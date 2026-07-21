DU Cutoff CUET UG 2026: Delhi University Allocation Data for Hindu & St Stephen’s College

DU Cutoff CUET UG 2026: The Delhi University (DU) CUET Undergraduate (UG) cutoff 2026 has been released at admission.uod.ac.in. Candidates who have attempted the Common University Entrance Test (CUET UG 2026) and filled out the counselling form can log into their account with the CUET registration number and password to check the allocation of seats.

As per the recent data, the Hindu College B.A. (Hons) Political Science programme cutoff for the UR category is 958.7147 where as for Stephen College, the B.A. programme cutoff was 923.2301. Continue reading the article to learn about the detailed category-wise cutoff.

DU Cutoff CUET UG 2026: Round 1 Metrics

As per the data released by DU, the University of Delhi has announced allocations of Round 1 of undergraduate admissions to 221 programmes in 67 colleges, accounting for 1393 programme + college combinations. Candidates can check the official details below.