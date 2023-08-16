KCET Seat Allotment Result 2023 Live Updates: KEA Karnataka CET round 1 allotment list today at kea.kar.nic.in

KCET Allotment Result 2023 Updates: KEA will release the Karnataka CET seat allotment list round 1 after 6 PM today. Candidates can check and download their UGCET allotment result from the official website at kea.kar.nic.in. Know the latest updates here
KEA KCET first round seat allotment result 2023
KCET Seat Allotment Result 2023 Live Updates: The Karnataka Examination Authority (KEA) will release the Karnataka Common Entrance Test (KCET) round 1 seat allotment result today for medical, engineering, dental agriculture, architecture, and other courses. Candidates who have registered for counselling can check their KEA KCET round 1 seat allotment online at kea.kar.nic.in. They have to use their CET number to download their KCET first round seat allotment result 2023 pdf.
KEA KCET Round 1 Seat Allotment Result 2023 - Direct Link (Available after 6 PM)
Candidates who are satisfied with the KCET round 1 seat allotment will have to proceed to pay the fees, download the admission order and report to the college. They will not be considered for further rounds of Karnataka CET counselling. However, those satisfied with the allotted course or college will be able to participate in the subsequent rounds of KCET counselling.
16 Aug, 2023 11:57 AM IST
As per the updates, candidates have to use their CET number to download their kea kar nic in allotment result 2023 for round 1. Candidates who have registered for the KEA KCET 2023 counselling will be able to check the KCET round 1 seat allotment at the official website, kea.kar.nic.in.
16 Aug, 2023 11:51 AM IST
The Karnataka KEA CET seat allotment is releases based on the performance of the candidate in the entrance exam. They can go through the steps to know how to check UGCET seat allotment result:
Step 1: Go to the official website: kea.kar.nic.in
Step 2: On the homepage, scroll down and click on UGCET seat allotment result
Step 3: A new login window will appear on the screen
Step 4: Enter their Karnataka CET application number
Step 5: UGET allotment list will appear on the screen
Step 6: Download the same and save it for future references