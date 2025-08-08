BSF Constable Recruitment 2025 Apply Online Begins at rectt.bsf.gov.in, Register Now for 3588 Posts - More Details Here

UP Board Compartment Result 2025 OUT
The BSF Tradesman Recruitment 2025 has announced 3588 Constable vacancies across various trades for both male and female candidates. Eligible applicants must be 10th pass with ITI or trade skills. Candidate can apply online at rectt.bsf.gov.in before the last date, 25 August 2025. This article provides all the details about the BSF Constable Recruitment 2025.

ByMridula Sharma
Aug 8, 2025, 13:46 IST
BSF Constable Recruitment 2025 Apply Online Begins at rectt.bsf.gov.in

BSF Tradesman Recruitment 2025: The Border Security Force (BSF) has released 3588 vacancies for Constable (Tradesman) posts, including 3406 for male candidates and 182 for female candidates. The selection process includes a Physical Test, Written Exam, Document Verification, Trade Test, and Medical Examination. 

The BSF Tradesman application form 2025 is now live on the official websites, bsf.gov.in and rectt.bsf.gov.in. Eligible candidates can apply online until 25th August 2025.

BSF Tradesman Recruitment 2025

BSF Recruitment 2025 is now open for Constable (Tradesman) posts across India. Both male and female candidates can apply for various trades such as Cook, Water Carrier, Washer, and Barber. This is a great opportunity for 10th pass candidates with ITI certificates to join the Border Security Force (BSF).

Applicants must check the eligibility criteria, including educational qualifications and age limit before applying. The selection process will involve a Physical Test, Written Exam, Document Verification, Trade Test, and a Medical Examination.

Check the table below for the overview of BSF Tradesman Recruitment 2025:

Details

Information

Recruiting Body

Border Security Force (BSF)

Post Name

Constable (Tradesman)

Trades Available

Cook, Water Carrier, Washer, Barber

Total Vacancies

3588 (Male: 3406, Female: 182)

Job Location

Across India

Educational Qualification

10th Pass + ITI Certificate in Relevant Trade

Age Limit

18 to 25 Years (as per official notification)

Selection Process

Physical Test, Written Exam, DV, Trade Test, Medical

Salary

₹21,700 – ₹69,100 (Pay Level 3)

Application Mode

Online

Official Website

bsf.gov.in

BSF Constable Recruitment 2025 Important Date

The Border Security Force (BSF) started the online application process for Constable Tradesman posts on 26th July 2025. Candidates can check all important dates in the table below:

Event

Date

BSF Constable Tradesman Notification

25 July 2025

Online Application Start Date

26 July 2025

Last Date to Apply Online

25 August 2025

Application Form Correction Window

24 to 26 August 2025

Last Date for Fee Payment

25 August 2025

Physical Test Date

To Be Announced (TBA)

BSF Tradesman Online Form 2025 

The BSF Constable Tradesman 2025 online application process officially started on 26th July 2025. Eligible male and female candidates can apply for various trade posts by visiting the official website, bsf.gov.in.

The last date to fill and submit the BSF Tradesman online form is 26th August 2025. Candidates must carefully read the official notification to understand the eligibility criteria, age limit, trade-wise vacancies, and key instructions. Submitting an accurate application is crucial to avoid rejection during the selection process.

Candidates can directly apply online through the link provided below:

BSF Tradesman Online Form 2025

Click Here to Apply

How to Apply for BSF Constable Tradesman Recruitment 2025?

Candidates who wish to apply for the BSF Constable Tradesman Recruitment 2025 must complete their online application form through the official website, rectt.bsf.gov.in. The following are the steps for application process:

Step 1: Go to the BSF recruitment website at https://rectt.bsf.gov.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on “Apply Online for Constable (Tradesman) 2025.”

Step 3: Candidates who are a new applicant have to complete the registration by entering your name, mobile number, email ID, and other basic details.

Step 4: Use registration ID and password to log in and open the online application form.

Step 5: Fill in personal information, educational qualifications, address, and trade preferences carefully.

Step 6: Upload scanned copies of passport-size photo, signature, and any other documents in the prescribed format and size.

Step 7: Make the payment using online methods like UPI, net banking, debit card, or credit card.

Step 8: Double-check all the entered information. Once verified, click on “Submit” to complete the application.

Step 9: Download or print the confirmation page for future reference after submission.

BSF Tradesman Recruitment 2025 Application Fees

Candidates must pay the prescribed application fee through online payment methods such as credit card, debit card, net banking, UPI, or other available options to successfully complete the BSF Tradesman online application. The fee structure varies based on the candidate's category.

