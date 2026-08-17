TS EDCET 2026 Phase 1 Seat Allotment Result Declared; Candidate Login Link at edcetadm.tgche.ac.in
The TS EDCET 2026 Phase 1 seat allotment results are now live at edcetadm.tgche.ac.in. Candidates must report to their allotted colleges for document verification between August 17 and August 20, 2026, with all original documents and their tuition fee receipt.
TS EDCET Counselling 2026 process for phase 1 seat allotment has started. Students who have been allotted a seat in the TS EDCET 2026 Phase 1 must report to their assigned college for document verification from August 17, 2026 to August 20, 2026. It is important to carry all original documents and valid ID along with the tuition fee payment receipt. After completing the verification process, students should make sure to collect their official verification slip from the help center. This will be helpful in future for admission purposes.
TS EdCET Phase‑1 Counselling Schedule
Check the important dates of TSEdCET exam counselling below:
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Event
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Date
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TS EdCET 1st Allotment List
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August 16
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Reporting at concerned colleges for verification of original certificates along with tuition fee payment receipt
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August 17 to 20
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Class starts
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August 2026
How to Check TS EDCET 2026 Seat Allotment Result 2026?
- Visit the official website edcetadm.tgche.ac.in
- On the homepage, click on the TS EDCET Seat Allotment Result 2026
- Enter the required login details as required
- Click on submit and the result will appear on the screen
- Check your allotment details such as course, college and admission details
- Download and save it for future reference
TS EdCET 2026 Counselling: How to Apply
Students can check the below mentioned steps for counseling:
- Register on the website and pay the counselling fee.
- Book a slot for certificate verification.
- Attend verification with original documents.
- Log in to fill and select your college priority choices.
- Download seat allotment letter and report to the allotted college.
Documents Needed for TSEdCET Verification
To complete your verification, bring your original academic and identity documents along with their photocopies. Afterward, make sure to collect the verification slip provided by the help center.
Executive - Editorial
Anisha Mishra is journalist with over 3 years of experience in covering the Indian education sector. She has worked extensively in the K12 domain, with focus on the state board as well as central board examinations, policy structure of seconday and higher secondary education as well as the entrance examinations like JEE, NEET, CLAT, etc. Her extensive experience in the domain has helped her provide students with concise accurate information in all aspectes of school life and education. Her key interest lies in decoding the changes in the curriculum, NEP implementation and changing education ecosystem in the country. Besides working, she enjoys traveling, exploring new places and cultures, and painting.