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WBJEE ANM & GNM 2026: Counselling Notification and Schedule Released at wbjeeb.nic.in, Check Important Dates Here

Laavanya Negi
By Laavanya Negi
Last Updated: Aug 14, 2026, 11:15 IST

The West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination Board (WBJEEB) released the notification and schedule for the upcoming counselling for ANM and GNM courses on August 13, 2026 on the official website at wbjeeb.nic.in. Students are advised to ensure their eligibility criteria before applying for counseling online.

WBJEE ANM & GNM 2026: Counselling Notification and Schedule Released at wbjeeb.nic.in, Check Important Dates Here
WBJEE ANM & GNM 2026: Counselling Notification and Schedule Released at wbjeeb.nic.in, Check Important Dates Here
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WBJEE ANM & GNM 2026: The West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination Board (WBJEEB) released the notification and schedule for the upcoming counselling for ANM and GNM courses on August 13, 2026. Candidates can check the important dates and time table for the counselling rounds on the schedule uploaded on the official website at wbjeeb.nic.in.

The results for West Bengal ANM GNM Result 2026 were declared with the release of the rank cards on July 30, 2026. Candidates can download their rank cards online on the link given here. Students are advised to ensure their eligibility criteria before applying for counseling online. 

WBJEE ANM & GNM 2026: Counselling Eligibility Criteria

Candidates must ensure their eligibility criteria as mentioned below, before applying for the counselling online:

  • The applicant must be a citizen of India. Must be a domicile of West Bengal.
  • The applicant must have passed or be appearing in the 2026 class 12 examination in the (10+2) system only.
  • The applicant’s age must be at least 17 (seventeen) years as on 31.12.2026.

Detailed Eligibility Criteria in Notification: Counselling Notification of ANM & GNM 2026

WBJEE ANM & GNM Counselling 2026: Schulde 

Schedule of e-Counselling for admission in ANM and GNM courses under ANM(R)&GNM for various Colleges/Institutions in West Bengal: 

Name of activity Dates
Candidate registration, payment of registration fee and choice filling August 14 - 17, 2026
Candidates may modify and can lock their choices by August 14 - 17, 2026
1st round of seat allotment result August 19, 2026

Payment of Seat acceptance fee

Reporting to allotted institutes for document verification and admission (If upgradation choice = NO or allotted in 1st choice)

 August 19 - 21, 2026
2nd round of registration and choice filling August 22 - 24, 2026
2nd round of seat allotment result August 26, 2026

Payment of Seat acceptance fee (Fresh allottees)

Reporting to allotted institutes for document verification and admission

Withdrawal by the candidate

 August 26 - 29, 2026
3rd round of registration and choice filling August 31 - September 1, 2026
3rd round of seat allotment result September 3, 2026

Payment of Seat acceptance fee (Fresh allottees)

Reporting to allotted institutes for document verification and admission

 September 3 - 6, 2026

Official Notice: Schedule of ANM & GNM Counselling

Candidates must note that the provided schedule may be changed/altered under any unavoidable circumstance. The board will release the Centralized e-Counselling notification shortly. Students are advised to keep following the websites of the board for latest updates and direct communication related to the counselling.

Also Read: CGBSE Supplementary Result 2026 Declared: CG Board 10th & 12th Second Main Results Out At cgbse.nic.in

Laavanya Negi
Laavanya Negi

Executive - Editorial

Laavanya Negi is Journalist and education news reporter. With foundational experience at top-tier media houses like HT Media and India Today, she brings a sharp, multi-platform lens to her reporting. At Jagran Josh, Laavanya covers the full spectrum of international, national, and regional education news - ranging from CBSE and State Board results to major entrance exams like CUET, JEE, and NEET, and college admissions and counselling. Combining her expertise in news reporting and creative writing, she translates complex updates into timely, actionable, and engaging content for students and educators alike. An avid learner, she possesses multiple certificates in Journalism and German Language. Her dream is to inspire the youth to follow their dreams and enable them by providing timely information.

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First Published: Aug 14, 2026, 11:15 IST

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