DU Cutoff CUET UG 2026: Delhi University Allocation Data for Hindu & St Stephen’s College
DU has released the Round 1 CUET UG 2026 minimum allocation scores. As per the data, DU has got over 218,000 registrations; 93,033 students were shortlisted in round 1. Check the table below for Hindu College and Stephens College cutoffs.
DU Cutoff CUET UG 2026: The Delhi University (DU) CUET Undergraduate (UG) cutoff 2026 has been released at admission.uod.ac.in. Candidates who have attempted the Common University Entrance Test (CUET UG 2026) and filled out the counselling form can log into their account with the CUET registration number and password to check the allocation of seats.
As per the recent data, the Hindu College B.A. (Hons) Political Science programme cutoff for the UR category is 958.7147 where as for Stephen College, the B.A. programme cutoff was 923.2301. Continue reading the article to learn about the detailed category-wise cutoff.
DU Cutoff CUET UG 2026: Round 1 Metrics
As per the data released by DU, the University of Delhi has announced allocations of Round 1 of undergraduate admissions to 221 programmes in 67 colleges, accounting for 1393 programme + college combinations. Candidates can check the official details below.
|
Metric
|
Value
|
Number of successful registrations
|
218,284
|
Candidates who have successfully completed Phase II till July 13, 2026
|
208,043
|
Total Number of unique College + Programme Preferences considered
|
15,942,385
|
Students offered allocations
|
93,033 (Male: 42,019 and Female: 51,014)
|
Allocation Rate
|
~86.1%
|
Total single girl child allocations
|
1,243
|
Total orphan allocations
|
242 (Male: 109 and Female: 133)
DU CUET UG 2026: Round 1 Hindu College Cutoff
The Round 1 Hindu College cutoffs have been released, and the top courses for Hindu College are B.A. (Hons) Political Science, B.A. Programme (History + Political Science), B.Com. (Hons), and B.A. (Hons) History. Check the table below for detailed course cutoffs.
|
Programme Name
|
UR
|
OBC-NCL
|
SC
|
ST
|
EWS
|
B.A. (Hons) Political Science
|
958.7147
|
930.8022
|
903.5051
|
870.9681
|
936.335
|
B.A. Program (History + Political Science)
|
946.0801
|
910.6364
|
870.5252
|
856.756
|
925.7309
|
B.Com. (Hons.)
|
919.8738
|
843.5968
|
786.8962
|
713.7103
|
885.5111
|
B.A. (Hons) History
|
908.7995
|
883.1893
|
854.9019
|
841.4096
|
900.2449
|
B.A. Program (English + Economics)
|
907.6822
|
872.276
|
794.8335
|
742.2196
|
874.8303
|
B.A. (Hons) Sociology
|
895.8798
|
840.9564
|
803.1365
|
818.8935
|
855.5024
|
B.A. (Hons.) English
|
889.4156
|
823.8303
|
803.102
|
798.2195
|
845.5261
|
B.A. (Hons) Economics
|
880.7698
|
772.5051
|
714.7061
|
627.6719
|
818.4642
|
B.A. (Hons) Philosophy
|
849.1063
|
791.0417
|
762.3673
|
762.9199
|
805.5606
|
B.Sc. (Hons.) Statistics
|
846.2023
|
742.4135
|
681.525
|
586.314
|
775.8968
|
B.Sc. (Hons.) Mathematics
|
819.3935
|
704.2834
|
627.2522
|
561.3143
|
716.4562
|
B.A. Program (Sanskrit + Political Science)
|
817.4873
|
758.6859
|
700.5974
|
634.4855
|
791.0474
|
B.A. Program (Hindi + Philosophy)
|
796.8238
|
740.6293
|
642.0792
|
636.2453
|
758.9918
|
B.A. (Hons.) Hindi
|
725.1205
|
679.9071
|
588.5418
|
582.6614
|
639.0043
|
B.Sc. (Hons.) Zoology
|
707.4493
|
675.5553
|
639.4022
|
647.7675
|
670.2653
|
B.Sc. (Hons.) Botany
|
671.6894
|
640.8338
|
575.5206
|
580.4577
|
642.6234
|
B.A. (Hons.) Sanskrit
|
572.5033
|
299.5733
|
436.0478
|
330.9783
|
424.4442
|
B.Sc. (Hons.) Physics
|
568.3506
|
504.0955
|
420.5988
|
334.7096
|
507.6732
|
B.Sc. (Hons) Chemistry
|
533.2072
|
462.4262
|
382.9552
|
293.9087
|
484.0609
|
B.Sc. (Prog.) Physical Science with Chemistry
|
475.1465
|
407.4955
|
311.8176
|
255.8727
|
419.3259
|
B.Sc. (Prog.) Physical Science with Electronics
|
464.4196
|
386.4692
|
305.1358
|
219.2196
|
413.6348
DU CUET UG 2026: Round 1 St Stephen's College Cut-off
For the St Stephen's College, the top courses include B.A. Program, B.A. (Hons) History, B.A. (Hons) English, B.A. (Hons) Philosophy, etc. Check the table below detailed category-wise cutoffs.
|
Programme Name
|
UR
|
SC
|
ST
|
B.A. Program (Any two discipline out of these (Economics/English/History/Political
Science/Philosophy)
|
923.2301
|
846.3926
|
-
|
B.A. (Hons) History
|
922.4394
|
854.8823
|
869.3291
|
B.A. (Hons.) English
|
917.465
|
866.02
|
859.0652
|
B.A. (Hons) Philosophy
|
898.0981
|
833.653
|
840.4536
|
B.A. (Hons) Economics
|
891.9654
|
759.324
|
837.4898
|
B.Sc. (Hons.) Mathematics
|
839.0639
|
722.1444
|
634.1467
|
B.A. Program (Urdu + Any other discipline subject from
|
787.0759
|
649.9705
|
B.A. (Hons.) Sanskrit
|
746.1816
|
609.8111
|
249.572
|
B.Sc. (Hons.) Physics
|
591.7114
|
452.9894
|
509.0625
|
B.Sc. (Hons) Chemistry
|
553.7976
|
410.037
|
389.2294
|
B.Sc. (Prog.) Physical Science with Computer Science/Informatics
Practices
|
531.6583
|
403.6828
|
318.0342
|
B.Sc. (Prog.) Physical Science with Chemistry
|
515.9598
|
354.9217
|
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