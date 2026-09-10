RGUHS Result 2026: Rajiv Gandhi University Results for MBBS, BDS, BSc Nursing, BPharm and other UG/PG Courses

RGUHS Result 2026: RGUHS Result 2026 has been released on the EMS portal for MBBS, BDS, BSc Nursing, BPharm, and other UG/PG health science courses. Check this page for faculty-wise results using your registration number, download your marksheet, and understand passing marks, grace marks, and class criteria.

RGUHS Result 2026: Rajiv Gandhi University of Health Sciences (RGUHS), Karnataka, has released the 2026 undergraduate and yearly examination results for various UG and PG medical and allied health courses through its Examination Management System (EMS) portal. Students who appeared for MBBS, BDS, BHMS, BSc Nursing, BPharm, and other programmes can now check their marks and qualifying status online. The main results were declared on 4 March 2026, with BSc Nursing results following on 18 March 2026. Other faculties are getting their results on a rolling basis through 2026. In this article, we explain how to check your RGUHS EMS Result 2026, download your marksheet, and what to do next. RGUHS Result 2026 Highlights Students can find all the information about Rajiv Gandhi University of Health Sciences Result 2026 in the table given below:

Particulars Details University Rajiv Gandhi University of Health Sciences (RGUHS) Result Name RGUHS EMS Result 2026 Courses Covered MBBS, BDS, BHMS, BAMS, BSc Nursing, BPharm, and other allied health courses Result Declared On 5 September 2026 Official Websites rguhs.ac.in Login Requirement Registration / Roll Number RGUHS Result 2026 Download Link Rajiv Gandhi University of Health Sciences (RGUHS) UG and yearly examination 2026 results are now available on the official EMS Result portal. Students who appeared for UG & PG courses can check and download their yearly marksheet from the direct link given below: RGUHS Result 2026 Check Here RGUHS EMS Result Portal Links RGUHS routes every result medical, dental, nursing, pharmacy, and AYUSH through a single Examination Management System (EMS). Students log in once and simply pick their faculty; there's no need for separate portals per course.

Main portal links: EMS Result Portal: rguhs.karnataka.gov.in/rguresult

EMS Home / Student Application: rguhs.karnataka.gov.in/rguhs_online

Gnanasangama Portal: gnanasangama.karnataka.gov.in

Official Website: rguhs.ac.in RGUHS Medical & Dental Result Link 2026 For the convenience of students, we have provided the course-wise direct result link below to avoid any inconvenience: RGUHS Course / Faculty Direct Result Link MBBS (Medical) Results Check Result BDS (Dental) Results Check Result B.Sc / M.Sc Nursing Results Check Result B.Pharm / Pharm D / M.Pharm Results Check Result BAMS / BHMS / BUMS / BNYS Results Check Result BPT / MPT (Physiotherapy) Results Check Result PG (MD / MS / MDS) Results Check Result Revaluation / Retotaling Results Check Result

Steps to Check RGUHS Result 2026 Online Students can follow these simple steps to check their RGUHS EMS Result 2026 online: Visit the official website, rguhs.ac.in, or the EMS result portal

Click on the "EMS Result 2026" link on the homepage

Select your course and examination session

Enter your registration number and date of birth

Submit the details to view your result

Download and save the marksheet PDF for future use Details Required to Check the Result Students must keep the following details while checking the result: Registration/Roll number

Admit card (for subject codes)

Date of birth What the RGUHS EMS Marksheet Shows The RGUHS EMS Result 2026 marksheet includes subject-wise marks, total marks, and overall qualifying status. Students should carefully verify all details after downloading, since an incorrect roll number entry can lead to a "No result found" error. The digital marksheet is commonly used for academic progression, admission to higher studies, and verification during internships or clinical postings, though the original physical copy still needs to be collected from the respective college.

Passing Marks, Grace Marks and Class Awarded RGUHS evaluates mainly on a percentage basis, in line with NMC, DCI, PCI, and INC regulations, while select UG and allied health-science programmes are additionally graded on CGPA. Passing criteria: Minimum aggregate to pass: 50% (theory + practical combined)

Minimum in theory: 50% (as per subject regulation)

Minimum in practical/clinical/viva: 50% (as per subject regulation)

Internal assessment must be cleared to be declared "Pass"

Limited grace marks may be awarded per council/faculty regulation to help a borderline candidate clear a hurdle; this varies by programme RGUHS Revaluation and Retotaling Students who are not satisfied with their theory marks can apply for revaluation or retotaling within the window specified in the official notification. Revaluation is not applicable for some courses, such as MBBS, so students should check the specific notification for their course before applying.