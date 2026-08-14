CGBSE Supplementary Result 2026 Declared: CG Board 10th & 12th Second Main Results Out At cgbse.nic.in

CGBSE Supplementary Result 2026: The Chhattisgarh Board of Secondary Education (CGBSE) has finally announced the Class 10 & Class 12 Second Main (Supplementary) Examination Result 2026 through the official web portals of CGBSE (cgbse.nic.in & results.cg.nic.in). The students who have taken the second main or supplementary exam in July & August 2026 can check their results in digital mark sheet format online. In order to check their results, the candidates should login to the website using their roll number and the security captcha code displayed on the website.

The supplementary examination gives an additional chance to those candidates who fail in clearing one or more subjects in their primary board examinations and helps them save their entire academic year from loss of time. The online marks sheets include important information like candidate details, marks scored in each subject, marks in practical & theory, total marks, and overall result status. It is highly recommended to candidates that they must take out a printout of their provisional online marksheet, which will be immediately used for higher secondary stream allocation or university admission process until they get their physical copy of the marksheet from their respective schools.