UP NEET UG Counselling 2023 Registration Starts for Round 2, Know How to Register Here

UP NEET UG Counselling 2023 Round 2: DMET, Uttar Pradesh has started the registration process for UP NEET UG counselling round 2 today, August 16, 2023. Eligible candidates can fill out the registration form through the official website  - dgme.up.gov.in. Check the details here.

jagran josh
Updated: Aug 16, 2023 10:03 IST
UP NEET UG Counselling 2023 Round 2: The Directorate General of Medical Education and Training (DMET), Uttar Pradesh has commenced the registrations for UP NEET UG counselling round 2 today, August 16, 2023, in online mode. Those candidates who have qualified for the NEET UG 2023 and haven’t applied for the counselling round 1 can submit their registration form through the official website - dgme.up.gov.in.

As per the given schedule, the last date to register for the UPNEET counselling round 2 is August 18, 2023, by 5 PM. Candidates are required to make the payment of the prescribed amount of fees after uploading the valid documents to complete their registrations. The merit list will be released on August 19, 2023, and the online choice-filling window will be made available for the candidates between August 21 to 19, 2023. 

UP NEET UG Counselling 2023 Registration Round 2  - Direct Link (Click Here)

UP NEET UG 2023 Counselling Round 2 Schedule

Candidates can go through the dates related to the UP NEET UG counselling 2023 round 2 in the table mentioned below:

Events 

Dates

UPNEET UG registrations starts 

August 16 (from 11 am onwards) to August 18, 2023 (till 5 pm)

Date to submit the registration and security money

August 16 (from 11 am onwards) to August 19 (till 5 pm)

Document verification 

August 16 to 19, 2023

Release of merit list

August 19, 2023

Online choice-filling

August 21 to 24, 2023

Publication of seat allotment result

August 25/26, 2023

Downloading the allotment letters

August 28 to Sept 2, 2023

Date for admission

August 28, 29 and September 1 and 2, 2023

Session starting date

September 1, 2023

How to fill out the UP NEET counselling 2023 round 2 registration form online?

Candidates can follow the steps that are given below to know how to register for the UPNEET UG counselling 2023 round 2.

Step 1: Go to the official website of UP NEET UG 2023 - upneet.gov.in 

Step 2: Fill out the required details in the counselling registration form

Step 3: Login using the generated details and upload the documents as required

Step 4: Make the online payment of the NEET UG counselling registration fees 

Step 5: Download and take a printout of it for future reference

