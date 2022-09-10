BPSC 67th Exam Postponed: Admit Card on 20 September

BPSC 67th Exam has been postponed by the Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC). Candidatea can check the new exam date for Bihar 67th Prelims Exam 2022 Here.

BPSC 67th Exam Postponed: Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has postponed the 67th Combined Competitive Exam 2022. The exam which was scheduled to be held on 21 September 2022 will now be conducted on 30 September 2022 (Friday) across the state. The notice regarding the same is available on the commission website Bihar State Govt will conduct the BPSC 67th Prelims Exam 2022 in old pattern i.e. on the same pattern as given by the Commission during the application process.

What is New BPSC 67th Admit Card Date ?

BPSC will upload the Bihar 67th Admit Card 10 days before the exam i.e. 20 September 2022. Candidates should download the admit card on this date without delaying.

The candidates can download BPSC 67th Admit Card from the website of the commision which is or and participate in the exam. No admit card will be send by the post.

The commission had publisged the 67th notification, against 802 posts, which will filled for General Administration Department of Bihar Civil Services (Subdivision Officer), Deputy Superintendent of Police, Revenue Officer, Labor Superintendent, Tax Assistant Commissioner, Assistant Planning Officer and other posts.