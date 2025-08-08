BSF Constable Recruitment 2025 Apply Online Begins at rectt.bsf.gov.in, Register Now for 3588 Posts - More Details Here

BSF Tradesman Recruitment 2025: The Border Security Force (BSF) has released 3588 vacancies for Constable (Tradesman) posts, including 3406 for male candidates and 182 for female candidates. The selection process includes a Physical Test, Written Exam, Document Verification, Trade Test, and Medical Examination. The BSF Tradesman application form 2025 is now live on the official websites, bsf.gov.in and rectt.bsf.gov.in. Eligible candidates can apply online until 25th August 2025. BSF Tradesman Recruitment 2025 BSF Recruitment 2025 is now open for Constable (Tradesman) posts across India. Both male and female candidates can apply for various trades such as Cook, Water Carrier, Washer, and Barber. This is a great opportunity for 10th pass candidates with ITI certificates to join the Border Security Force (BSF).

Applicants must check the eligibility criteria, including educational qualifications and age limit before applying. The selection process will involve a Physical Test, Written Exam, Document Verification, Trade Test, and a Medical Examination. Check the table below for the overview of BSF Tradesman Recruitment 2025: Details Information Recruiting Body Border Security Force (BSF) Post Name Constable (Tradesman) Trades Available Cook, Water Carrier, Washer, Barber Total Vacancies 3588 (Male: 3406, Female: 182) Job Location Across India Educational Qualification 10th Pass + ITI Certificate in Relevant Trade Age Limit 18 to 25 Years (as per official notification) Selection Process Physical Test, Written Exam, DV, Trade Test, Medical Salary ₹21,700 – ₹69,100 (Pay Level 3) Application Mode Online Official Website bsf.gov.in

BSF Constable Recruitment 2025 Important Date The Border Security Force (BSF) started the online application process for Constable Tradesman posts on 26th July 2025. Candidates can check all important dates in the table below: Event Date BSF Constable Tradesman Notification 25 July 2025 Online Application Start Date 26 July 2025 Last Date to Apply Online 25 August 2025 Application Form Correction Window 24 to 26 August 2025 Last Date for Fee Payment 25 August 2025 Physical Test Date To Be Announced (TBA) BSF Tradesman Online Form 2025 The BSF Constable Tradesman 2025 online application process officially started on 26th July 2025. Eligible male and female candidates can apply for various trade posts by visiting the official website, bsf.gov.in. The last date to fill and submit the BSF Tradesman online form is 26th August 2025. Candidates must carefully read the official notification to understand the eligibility criteria, age limit, trade-wise vacancies, and key instructions. Submitting an accurate application is crucial to avoid rejection during the selection process.

Candidates can directly apply online through the link provided below: BSF Tradesman Online Form 2025 Click Here to Apply How to Apply for BSF Constable Tradesman Recruitment 2025? Candidates who wish to apply for the BSF Constable Tradesman Recruitment 2025 must complete their online application form through the official website, rectt.bsf.gov.in. The following are the steps for application process: Step 1: Go to the BSF recruitment website at https://rectt.bsf.gov.in. Step 2: On the homepage, click on “Apply Online for Constable (Tradesman) 2025.” Step 3: Candidates who are a new applicant have to complete the registration by entering your name, mobile number, email ID, and other basic details. Step 4: Use registration ID and password to log in and open the online application form. Step 5: Fill in personal information, educational qualifications, address, and trade preferences carefully.

Step 6: Upload scanned copies of passport-size photo, signature, and any other documents in the prescribed format and size. Step 7: Make the payment using online methods like UPI, net banking, debit card, or credit card. Step 8: Double-check all the entered information. Once verified, click on “Submit” to complete the application. Step 9: Download or print the confirmation page for future reference after submission. Also Check: BSF Constable Tradesman Syllabus 2025

BSF Constable Tradesman Salary 2025

BSF Constable Tradesman Previous Year Paper

BSF Constable Tradesman Selection Process BSF Tradesman Recruitment 2025 Application Fees Candidates must pay the prescribed application fee through online payment methods such as credit card, debit card, net banking, UPI, or other available options to successfully complete the BSF Tradesman online application. The fee structure varies based on the candidate's category.

