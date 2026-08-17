CBSE Class 10 Re-Evaluation, Verification 2026 Link Active: Step-By-Step Guide To Apply, Direct Link Here
The CBSE Class 10 re-evaluation and verification of marks application window has opened. Students can now apply for re-checking of specific answers or re-totalling of marks through the official website cbse.gov.in. Check direct link to apply here.
CBSE Class 10 Re-Evaluation:The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has opened the Class 10 re-evaluation and verification of marks window for students who wish to have their marks reassessed. Students who had earlier obtained their answer books can now apply for re-evaluation and verification of marks until August 19, 2026. They will need to use their answer book Application ID, roll number, school number and centre number to submit their applications on the official website, cbse.gov.in. The re-evaluation fee is Rs 100 per question, while students applying for verification of marks need to pay a fee of Rs. 300 per subject.
Step-By-Step Guide To Apply For CBSE 10th Re-Evaluation
- Visit the CBSE 10th re-evaluation link on the official website cbse.gov.in.
- There, click on “Click here to apply” and then “apply Class 10 (Verification/Re-Evaluation).”
- Enter your answerbook Application ID, roll number, school number and centre number and click on “Proceed.”
- Pay the required fee of Rs 300 per subject when applying for verification and Rs 100 per question for re-evaluation purposes.
- Your application for re-evaluation/verification of marks will be successfully submitted.
- The board will review the objections made by you, accordingly make the changes and notify you of the same.
CBSE Class 10 Re-Evaluation Link
Difference Between Re-Evaluation and Verification of Marks
Re-Evaluation, being a deep process, involves re-checking of specific answers, whereas, verification of marks ensures the scores you have achieved are accurately awarded to you or not. Verification calculates the total score again, checks if all questions have been awarded marks and whether or not the actual total marks reflect on the front page of the answer book.
For re-evaluation, students are required to apply for specific questions to be re-checked by paying a fee of Rs. 100 per question. An invigilator re-assesses your marks for the questions and makes the changes accordingly.
Students are advised to take advantage of this re-evaluation/marks verification period. The window will close on August 19, 2026.
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Sahil holds a Bachelor's degree in Business Administration and has also completed an eight-month certification program in Data Science. Passionate about emerging technologies, particularly artificial intelligence, he closely tracks their growing role in journalism and explores how they are transforming shaping the future of the media industry.