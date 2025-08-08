PUMDET 2025: WBJEEB Begins Registration, Apply Online a wbjeeb.nic.in/pumdet/ Exam on August 24

PUMDET 2025 Registration: The West Bengal Joint Entrance Examinations Board (WBJEEB) has started the Presidency University Master's Degree Entrance Test (PUMDET) 2025 Registration today, August 8, 2025. Candidates can register themselves on the official website at wbjeeb.nic.in/pumdet. The last date to register online and pay the online fee is August 11, 2025, and the PUMDET Exam will be held on August 24, 2025.

PUMDET 2025 Key Highlights

Candidates can check the details of PUMDET 2025 here: