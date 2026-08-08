UGC Alert on Fake Degrees: 32 Unrecognised Universities Listed as EdTech Tie-Ups Face Crackdown

UGC Advisory: The University Grants Commission (UGC) has released an advisory with a clear warning to students, their parents, and public organizations not to join any unauthorized online degree programmes that run through illegitimate EdTech-university collaborations. At the same time, the higher education regulatory body has put 32 non-approved and fake universities that are functioning throughout the country under strict regulatory watch. Highlighting the absolute compliance to the academic standards of India, the UGC has clearly conveyed that the franchise and outsourcing of degrees or degree-granting authority to private EdTech firms is not permitted by any Indian regulation at present.

Any degree or diploma offered by such a commercial collaboration has no legal validity for pursuing further studies, job in the government sector, and professional certification. Although EdTech firms can provide the digital platform and technical support, the full responsibility of teaching, assessment, management of faculty members, and awarding degrees rests only with the approved Central/State/Deemed/Private universities. To safeguard students from fraudulent promotions and unapproved academic programmes, the UGC advises all students to check the institution's approval status on the website of the Distance Education Bureau (deb.ugc.ac.in).