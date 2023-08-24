Delhi Declares Public Holiday, Shuts Schools Colleges and Govt Offices from Sept 8 to 10 due to G-20 Summit

Delhi Public Holiday: All schools, colleges, private and government offices in Delhi will be closed from September 8 to 10, 2023. This year, India is hosting the G20 Summit, where leaders from 29 countries and important officials will gather. The summit will be held in New Delhi on September 9 and 10. Therefore, schools, colleges, govt offices, banks, markets, and other businesses in the New Delhi district will also be closed on these three days.

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has given his approval to this proposal. As per this proposal, schools and colleges will remain closed on September 8th, 9th, and 10th. Further, the proposal has been sent to Lt Governor V K Saxena for his agreement. Once the Lt Governor gives his approval, the Delhi government will release a public notification.

Delhi Schools, Colleges, Commercial and Businesses to remain closed

All commercial and business establishments, including banks and financial institutions, located within the jurisdiction of the New Delhi police district will remain closed on September 8 to 10, 2023. Special Police Commissioner Madhup Tiwari on August 18 wrote to the chief secretary, suggesting that the government declare public holidays from September 8-10.

He also asked to issue directions for the closure of commercial establishments located mostly in the New Delhi area in view of the summit. Closure of a few metro stations, including the Supreme Court and the Central Secretariat, is also on the cards due to security reasons.

Delhi Traffic Arrangements for G-20 Summit

Special traffic arrangements to facilitate a carcade rehearsal ahead of the summit also triggered traffic congestion in Central Delhi and routes leading to Gurugram on Monday morning.

Delhi police said that special arrangements and restrictions for rehearsal were expected to impact traffic in and around Salimgarh Bypass, Mahatma Gandhi Marg, Bhairon Marg, Mathura Road, C-Hexagon, Sardar Patel Marg, and Gurgaon Road.

Also Read: Delhi Schools Closed on September 8 due to G-20 Summit; Check Latest Updates Here