CGBSE Supplementary Result 2026 Declared: CG Board 10th & 12th Second Main Results Out At cgbse.nic.in
CGBSE Supplementary Result 2026: The Chhattisgarh Board of Secondary Education (CGBSE) has declared the Class 10 and 12 Second Main (Supplementary) Examination Results 2026 on cgbse.nic.in and results.cg.nic.in. Students who appeared for the July-August exams can download their digital provisional marksheets using their roll number and captcha to secure immediate higher education admissions.
CGBSE Supplementary Result 2026: The Chhattisgarh Board of Secondary Education (CGBSE) has finally announced the Class 10 & Class 12 Second Main (Supplementary) Examination Result 2026 through the official web portals of CGBSE (cgbse.nic.in & results.cg.nic.in). The students who have taken the second main or supplementary exam in July & August 2026 can check their results in digital mark sheet format online. In order to check their results, the candidates should login to the website using their roll number and the security captcha code displayed on the website.
The supplementary examination gives an additional chance to those candidates who fail in clearing one or more subjects in their primary board examinations and helps them save their entire academic year from loss of time. The online marks sheets include important information like candidate details, marks scored in each subject, marks in practical & theory, total marks, and overall result status. It is highly recommended to candidates that they must take out a printout of their provisional online marksheet, which will be immediately used for higher secondary stream allocation or university admission process until they get their physical copy of the marksheet from their respective schools.
How To Check The CG Board Supplementary Result 2026?
To Check The CG Board Supplementary Result 2026 follow the steps given below:
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Now open your favorite web browser and proceed to visit the official CGBSE result website at www.cgbse.nic.in
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Find and click the Students Corner tab available under the main menu on the homepage screen.
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Go to the results menu item and select the Second Main Examination Result 2026 menu item in the drop-down.
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Now click your respective class link for High School tenth or Higher Secondary twelfth exam results screen.
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Input your official roll number and the captcha code in the respective input boxes provided for login purpose.
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Click on the submit button to get your complete marksheet printed.
CG Board Supplementary Result 2026: DIRECT LINK
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CG Board 10th Supplementary Result 2026 Link
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CGBSE 12th Supplementary Result 2026 Link
CG Board Supplementary Result 2026: Key Highlights
The CGBSE 10th and 12th Supplementary Exam results 2026 have been announced. It is also called the High School (10th) Second Main/Opportunity Examination Result 2026. Those candidates who took part in the examination may obtain their scores by logging into the official result site using their roll number and captcha code. Important details regarding the CG Board 10th and 12th results are mentioned below.
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Particulars
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Details
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Exam Conducting Body
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Chhattisgarh Board of Secondary Education (CGBSE), Raipur
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Exam Name
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High School (Class 10) & Higher Secondary (Class 12) Second Main / Supplementary Exam 2026
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Class 12 Exam Dates
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July 8, 2026 – July 22, 2026
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Class 10 Exam Dates
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July 9, 2026 – July 21, 2026
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Result Declaration Status
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Declared / Released
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Official Result Portals
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Login Credentials Required
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Exam Roll Number & Security Captcha Code
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Minimum Passing Criteria
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33% aggregate marks in each subject (Theory & Practical separately)
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Document Issued
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Digital / Provisional Marksheet (Original physical marksheets to be issued via respective schools)
Executive - Editorial
Siddhi Sharma is an education journalist at Jagran Josh. A Journalism and Mass Communication graduate from IP University, she brings sharp newsroom instincts developed during her previous stint at Zee News. At Jagran Josh, Siddhi specializes in decoding the educational updates. Her coverage is highly exam-centric, ranging from curated news blogs for competitive exams to crucial school board and university news. Combining her strong media foundations with a research-driven approach, she creates reliable, high-utility content that helps students and aspirants stay ahead of the curve. Her writing is factual, engaging, and tailored to meet the fast-paced needs of modern learners and exam aspirants.