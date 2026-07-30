Punjab Paper Leak Triggers Political Uproar; Here's What We Know

Punjab Paper Leak Triggers Political Uproar. There is a lot of anger in Punjab right now because of reports about government job exam papers being leaked and people cheating. The ruling Aam Aadmi Party, AAP and the opposition parties are fighting over this issue. There has been a lot of trouble with recent government job exams. In a recent test for Punjab Pharmacy Officers which was conducted on July 19, 2026, police caught a group cheating.

Opposition parties are calling for action. They want Punjab Education Minister Harjot Singh Bains to resign from his post. The demand for resignation is because these parties claim that at least six major exam paper leaks including the Punjab Teacher Eligibility Test, Class 12 English exam, and Pharmacy Officer test have happened. While the current government has been in charge. They argue that: The system is corrupt and poorly managed. The management is hurting the futures of hardworking students, who are working hard for their future. The Minister should be held morally responsible for these failures.