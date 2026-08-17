Creative Rakhi Making Ideas For School: Colourful Designs Crafts

Raksha Bandhan is one of the most cheerful festivals celebrated across India. As the festival approaches, school students also become energetic and come with color, glitter, and excitement for Rakhi-making competitions. These fun craft activities give students a great chance to show their creativity and make personalised, handmade bands for their brothers and friends.

Making your own Rakhi is not only just about winning a prize, it is a wonderful, hands-on way to express love and care. With basic materials like silk thread, foam sheets, colorful beads, paper cutouts, glitter paper and recycled items, anyone can design a stunning piece of art. For this one does not need to be an expert to make something memorable.

Rakhi Making Ideas for School

Here we have gathered 13+ rakhi making ideas for school kids and students to make beautiful designs on rakhi or use some DIY for create rakhi for their brothers and make this raksha bandhan more memorable and joyful. Check out the creative ideas below: