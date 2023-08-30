Schools Closed in Delhi From Sept 8 Due to G20 Summit, Check Details Here

Delhi Schools Closed Due to G20 Summit: As per the recent updates, the Delhi state government has announced a public holiday in the National Capital from September 8 to 10, 2023. This year, India is hosting the G20 Summit, where leaders from 29 countries and other officials will gather. Therefore, during these dates, all schools and government offices, including MCD offices will remain closed.

As per the recent updates, The G20 Summit is scheduled to be held at the recently built Bharat Mandapam Convention Centre in Pragati Maidan, New Delhi. Traffic in the vicinity will be managed to ensure safety precautions.

Delhi Traffic Advisory for G-20 Summit

The Delhi Traffic Police has recently released a revised traffic advisory, in preparation for the upcoming G20 Summit which is scheduled to be held in the National Capital from September 8, 2023. The advisory includes regulations on vehicular movements within Delhi (NCR), particularly in the New Delhi District and its surrounding areas, with a focus on public safety and convenience.

Routes to avoid during G-20 Summit

As per the media reports, general traffic excluding goods vehicles and buses will be allowed into Delhi from the Rajokari border. No movement of the vehicles will be allowed to enter NH-48 towards Dhaula Kuan.

Also Read: Delhi Declares Public Holiday, Shuts Schools Colleges and Govt Offices from Sept 8 to 10 due to G-20 Summit

