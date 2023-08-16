KEA KCET Counselling 2023 Round One Seat Allotment Result Today, Get Direct Link Here

KCET 2023 Allotment Result: Karnataka Examination Authority (KEA) will be announcing the KCET 2023 round 1 seat allotment result today, August 16, 2023. KEA had earlier released the mock allotment result for KCET 2023 on August 11, 2023. Candidates who have applied for the KCET 2023 allotment process can check the first allotment result through the link available on the official website.

Once released, the KEA KCET 2023 first allotment result will be available for download on the official website - kea.kar.nic.in. Students can access their allotment results by entering their login credentials in the allotment link.

Students must note that the KCET 2023 first-round allotment result is announced based on the choices indeed by students. Following the release of the mock allotment candidates allotted seats were given the option to reorder, delete or add more preferences for the final allotment.

KCET 2023 First Allotment Result 2023 - Link to be Available Soon

How to Check KCET 2023 First Allotment Result 2023

The KCET 2023 round 1 allotment result will be announced in online mode. Candidates who have applied for the allotment process can check the results by following the steps given below.

Step 1: Visit the official website of Karnataka CET

Step 2: Click on the KCET 2023 link

Step 3: Click on the first allotment link and enter the login credentials

Step 4: The first allotment result will be displayed

Step 5: Download the KEA KCET round 1 allotment result for further reference

KCET 2023 first round allotment result is being announced for admissions to medical, engineering, dental, architecture, agriculture, veterinary and pharmacy courses offered in the colleges across the state. Candidates will be eligible to select any one of the four choices after the announcement of the KEA KCET 2023 allotment result.

Based on the choices selected candidates can report for admission to the allotted colleges. When reporting for admissions, students must make sure that they carry with them all necessary documents.

