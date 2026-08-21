Odisha NEET UG Counselling 2026: OJEE Cell Extends Round 1 Choice Filling to August 22, at ojee.nic.in
The Odisha NEET UG Counselling 2026 schedule has been extended for the Round 1 choice filling deadline to August 22, 2026. Check the official website at ojee.nic.in to manage your choices and view the updated admission timeline.
Odisha NEET UG Counselling 2026: Odisha Joint Entrance Examination, OJEE has announced a revised schedule for NEET UG 2026 round 1 State Quota counselling for MBBS/BDS admissions. According to the recent notification shared on the official website, all candidates who have registered in Odisha State Merit List can continue or complete their choice filling till August 22, 2026 on the official website of ojee.nic.in. by entering their NEET UG application number and password to sign in The committee has clearly said the remaining Odisha NEET UG counselling schedule will continue as per the original schedule released earlier. Only OJEE MBBS/BDS Round 1 dates have been revised. Check the complete schedule below.
Odisha NEET UG Counselling 2026 Round 1 Dates
Candidates check revised schedule for OJEE NEET round 1 counselling in table below
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Counselling Events
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Revised Date & Time
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Choice filling for all State Merit Listed candidates
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August 14 (8:30 PM) to 22, 2026 (5:00 PM)
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Choice locking begins
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August 22, 2026 (11:30 AM)
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Reconciliation of data
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August 23, 2026
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Round 1 provisional seat allotment
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August 24, 2026 (2:00 PM)
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Query submission on provisional allotment
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August 25, 2026 (2:00 PM)
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Final Round 1 allotment & allotment letter download
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August 26, 2026 (11:30 AM)
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Fee payment & reporting with original documents at OJEE Cell, Gandamunda
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August 28 – September 6, 2026
Candidates can find the counseling details and information on the official OJEE website. OJEE will announce the reporting schedule and specific instructions for each college later, before the admissions start.
Also Read: IIT Madras to Launch Medical School, Offer MBBS and MD Degrees: Director V. Kamakoti
How to Fill and Lock Choices on ojee.nic.in?
Filling out choices is the important part of the counseling process. The candidate needs to be careful, while saving and locking their final choices. As it will be saved and used by the system. Follow the simple steps to complete the process:
- Visit the official website of OJEE at ojee.nic.in.
- On the homepage, click on the NEET UG 2026 Counselling Round 1 login link.
- Enter your NEET UG application number and password to sign in.
- Open the Choice Filling tab from the dashboard.
- Select preferred colleges and courses.
- Check and Review the saved list carefully before locking your choices.
- Click on Lock Choices and download the confirmation slip.
Odisha NEET UG Counselling 2026 Documents Required
Check out the listed documents below for the Odisha NEET UG Counselling 2026 round 1
- NEET UG 2026 admit card
- NEET UG 2026 scorecard
- Class 10 mark sheets and certificates
- Class 12 mark sheets and certificates
- Odisha residence or nativity certificate
- Category certificate, if applicable
- Valid government photo ID proof
Also Read: MCC NEET UG Counselling 2026 LIVE: Round 1 Seat Allotment Result OUT at mcc.nic.in; Check College Allotment, Reporting Dates
Also Read: NEET-UG Re-Test: Centre Denies OMR Tampering Allegations In Delhi HC
Executive - Editorial
Anisha Mishra is journalist with over 3 years of experience in covering the Indian education sector. She has worked extensively in the K12 domain, with focus on the state board as well as central board examinations, policy structure of seconday and higher secondary education as well as the entrance examinations like JEE, NEET, CLAT, etc. Her extensive experience in the domain has helped her provide students with concise accurate information in all aspectes of school life and education. Her key interest lies in decoding the changes in the curriculum, NEP implementation and changing education ecosystem in the country. Besides working, she enjoys traveling, exploring new places and cultures, and painting.