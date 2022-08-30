BPSC 67th Prelims New Exam Date 2022 Announced @bpsc.bih.nic.in: Admit Card Soon

BPSC 67th Prelims New Exam Date 2022: Bihar Public Service Commission has announced new date for Bihar 67th Prelims Exam 2022. Read Details Below.

BPSC 67th Prelims New Exam Date 2022: Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has postponed the exam which was schedule to be held on 20 September 2022. Now, BPSC 67th Exam will be conducted two days later i.e. on 22 September 2022. The exam has been postponed due to large number of applications. Now, the BPSC CSE 202 will be held in more than one shift and the result will be declared on the basis of the Equipercentile Equating Technique.

What is BPSC 67th Admit Card Date 2022 ?

The admit card link is expected in the first or second week of September 2022 on BPSC online website. The candidates will be required to download BPSC 67th Admit Card using their login details. The information regarding the admit card will be available on bpsc.bih.nic.in in due course of time.

The prelims exam will be held in offline mode i.e. in paper pen mode. There will be questions on General Studies (GS) of 150 marks. The duration of the exam is 2 hours. There will be no negative marking.

The topics which will be covered in the exam are General Science

Events of national and international importance, History of Bihar and Indian History, Geography(mainly Geography of Bihar), Indian Polity and Economy, Changes in the economy of Bihar post-independence, Indian National Movement and the Role of Bihar and General Mental Ability.

BPSC Prelims is screening in nature. The marks obtained in the prelims will be considered for selection in the main exam only,

Those candidates who qualify the prelims exam will be called for BPSC 67th Mains Exam. The final merit list will be prepared on the basis of marks scored in Mains & Interview only.

A total 802 candidates will be hired through Bihar 67th Exam for various services.