Category Application Fee General / OBC / EWS ₹150 + 18% GST SC / ST / Female Candidates Exempted (No Fee) BSF Tradesman Vacancy 2025 The Border Security Force (BSF) has released a total of 3588 vacancies for Constable Tradesman posts under the BSF Recruitment 2025. These vacancies are open for both male and female candidates across various trades. The vacancies are distributed post-wise and category-wise. BSF Constable Tradesman 2025 Category-wise Vacancy Distribution Post Name UR EWS OBC SC ST Total Constable Tradesman (Male) 1325 316 932 548 283 3406 Constable Tradesman (Female) 76 14 50 29 19 182 Grand Total 1401 330 982 577 302 3588 BSF Tradesman Vacancy 2025 Male Candidates (Post-wise Breakdown) Post Name UR EWS OBC SC ST Total Constable (Cobbler) 24 05 19 10 07 65 Constable (Tailor) 07 01 05 04 01 18 Constable (Carpenter) 16 03 10 06 03 38 Constable (Plumber) 05 00 03 01 01 10 Constable (Painter) 02 00 02 01 00 05 Constable (Electrician) 02 00 01 01 00 04 Constable (Pump Operator) 01 00 00 00 00 01 Constable (Upholster) 01 00 00 00 00 01 Constable (Water Carrier) 262 64 191 116 66 699 Constable (Washer Man) 123 30 87 53 27 320 Constable (Barber) 44 10 33 19 09 115 Constable (Sweeper) 265 64 176 99 48 652 Constable (Waiter) 05 01 04 02 01 13 Total 1325 318 932 548 283 3406

BSF Tradesman Vacancy 2025 Female Candidates (Post-wise Breakdown) Post Name UR EWS OBC SC ST Total Constable (Cobbler) 02 00 00 00 00 02 Constable (Tailor) 01 00 00 00 00 01 Constable (Water Carrier) 15 03 11 06 03 38 Constable (Washer Man) 07 01 05 03 01 17 Constable (Cook) 33 07 23 13 06 82 Constable (Sweeper) 14 03 09 06 03 35 Constable (Barber) 03 00 02 01 00 06 Total 76 14 50 29 19 182 BSF Tradesman Recruitment 2025 Eligibility Criteria Candidates must carefully review the BSF Constable Tradesman Eligibility Criteria set by the Border Security Force (BSF) before applying for the BSF Tradesman Recruitment 2025. This includes requirements related to educational qualifications, age limits, and trade-specific physical and technical standards.

BSF Tradesman Educational Qualification 2025 Candidates can check the table below for educational qualifications for BSF Tradesman Recruitment 2025: Trade Name Educational Qualification Additional Requirements Cook, Water Carrier, Waiter 10th pass from a recognized board Certificate in kitchen/food production from NSDC/recognized institute Carpenter, Plumber, Painter, Electrician, Pump Operator, Upholsterer 2-year ITI certificate or 1-year vocational course + 1-year work experience Cobbler, Tailor, Washerman, Barber, Sweeper, Khoji, Syce Skilled in the trade + must pass the trade test BSF Tradesman Age Limit 2025 The BSF Tradesman Age Limit 2025 requires candidates to be between 18 to 25 years as of the application closing date. However, SC/ST candidates get 5 years and OBC candidates get 3 years of age relaxation, as per government norms.

How Is the Selection Process for BSF Constable 2025? The recruitment for BSF Constable Tradesman 2025 includes multiple stages. Candidates must clear each phase to move forward in the selection process. The following are stages of BSF Constable Tradesman Selection Process: Physical Efficiency Test (PET) & Physical Standard Test (PST) Written Examination Document Verification Medical Examination What Happens After the BSF Constable Written Exam? After the BSF Constable Tradesman written exam, candidates who qualify will move on to the next stages of the selection process. These include document verification, where original certificates are checked to confirm eligibility, followed by a trade test to assess practical skills related to the applied trade. Is There a Window to Correct BSF Constable Online Application Form Details?