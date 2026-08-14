WBJEE ANM & GNM 2026: Counselling Notification and Schedule Released at wbjeeb.nic.in, Check Important Dates Here

WBJEE ANM & GNM 2026: The West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination Board (WBJEEB) released the notification and schedule for the upcoming counselling for ANM and GNM courses on August 13, 2026. Candidates can check the important dates and time table for the counselling rounds on the schedule uploaded on the official website at wbjeeb.nic.in.

The results for West Bengal ANM GNM Result 2026 were declared with the release of the rank cards on July 30, 2026. Candidates can download their rank cards online on the link given here. Students are advised to ensure their eligibility criteria before applying for counseling online.

WBJEE ANM & GNM 2026: Counselling Eligibility Criteria

Candidates must ensure their eligibility criteria as mentioned below, before applying for the counselling online: