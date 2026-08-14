WBJEE ANM & GNM 2026: Counselling Notification and Schedule Released at wbjeeb.nic.in, Check Important Dates Here
The West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination Board (WBJEEB) released the notification and schedule for the upcoming counselling for ANM and GNM courses on August 13, 2026 on the official website at wbjeeb.nic.in. Students are advised to ensure their eligibility criteria before applying for counseling online.
WBJEE ANM & GNM 2026: The West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination Board (WBJEEB) released the notification and schedule for the upcoming counselling for ANM and GNM courses on August 13, 2026. Candidates can check the important dates and time table for the counselling rounds on the schedule uploaded on the official website at wbjeeb.nic.in.
The results for West Bengal ANM GNM Result 2026 were declared with the release of the rank cards on July 30, 2026. Candidates can download their rank cards online on the link given here. Students are advised to ensure their eligibility criteria before applying for counseling online.
WBJEE ANM & GNM 2026: Counselling Eligibility Criteria
Candidates must ensure their eligibility criteria as mentioned below, before applying for the counselling online:
- The applicant must be a citizen of India. Must be a domicile of West Bengal.
- The applicant must have passed or be appearing in the 2026 class 12 examination in the (10+2) system only.
- The applicant’s age must be at least 17 (seventeen) years as on 31.12.2026.
Detailed Eligibility Criteria in Notification: Counselling Notification of ANM & GNM 2026
WBJEE ANM & GNM Counselling 2026: Schulde
Schedule of e-Counselling for admission in ANM and GNM courses under ANM(R)&GNM for various Colleges/Institutions in West Bengal:
|Name of activity
|Dates
|Candidate registration, payment of registration fee and choice filling
|August 14 - 17, 2026
|Candidates may modify and can lock their choices by
|August 14 - 17, 2026
|1st round of seat allotment result
|August 19, 2026
|
Payment of Seat acceptance fee
Reporting to allotted institutes for document verification and admission (If upgradation choice = NO or allotted in 1st choice)
|August 19 - 21, 2026
|2nd round of registration and choice filling
|August 22 - 24, 2026
|2nd round of seat allotment result
|August 26, 2026
|
Payment of Seat acceptance fee (Fresh allottees)
Reporting to allotted institutes for document verification and admission
Withdrawal by the candidate
|August 26 - 29, 2026
|3rd round of registration and choice filling
|August 31 - September 1, 2026
|3rd round of seat allotment result
|September 3, 2026
|
Payment of Seat acceptance fee (Fresh allottees)
Reporting to allotted institutes for document verification and admission
|September 3 - 6, 2026
Official Notice: Schedule of ANM & GNM Counselling
Candidates must note that the provided schedule may be changed/altered under any unavoidable circumstance. The board will release the Centralized e-Counselling notification shortly. Students are advised to keep following the websites of the board for latest updates and direct communication related to the counselling.
Also Read: CGBSE Supplementary Result 2026 Declared: CG Board 10th & 12th Second Main Results Out At cgbse.nic.in
Executive - Editorial
Laavanya Negi is Journalist and education news reporter. With foundational experience at top-tier media houses like HT Media and India Today, she brings a sharp, multi-platform lens to her reporting. At Jagran Josh, Laavanya covers the full spectrum of international, national, and regional education news - ranging from CBSE and State Board results to major entrance exams like CUET, JEE, and NEET, and college admissions and counselling. Combining her expertise in news reporting and creative writing, she translates complex updates into timely, actionable, and engaging content for students and educators alike. An avid learner, she possesses multiple certificates in Journalism and German Language. Her dream is to inspire the youth to follow their dreams and enable them by providing timely information.