CBSE Class 10 Re-Evaluation, Verification 2026 Link Active: Step-By-Step Guide To Apply, Direct Link Here

The board will review the objections made by you, accordingly make the changes and notify you of the same.

Your application for re-evaluation/verification of marks will be successfully submitted.

Pay the required fee of Rs 300 per subject when applying for verification and Rs 100 per question for re-evaluation purposes.

CBSE Class 10 Re-Evaluation: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has opened the Class 10 re-evaluation and verification of marks window for students who wish to have their marks reassessed. Students who had earlier obtained their answer books can now apply for re-evaluation and verification of marks until August 19, 2026. They will need to use their answer book Application ID, roll number, school number and centre number to submit their applications on the official website, cbse.gov.in. The re-evaluation fee is Rs 100 per question, while students applying for verification of marks need to pay a fee of Rs. 300 per subject.

CBSE Class 10 Re-Evaluation Link

Difference Between Re-Evaluation and Verification of Marks

Re-Evaluation, being a deep process, involves re-checking of specific answers, whereas, verification of marks ensures the scores you have achieved are accurately awarded to you or not. Verification calculates the total score again, checks if all questions have been awarded marks and whether or not the actual total marks reflect on the front page of the answer book.

For re-evaluation, students are required to apply for specific questions to be re-checked by paying a fee of Rs. 100 per question. An invigilator re-assesses your marks for the questions and makes the changes accordingly.

Students are advised to take advantage of this re-evaluation/marks verification period. The window will close on August 19, 2026.