Category

Application Fee

General / OBC / EWS

₹150 + 18% GST

SC / ST / Female Candidates

Exempted (No Fee)

BSF Tradesman Vacancy 2025

The Border Security Force (BSF) has released a total of 3588 vacancies for Constable Tradesman posts under the BSF Recruitment 2025. These vacancies are open for both male and female candidates across various trades. The vacancies are distributed post-wise and category-wise.

BSF Constable Tradesman 2025 Category-wise Vacancy Distribution

Post Name

UR

EWS

OBC

SC

ST

Total

Constable Tradesman (Male)

1325

316

932

548

283

3406

Constable Tradesman (Female)

76

14

50

29

19

182

Grand Total

1401

330

982

577

302

3588

BSF Tradesman Vacancy 2025 Male Candidates (Post-wise Breakdown)

Post Name

UR

EWS

OBC

SC

ST

Total

Constable (Cobbler)

24

05

19

10

07

65

Constable (Tailor)

07

01

05

04

01

18

Constable (Carpenter)

16

03

10

06

03

38

Constable (Plumber)

05

00

03

01

01

10

Constable (Painter)

02

00

02

01

00

05

Constable (Electrician)

02

00

01

01

00

04

Constable (Pump Operator)

01

00

00

00

00

01

Constable (Upholster)

01

00

00

00

00

01

Constable (Water Carrier)

262

64

191

116

66

699

Constable (Washer Man)

123

30

87

53

27

320

Constable (Barber)

44

10

33

19

09

115

Constable (Sweeper)

265

64

176

99

48

652

Constable (Waiter)

05

01

04

02

01

13

Total

1325

318

932

548

283

3406

BSF Tradesman Vacancy 2025 Female Candidates (Post-wise Breakdown)

Post Name

UR

EWS

OBC

SC

ST

Total

Constable (Cobbler)

02

00

00

00

00

02

Constable (Tailor)

01

00

00

00

00

01

Constable (Water Carrier)

15

03

11

06

03

38

Constable (Washer Man)

07

01

05

03

01

17

Constable (Cook)

33

07

23

13

06

82

Constable (Sweeper)

14

03

09

06

03

35

Constable (Barber)

03

00

02

01

00

06

Total

76

14

50

29

19

182

BSF Tradesman Recruitment 2025 Eligibility Criteria

Candidates must carefully review the BSF Constable Tradesman Eligibility Criteria set by the Border Security Force (BSF) before applying for the BSF Tradesman Recruitment 2025. This includes requirements related to educational qualifications, age limits, and trade-specific physical and technical standards. 

BSF Tradesman Educational Qualification 2025

Candidates can check the table below for educational qualifications for BSF Tradesman Recruitment 2025:

Trade Name

Educational Qualification

Additional Requirements

Cook, Water Carrier, Waiter

10th pass from a recognized board

Certificate in kitchen/food production from NSDC/recognized institute

Carpenter, Plumber, Painter, Electrician, Pump Operator, Upholsterer

2-year ITI certificate or 1-year vocational course + 1-year work experience

Cobbler, Tailor, Washerman, Barber, Sweeper, Khoji, Syce

Skilled in the trade + must pass the trade test

BSF Tradesman Age Limit 2025

The BSF Tradesman Age Limit 2025 requires candidates to be between 18 to 25 years as of the application closing date. However, SC/ST candidates get 5 years and OBC candidates get 3 years of age relaxation, as per government norms. 

How Is the Selection Process for BSF Constable 2025?

The recruitment for BSF Constable Tradesman 2025 includes multiple stages. Candidates must clear each phase to move forward in the selection process.

The following are stages of BSF Constable Tradesman Selection Process:

  1. Physical Efficiency Test (PET) & Physical Standard Test (PST)
  2. Written Examination
  3. Document Verification
  4. Medical Examination

What Happens After the BSF Constable Written Exam?

After the BSF Constable Tradesman written exam, candidates who qualify will move on to the next stages of the selection process. These include document verification, where original certificates are checked to confirm eligibility, followed by a trade test to assess practical skills related to the applied trade.

Is There a Window to Correct BSF Constable Online Application Form Details?

Yes, a correction window is usually provided by the exam authority after the application process ends from August 24 to 26. Candidates can log in and edit specific details in their RRB NTPC online application form. However, not all fields may be editable, and a small correction fee might apply depending on the changes made. Always check the official notification for exact dates and guidelines.

What Happens After the Written Exam?

Mridula Sharma
Mridula Sharma

Content Writer

Mridula Sharma is an experienced content writer with a background in Journalism and Mass Communication. With three years of experience in crafting engaging and informative articles, she specializes in education and exam-related content. Currently contributing at Jagran Josh, Mridula aims to provide readers with well-researched insights that help them in their exam preparation journey.

... Read More

