Education Loans in India: Complete Guide for Beginners on Eligibility, Interest Rates, Documents and Repayment

Education Loan in India, comes with major financial responsibilities. If a student is planning to study in India or abroad, an education loan can help cover tuition fees, accommodation, books, travel expenses, and other academic costs. Banks and financial institutions all over India offer education loans. It gives flexible repayment options, making quality education more accessible to students. If any student is applying for an education loan for the first time, check below for detailed information covering eligibility, loan types, required documents, interest rates, repayment, and the application process. What is an Education Loan? An education loan is money borrowed from a bank or a financial institution to pay for higher studies. It can cover expenses such as tuition fees, hostel charges, books, laptops, exam fees, and even travel costs if you are going abroad. Instead of paying the entire amount at once, you repay the loan in monthly installments (EMIs) after your course is over or after the moratorium period ends.

Education Loan in India: Key Highlights The table below shows the key pointers which candidates or students will get know through the article: Particular Details Purpose Finance higher education in India or abroad Coverage Tuition fees, hostel, books, travel, study materials, etc. Eligible Applicants Students admitted to recognised institutions Co-applicant Usually parent or guardian Repayment Begins after the moratorium period Lenders Public sector banks, private banks, and NBFCs Also Check: Education Loans for Studying in India; Banks, Limits, Interest Rates Types of Education Loans in India Check below to know the different types of Education Loans in India which can be taken by candidates according to their respective needs: 1. Undergraduate Education Loan: Designed for students pursuing bachelor's degree programmes in India or abroad.

2. Postgraduate Education Loan: Available for master's degree programmes, MBA, MTech, MSc, LLM, and other postgraduate courses. 3. Overseas Education Loan: Offered to students pursuing higher education in foreign universities. These loans may also cover travel, visa, insurance, and living expenses. 4. Skill Development and Professional Course Loan: Available for diploma, certification, vocational, and professional courses approved by recognised institutions. Education Loans in India: Who is Eligible? Students generally need to meet the following eligibility criteria: Must be an Indian citizen (for most domestic education loans)

Must have secured admission to a recognised institution through merit or entrance examination

Parent, guardian, or spouse generally acts as the co-applicant

Good academic record may improve approval chances

Credit profile of the co-applicant is considered by lenders

Documents Required for an Education Loan Aadhaar Card, PAN Card, or Passport

Address proof

Admission letter from the educational institution

Fee structure issued by the institution

Academic mark sheets and certificates

Passport-size photographs

Income proof of parent/co-applicant

Bank account statements

Collateral documents (if applicable) Also Check: Public Bank Education Loans: SBI, PNB, BOB, and More Education Loan Interest Rates Explained The interest rate is the extra amount you pay to the bank for borrowing money. Think of it as the bank's charge for giving you the loan. For example, if you borrow Rs 10 lakh for your education, you won't repay only Rs 10 lakh. You will also pay some extra money as interest, which depends on the bank's interest rate and the time you take to repay the loan.

Approximate Education Loan EMI If students look for a Government bank education loan, 10-year repayment tenure, interest rate of around 9% per annum. Actual EMI and interest payable may vary. Loan Amount Approx. Interest Rate (p.a.) Approx. EMI (10 Years) Approx. Total Interest Payable Approx. Total Amount Repaid Rs 5 lakh 9% Rs 6,300 – Rs 6,400 Rs 2.5– Rs 2.7 lakh Rs 7.5 – Rs 7.7 lakh Rs 8 lakh 9% Rs 10,100 – Rs 10,300 Rs 4.0– Rs 4.3 lakh Rs 12.0 – Rs 12.3 lakh Rs 10 lakh 9% Rs 12,600 – Rs 12,700 Rs 5.1– Rs 5.3 lakh Rs 15.1 – Rs 15.3 lakh Rs 15 lakh 9% Rs 18,900 – Rs 19,100 Rs 7.6– Rs 8.0 lakh Rs 22.6 – Rs 23.0 lakh Rs 20 lakh 9% Rs 25,300 – Rs 25,500 Rs 10.2– Rs 10.6 lakh Rs 30.2 – Rs 30.6 lakh Rs 25 lakh 9% Rs 31,600 – Rs 31,900 Rs 12.8– Rs 13.3 lakh Rs 37.8 – Rs 38.3 lakh

Note: The above calculations are only indicative. Most public sector banks in India currently offer education loans at interest rates generally ranging from 8% to 10% per annum for eligible students, though the final rate depends on the bank, loan amount, institute, course, and the applicant's profile. Many education loans also come with a moratorium period (course duration plus a few months), during which full EMI repayment may not begin. The actual EMI may therefore differ based on the lender's repayment structure. How Much Education Loan Can a Student Get? The amount of education loan a student can get depends on the cost of the course, the college or university, the student's academic profile, and the financial background of the co-applicant. There is no single fixed loan amount for everyone. If your total course fee is Rs 8 lakh, the bank may approve a loan close to that amount. Similarly, if you are pursuing higher studies abroad and your total expenses are Rs 30 lakh, the lender may sanction a much higher loan after assessing your eligibility. For larger loan amounts, some banks may ask for collateral (security), such as property or fixed deposits. The final sanctioned amount is decided by the lender after evaluating your application and repayment capacity.

PSU Banks vs Private Banks vs NBFCs Public Sector Banks (PSU Banks), such as SBI, Bank of Baroda, and Punjab National Bank, generally offer lower interest rates and are a preferred choice for many students. However, the approval process may take a little longer. Private Banks usually process loan applications faster and may offer higher loan amounts, but their interest rates can sometimes be slightly higher than PSU banks. NBFCs (Non-Banking Financial Companies) are another option, especially for students who may not qualify for a bank loan. They often have flexible eligibility criteria and quicker approvals, but the interest rates are generally higher than those offered by banks. Secured vs Unsecured Education Loan A secured education loan requires you to provide an asset, such as a house, plot, or fixed deposit, as security. These loans are usually available for higher amounts and often come with comparatively lower interest rates.

An unsecured education loan does not require any collateral. These loans are easier to apply for but are generally approved for lower amounts and may carry slightly higher interest rates, depending on the lender. How to Apply for an Education Loan? Follow these steps: Compare education loan schemes offered by banks and NBFCs Check eligibility criteria and required documents Fill out the loan application form online or at a branch Submit all supporting documents The lender verifies the application and documents After approval, the loan amount is sanctioned and disbursed according to the institution's fee schedule Education loans enable students to pursue quality education without immediate financial pressure on their families. With proper planning, timely repayment, and careful selection of a suitable loan, students can invest in their education while building a positive financial situation.