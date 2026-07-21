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DU Cutoff CUET UG 2026: Delhi University Allocation Data for Hindu & St Stephen’s College

By Mohd Salman
Last Updated: Jul 21, 2026, 16:13 IST

DU has released the Round 1 CUET UG 2026 minimum allocation scores. As per the data, DU has got over 218,000 registrations; 93,033 students were shortlisted in round 1. Check the table below for Hindu College and Stephens College cutoffs.

DU Cutoff CUET UG 2026: Delhi University Allocation Data for Hindu & St Stephen’s College
DU Cutoff CUET UG 2026: Delhi University Allocation Data for Hindu & St Stephen’s College

DU Cutoff CUET UG 2026: The Delhi University (DU) CUET Undergraduate (UG) cutoff 2026 has been released at admission.uod.ac.in. Candidates who have attempted the Common University Entrance Test (CUET UG 2026) and filled out the counselling form can log into their account with the CUET registration number and password to check the allocation of seats.
As per the recent data, the Hindu College B.A. (Hons) Political Science programme cutoff for the UR category is 958.7147 where as for Stephen College, the B.A. programme cutoff was 923.2301. Continue reading the article to learn about the detailed category-wise cutoff.

DU Cutoff CUET UG 2026: Round 1 Metrics

As per the data released by DU, the University of Delhi has announced allocations of Round 1 of undergraduate admissions to 221 programmes in 67 colleges, accounting for 1393 programme + college combinations. Candidates can check the official details below.

Metric

Value

Number of successful registrations

218,284

Candidates who have successfully completed Phase II till July 13, 2026

208,043

Total Number of unique College + Programme Preferences considered

15,942,385

Students offered allocations

93,033 (Male: 42,019 and Female: 51,014)

Allocation Rate

~86.1%

Total single girl child allocations

1,243

Total orphan allocations

242 (Male: 109 and Female: 133)

DU CUET UG 2026: Round 1 Hindu College Cutoff

The Round 1 Hindu College cutoffs have been released, and the top courses for Hindu College are B.A. (Hons) Political Science, B.A. Programme (History + Political Science), B.Com. (Hons), and B.A. (Hons) History. Check the table below for detailed course cutoffs.

Programme Name

UR

OBC-NCL

SC

ST

EWS

B.A. (Hons) Political Science

958.7147

930.8022

903.5051

870.9681

936.335

B.A. Program (History + Political Science)

946.0801

910.6364

870.5252

856.756

925.7309

B.Com. (Hons.)

919.8738

843.5968

786.8962

713.7103

885.5111

B.A. (Hons) History

908.7995

883.1893

854.9019

841.4096

900.2449

B.A. Program (English + Economics)

907.6822

872.276

794.8335

742.2196

874.8303

B.A. (Hons) Sociology

895.8798

840.9564

803.1365

818.8935

855.5024

B.A. (Hons.) English

889.4156

823.8303

803.102

798.2195

845.5261

B.A. (Hons) Economics

880.7698

772.5051

714.7061

627.6719

818.4642

B.A. (Hons) Philosophy

849.1063

791.0417

762.3673

762.9199

805.5606

B.Sc. (Hons.) Statistics

846.2023

742.4135

681.525

586.314

775.8968

B.Sc. (Hons.) Mathematics

819.3935

704.2834

627.2522

561.3143

716.4562

B.A. Program (Sanskrit + Political Science)

817.4873

758.6859

700.5974

634.4855

791.0474

B.A. Program (Hindi + Philosophy)

796.8238

740.6293

642.0792

636.2453

758.9918

B.A. (Hons.) Hindi

725.1205

679.9071

588.5418

582.6614

639.0043

B.Sc. (Hons.) Zoology

707.4493

675.5553

639.4022

647.7675

670.2653

B.Sc. (Hons.) Botany

671.6894

640.8338

575.5206

580.4577

642.6234

B.A. (Hons.) Sanskrit

572.5033

299.5733

436.0478

330.9783

424.4442

B.Sc. (Hons.) Physics

568.3506

504.0955

420.5988

334.7096

507.6732

B.Sc. (Hons) Chemistry

533.2072

462.4262

382.9552

293.9087

484.0609

B.Sc. (Prog.) Physical Science with Chemistry

475.1465

407.4955

311.8176

255.8727

419.3259

B.Sc. (Prog.) Physical Science with Electronics

464.4196

386.4692

305.1358

219.2196

413.6348

DU CUET UG 2026: Round 1 St Stephen's College Cut-off

For the St Stephen's College, the top courses include B.A. Program, B.A. (Hons) History, B.A. (Hons) English, B.A. (Hons) Philosophy, etc. Check the table below detailed category-wise cutoffs.

Programme Name

UR

SC

ST

B.A. Program (Any two discipline out of these (Economics/English/History/Political

Science/Philosophy)

923.2301

846.3926

-

B.A. (Hons) History

922.4394

854.8823

869.3291

B.A. (Hons.) English

917.465

866.02

859.0652

B.A. (Hons) Philosophy

898.0981

833.653

840.4536

B.A. (Hons) Economics

891.9654

759.324

837.4898

B.Sc. (Hons.) Mathematics

839.0639

722.1444

634.1467

B.A. Program (Urdu + Any other discipline subject from

787.0759

  

649.9705

B.A. (Hons.) Sanskrit

746.1816

609.8111

249.572

B.Sc. (Hons.) Physics

591.7114

452.9894

509.0625

B.Sc. (Hons) Chemistry

553.7976

410.037

389.2294

B.Sc. (Prog.) Physical Science with Computer Science/Informatics

Practices

531.6583

403.6828

318.0342

B.Sc. (Prog.) Physical Science with Chemistry

515.9598

354.9217

-

Mohd Salman
Mohd Salman

Senior Executive - Editorial

Mohd Salman is a Senior Content Expert with over 6.5 years of experience in the education industry. He has a successful track record of building and scaling major content categories for exams such as SSC, Railways, Defence, Police, and State Government Exams. With his technical background, Salman connects editorial strategy with product innovation. Currently, he is driving the conceptualisation and development of interactive digital tools such as Rank Predictors and College Predictors for high stake competitive national examinations such as JEE, NEET and MBA.

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First Published: Jul 21, 2026, 16:13 IST

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