UP Board Compartment Result 2025 OUT
Focus
Quick Links
News

PUMDET 2025: WBJEEB Begins Registration, Apply Online a wbjeeb.nic.in/pumdet/ Exam on August 24

PUMDET 2025 Registration: PUMDET 2025 registration is now live on the official WBJEEB website at wbjeeb.nic.in/pumdet, starting today, August 8, 2025. The last date to register and pay online fee is August 11, 2025, with the exam scheduled for August 24, 2025.

Laavanya Negi
ByLaavanya Negi
Aug 8, 2025, 12:31 IST
PUMDET 2025 Registrations begin today, August 8, 2025.
PUMDET 2025 Registrations begin today, August 8, 2025.
Register for Result Updates

PUMDET 2025 Registration: The West Bengal Joint Entrance Examinations Board (WBJEEB) has started the Presidency University Master's Degree Entrance Test (PUMDET) 2025 Registration today, August 8, 2025. Candidates can register themselves on the official website at wbjeeb.nic.in/pumdet. The last date to register online and pay the online fee is August 11, 2025, and the PUMDET Exam will be held on August 24, 2025. 

PUMDET 2025 Key Highlights

Candidates can check the details of PUMDET 2025 here:

Overview 

Details 

Exam name 

West Bengal Joint Entrance Examinations Board (WBJEEB)

Board name 

Presidency University Master's Degree Entrance Test (PUMDET)

Academic year

2025-26

Official website 

wbjeeb.nic.in/pumdet

State 

West Bengal 

Programmes 

Master of Arts (MA) 

Master of Science (MSc)

Level 

Postgraduate 

Exam date 

August 24, 2025

Exam shift 

2 - 3:30 PM

Registration dates 

August 8 - 11, 2025

Application fee

INR 500

PUMDET 2025 Important Dates

Check the important dates of PUMDET Exam 2025 here:

Overview 

Dates 

Registration start date

August 8, 2025

Registration last date 

August 11, 2025

Form correction date 

August 12, 2025

Exam date 

August 24, 2025

Also Read: BHU UG Admission 2025: Round 1 Seat Allotment List Releasing Today at bhu.ac.in; Download Status PDF Here

PUMDET 2025 Eligibility criteria

In order to be eligible for the PUMDET Exam 2025, candidates need a graduation with Honours or Major in the relevant subject from a recognized Indian institution. There are no upper age limit for applicants.

The eligibility criteria for admission under open quota (Non-PU Quota) seats is mentioned below:

  • Must have cleared their BA (Hons/Major) or BSc (Hons/Major) examination in 2024 or later, or taken the examination in 2025 from any recognised university.
  • Must have received their final results or have successive merit scores of undergraduate courses before counselling and fulfil the academic eligibility criteria for their chosen courses.
  • Must meet the minimum percentage or CGPA as per the eligibility criteria for their Bachelor’s degree.

Related Stories

To stay updated on current trends, join the Jagran Josh Telegram Community!

Laavanya Negi
Laavanya Negi

Content Writer

    Laavanya Negi is a content writer at Jagran Josh, writing for Education News. She is a multimedia and mass communication graduate from the University of Delhi. She likes to read and write. In her free time, Laavanya likes to paint and listen to different genres of music. Reach her at laavanya.negi@jagrannewmedia.com

    ... Read More

    Latest Stories

    Get the latest Education News and updates on Indian School Boards, Colleges , University, Government Jobs , Results and Career Counseling, Also Download Jagran Josh GK & Current Affairs App.

    Trending

    Popular Searches

    Latest Education News