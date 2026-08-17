Creative Rakhi Making Ideas For School: Colourful Designs Crafts
Make your own rakhi with creative and school craft ideas for kids and students. Explore easy DIY rakhi designs using colorful, simple, and affordable craft materials.
Raksha Bandhan is one of the most cheerful festivals celebrated across India. As the festival approaches, school students also become energetic and come with color, glitter, and excitement for Rakhi-making competitions. These fun craft activities give students a great chance to show their creativity and make personalised, handmade bands for their brothers and friends.
Making your own Rakhi is not only just about winning a prize, it is a wonderful, hands-on way to express love and care. With basic materials like silk thread, foam sheets, colorful beads, paper cutouts, glitter paper and recycled items, anyone can design a stunning piece of art. For this one does not need to be an expert to make something memorable.
Rakhi Making Ideas for School
Here we have gathered 13+ rakhi making ideas for school kids and students to make beautiful designs on rakhi or use some DIY for create rakhi for their brothers and make this raksha bandhan more memorable and joyful. Check out the creative ideas below:
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More than just a custom, Raksha Bandhan is a heartfelt celebration of a special sibling bond. Students' handmade rakhi enhance the close bond between siblings while also showing their love and care towards each other. Let us celebrate this Raksha Bandhan with handmade rakhis for your brothers to honor the beautiful and unconditional relationship between siblings and celebrate love and joy! Happy Rakshabandhan!
Executive - Editorial
Anisha Mishra is journalist with over 3 years of experience in covering the Indian education sector. She has worked extensively in the K12 domain, with focus on the state board as well as central board examinations, policy structure of seconday and higher secondary education as well as the entrance examinations like JEE, NEET, CLAT, etc. Her extensive experience in the domain has helped her provide students with concise accurate information in all aspectes of school life and education. Her key interest lies in decoding the changes in the curriculum, NEP implementation and changing education ecosystem in the country. Besides working, she enjoys traveling, exploring new places and cultures, and painting.