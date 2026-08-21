ESIC Medical College Alwar NEET UG Cutoff 2026: Check State Counselling Closing Ranks 

Rajasthan NEET UG 2026: Based in Alwar, Rajasthan, ESIC Medical College has established itself as a trustworthy medical institution. It is affiliated with Rajasthan University of Health Sciences, Jaipur, and admission to its MBBS seat is possible through the NEET exam. The medical institute offers MBBS seats as per the All India Quota and State Quota seats.

The expected rank required to get admission to ESIC Medical College ranges between 6639 (male) and 6633 (female). Since Rajasthan medical college admission based on the state merit list for Round 1 has been released, candidates can estimate admission possibilities in the top medical colleges of the state. Round 1 seat results are expected on August 22, 2026. The result will be published by the NEET UG Medical and Dental Admission/Counselling Board, Rajasthan, for MBBS seats. Candidates can check the related updates on ug.neetrajasthan.com. To get better clarity into the rank range for admission to NEET UG Round 1 admission, candidates can find expected and previous-year tables demonstrating state quota seat possibilities shared in the article.