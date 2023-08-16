KCET Seat Allotment Result 2023 Live Updates: KEA Karnataka CET round 1 allotment list today at kea.kar.nic.in

KEA KCET first round seat allotment result 2023

KCET Seat Allotment Result 2023 Live Updates: The Karnataka Examination Authority (KEA) will release the Karnataka Common Entrance Test (KCET) round 1 seat allotment result today for medical, engineering, dental agriculture, architecture, and other courses. Candidates who have registered for counselling can check their KEA KCET round 1 seat allotment online at kea.kar.nic.in. They have to use their CET number to download their KCET first round seat allotment result 2023 pdf.

KEA KCET Round 1 Seat Allotment Result 2023 - Direct Link (Available after 6 PM)

Candidates who are satisfied with the KCET round 1 seat allotment will have to proceed to pay the fees, download the admission order and report to the college. They will not be considered for further rounds of Karnataka CET counselling. However, those satisfied with the allotted course or college will be able to participate in the subsequent rounds of KCET counselling.

