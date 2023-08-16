UP NEET UG Counselling 2023 Registration Starts for Round 2, Know How to Register Here

UP NEET UG Counselling 2023 Round 2: The Directorate General of Medical Education and Training (DMET), Uttar Pradesh has commenced the registrations for UP NEET UG counselling round 2 today, August 16, 2023, in online mode. Those candidates who have qualified for the NEET UG 2023 and haven’t applied for the counselling round 1 can submit their registration form through the official website - dgme.up.gov.in.

As per the given schedule, the last date to register for the UPNEET counselling round 2 is August 18, 2023, by 5 PM. Candidates are required to make the payment of the prescribed amount of fees after uploading the valid documents to complete their registrations. The merit list will be released on August 19, 2023, and the online choice-filling window will be made available for the candidates between August 21 to 19, 2023.

UP NEET UG 2023 Counselling Round 2 Schedule

Candidates can go through the dates related to the UP NEET UG counselling 2023 round 2 in the table mentioned below:

Events Dates UPNEET UG registrations starts August 16 (from 11 am onwards) to August 18, 2023 (till 5 pm) Date to submit the registration and security money August 16 (from 11 am onwards) to August 19 (till 5 pm) Document verification August 16 to 19, 2023 Release of merit list August 19, 2023 Online choice-filling August 21 to 24, 2023 Publication of seat allotment result August 25/26, 2023 Downloading the allotment letters August 28 to Sept 2, 2023 Date for admission August 28, 29 and September 1 and 2, 2023 Session starting date September 1, 2023

How to fill out the UP NEET counselling 2023 round 2 registration form online?

Candidates can follow the steps that are given below to know how to register for the UPNEET UG counselling 2023 round 2.

Step 1: Go to the official website of UP NEET UG 2023 - upneet.gov.in

Step 2: Fill out the required details in the counselling registration form

Step 3: Login using the generated details and upload the documents as required

Step 4: Make the online payment of the NEET UG counselling registration fees

Step 5: Download and take a printout of it for future reference

