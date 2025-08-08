PUMDET 2025: WBJEEB Begins Registration, Apply Online a wbjeeb.nic.in/pumdet/ Exam on August 24

PUMDET 2025 Registration: The West Bengal Joint Entrance Examinations Board (WBJEEB) has started the Presidency University Master's Degree Entrance Test (PUMDET) 2025 Registration today, August 8, 2025. Candidates can register themselves on the official website at wbjeeb.nic.in/pumdet. The last date to register online and pay the online fee is August 11, 2025, and the PUMDET Exam will be held on August 24, 2025.
PUMDET 2025 Key Highlights
Candidates can check the details of PUMDET 2025 here:
|
Overview
|
Details
|
Exam name
|
West Bengal Joint Entrance Examinations Board (WBJEEB)
|
Board name
|
Presidency University Master's Degree Entrance Test (PUMDET)
|
Academic year
|
2025-26
|
Official website
|
wbjeeb.nic.in/pumdet
|
State
|
West Bengal
|
Programmes
|
Master of Arts (MA)
Master of Science (MSc)
|
Level
|
Postgraduate
|
Exam date
|
August 24, 2025
|
Exam shift
|
2 - 3:30 PM
|
Registration dates
|
August 8 - 11, 2025
|
Application fee
|
INR 500
PUMDET 2025 Important Dates
Check the important dates of PUMDET Exam 2025 here:
|
Overview
|
Dates
|
Registration start date
|
August 8, 2025
|
Registration last date
|
August 11, 2025
|
Form correction date
|
August 12, 2025
|
Exam date
|
August 24, 2025
PUMDET 2025 Eligibility criteria
In order to be eligible for the PUMDET Exam 2025, candidates need a graduation with Honours or Major in the relevant subject from a recognized Indian institution. There are no upper age limit for applicants.
The eligibility criteria for admission under open quota (Non-PU Quota) seats is mentioned below:
- Must have cleared their BA (Hons/Major) or BSc (Hons/Major) examination in 2024 or later, or taken the examination in 2025 from any recognised university.
- Must have received their final results or have successive merit scores of undergraduate courses before counselling and fulfil the academic eligibility criteria for their chosen courses.
- Must meet the minimum percentage or CGPA as per the eligibility criteria for their Bachelor’s degree.
