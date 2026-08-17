TS EDCET 2026 Phase 1 Seat Allotment Result Declared; Candidate Login Link at edcetadm.tgche.ac.in

TS EDCET Counselling 2026 process for phase 1 seat allotment has started. Students who have been allotted a seat in the TS EDCET 2026 Phase 1 must report to their assigned college for document verification from August 17, 2026 to August 20, 2026. It is important to carry all original documents and valid ID along with the tuition fee payment receipt. After completing the verification process, students should make sure to collect their official verification slip from the help center. This will be helpful in future for admission purposes.

TS EdCET Phase‑1 Counselling Schedule

Check the important dates of TSEdCET exam counselling below: