Locking
|August 6, 2026, to August 17, 2026
|NEET UG Seat Allotment Result 2026
|August 19, 2026
Step by Step Process to Register for NEET UG 2026
Follow the steps below to know the NEET UG counseling 2026 registration process:"
- Visit the official MCC website, mcc.nic.in.
- Click on “New Registration For UG Counselling 2026” under the “Candidate Activity board."
- Register using your NEET UG roll number, admit card, scorecard and other required details.
- Submit the details to complete the registration.
- Log in using your NEET roll number and password.
- Click on the “Choice Filling” option.
- Select preferred colleges and courses.
- Once the choice-locking window opens, lock your preferences.
- Seat allotment will be announced as per the Round 1 counselling schedule.
Direct Link to Register for NEET UG 2026: https://mcc.admissions.nic.in/Applicant/Root/Home.aspx?enc=b3y6S6rqn323+Rrps4aJmWq6uDzwcVyR2D994Iqx3miWKIwOHdAUl7I6zs1LI/bNHBuognKMJMYf4wgTJSa4VQ==
How to Fill Choices in NEET UG 2026 Counselling?
Follow the process below to fill choices in NEET UG 2026 counselling:
Go to MCC website, i.e. mcc.nic.in
- Register for the NEET counselling 2026 using personal details, mobile number and email ID
- Pay the counselling fee online
- Fill the choices of colleges and courses based on NEET rank by arranging them from most preferred to least preferred
- Finally, lock the choices before the deadline to get a seat.
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