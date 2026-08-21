Odisha NEET UG Counselling 2026: OJEE Cell Extends Round 1 Choice Filling to August 22, at ojee.nic.in

Odisha NEET UG Counselling 2026: Odisha Joint Entrance Examination, OJEE has announced a revised schedule for NEET UG 2026 round 1 State Quota counselling for MBBS/BDS admissions. According to the recent notification shared on the official website, all candidates who have registered in Odisha State Merit List can continue or complete their choice filling till August 22, 2026 on the official website of ojee.nic.in. by entering their NEET UG application number and password to sign in The committee has clearly said the remaining Odisha NEET UG counselling schedule will continue as per the original schedule released earlier. Only OJEE MBBS/BDS Round 1 dates have been revised. Check the complete schedule below.

Odisha NEET UG Counselling 2026 Round 1 Dates

Candidates check revised schedule for OJEE NEET round 1 counselling in table below