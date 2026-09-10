UP Lekhpal Result 2026
INFOCUS

RGUHS Result 2026: Rajiv Gandhi University Results for MBBS, BDS, BSc Nursing, BPharm and other UG/PG Courses

Bebo Rani
ByBebo Rani
Sep 10, 2026, 18:00 IST

RGUHS Result 2026: RGUHS Result 2026 has been released on the EMS portal for MBBS, BDS, BSc Nursing, BPharm, and other UG/PG health science courses. Check this page for faculty-wise results using your registration number, download your marksheet, and understand passing marks, grace marks, and class criteria.

RGUHS Result 2026: Rajiv Gandhi University Results for MBBS, BDS, BSc Nursing, BPharm and other UG/PG Courses
RGUHS Result 2026: Rajiv Gandhi University Results for MBBS, BDS, BSc Nursing, BPharm and other UG/PG Courses

    RGUHS Result 2026: Rajiv Gandhi University of Health Sciences (RGUHS), Karnataka, has released the 2026 undergraduate and yearly examination results for various UG and PG medical and allied health courses through its Examination Management System (EMS) portal. Students who appeared for MBBS, BDS, BHMS, BSc Nursing, BPharm, and other programmes can now check their marks and qualifying status online. The main results were declared on 4 March 2026, with BSc Nursing results following on 18 March 2026. Other faculties are getting their results on a rolling basis through 2026. In this article, we explain how to check your RGUHS EMS Result 2026, download your marksheet, and what to do next.

    RGUHS Result 2026 Highlights

    Students can find all the information about Rajiv Gandhi University of Health Sciences Result 2026 in the table given below:

    Particulars

    Details

    University

    Rajiv Gandhi University of Health Sciences (RGUHS)

    Result Name

    RGUHS EMS Result 2026

    Courses Covered

    MBBS, BDS, BHMS, BAMS, BSc Nursing, BPharm, and other allied health courses

    Result Declared On

    5 September 2026

    Official Websites

    rguhs.ac.in

    Login Requirement

    Registration / Roll Number

    RGUHS Result 2026 Download Link

    Rajiv Gandhi University of Health Sciences (RGUHS) UG and yearly examination 2026 results are now available on the official EMS Result portal. Students who appeared for UG & PG courses can check and download their yearly marksheet from the direct link given below:

    RGUHS Result 2026

    Check Here

    RGUHS EMS Result Portal Links

    RGUHS routes every result medical, dental, nursing, pharmacy, and AYUSH through a single Examination Management System (EMS). Students log in once and simply pick their faculty; there's no need for separate portals per course.

    Main portal links:

    • EMS Result Portal: rguhs.karnataka.gov.in/rguresult

    • EMS Home / Student Application: rguhs.karnataka.gov.in/rguhs_online

    • Gnanasangama Portal: gnanasangama.karnataka.gov.in

    • Official Website: rguhs.ac.in

    RGUHS Medical & Dental Result Link 2026

    For the convenience of students, we have provided the course-wise direct result link below to avoid any inconvenience: 

    RGUHS Course / Faculty

    Direct Result Link

    MBBS (Medical) Results

    Check Result

    BDS (Dental) Results

    Check Result

    B.Sc / M.Sc Nursing Results

    Check Result

    B.Pharm / Pharm D / M.Pharm Results

    Check Result

    BAMS / BHMS / BUMS / BNYS Results

    Check Result

    BPT / MPT (Physiotherapy) Results

    Check Result

    PG (MD / MS / MDS) Results

    Check Result

    Revaluation / Retotaling Results

    Check Result

    Steps to Check RGUHS Result 2026 Online

    Students can follow these simple steps to check their RGUHS EMS Result 2026 online:

    • Visit the official website, rguhs.ac.in, or the EMS result portal 

    • Click on the "EMS Result 2026" link on the homepage

    • Select your course and examination session

    • Enter your registration number and date of birth

    • Submit the details to view your result

    • Download and save the marksheet PDF for future use

    Details Required to Check the Result

    Students must keep the following details while checking the result:

    • Registration/Roll number

    • Admit card (for subject codes)

    • Date of birth

    What the RGUHS EMS Marksheet Shows

    The RGUHS EMS Result 2026 marksheet includes subject-wise marks, total marks, and overall qualifying status. Students should carefully verify all details after downloading, since an incorrect roll number entry can lead to a "No result found" error. The digital marksheet is commonly used for academic progression, admission to higher studies, and verification during internships or clinical postings, though the original physical copy still needs to be collected from the respective college.

    Passing Marks, Grace Marks and Class Awarded

    RGUHS evaluates mainly on a percentage basis, in line with NMC, DCI, PCI, and INC regulations, while select UG and allied health-science programmes are additionally graded on CGPA.

    Passing criteria:

    • Minimum aggregate to pass: 50% (theory + practical combined)

    • Minimum in theory: 50% (as per subject regulation)

    • Minimum in practical/clinical/viva: 50% (as per subject regulation)

    • Internal assessment must be cleared to be declared "Pass"

    • Limited grace marks may be awarded per council/faculty regulation to help a borderline candidate clear a hurdle; this varies by programme

    RGUHS Revaluation and Retotaling

    Students who are not satisfied with their theory marks can apply for revaluation or retotaling within the window specified in the official notification. Revaluation is not applicable for some courses, such as MBBS, so students should check the specific notification for their course before applying.

    RGUHS Supplementary Exam Rules

    RGUHS runs supplementary (re-appear) examinations for students who fail a head in a professional examination:

    • If only the theory head is failed, students re-appear for theory in the supplementary exam

    • If the practical/clinical head is failed, students re-appear for that component

    • A passed practical/clinical head is usually carried forward as per faculty regulation

    • Carry-over and maximum-attempt rules are set by the respective parent council (NMC/DCI/PCI/INC/AYUSH) for each programme.

    Bebo Rani
    Bebo Rani

    Executive - Editorial

      Bebo Rani is a journalist and education-focused media professional specialising in recruitment examinations, government jobs, career guidance, and current affairs. With a talent for transforming complex information into clear, engaging, and impactful stories, she creates insightful, research-driven content that empowers students and job aspirants. She has experience in digital journalism, news writing, multimedia storytelling, and social media content creation across English and Hindi platforms. Currently, she contributes to the Government Jobs section at Jagran Josh, covering recruitment notifications, exam updates, eligibility criteria, and career opportunities for aspirants across India. Bebo holds a Master's degree in Journalism from the Delhi School of Journalism, University of Delhi, and is committed to delivering accurate, accessible, and audience-focused content that helps readers stay informed and achieve their goals. Previously, she worked with Dainik Jagran and Doordarshan, where she gained valuable experience in journalism, content development, and media production. She can be reached at bebo.rani@jagrannewmedia.com 

      ... Read More
      First Published: Sep 10, 2026, 18:00 IST

      Board Result News 2026

      Education News Live

      Trending

      Popular Searches

      Latest Education News