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ESIC Medical College Alwar NEET UG Cutoff 2026: Check State Counselling Closing Ranks 

By Jaya Gupta
Last Updated: Aug 21, 2026, 13:44 IST

ESIC Medical College Alwar has released its NEET UG 2026 expected opening and closing ranks for MBBS admissions through state counselling. Candidates can check category-wise cutoffs and previous years' data to estimate admission possibilities for Round 1.

ESIC Medical College Alwar NEET UG Cutoff 2026: Check State Counselling Closing Ranks 
ESIC Medical College Alwar NEET UG Cutoff 2026: Check State Counselling Closing Ranks 

Rajasthan NEET UG 2026: Based in Alwar, Rajasthan, ESIC Medical College has established itself as a trustworthy medical institution. It is affiliated with Rajasthan University of Health Sciences, Jaipur, and admission to its MBBS seat is possible through the NEET exam. The medical institute offers MBBS seats as per the All India Quota and State Quota seats. 

The expected rank required to get admission to ESIC Medical College ranges between 6639 (male) and 6633 (female). Since Rajasthan medical college admission based on the state merit list for Round 1 has been released, candidates can estimate admission possibilities in the top medical colleges of the state. Round 1 seat results are expected on August 22, 2026. The result will be published by the NEET UG Medical and Dental Admission/Counselling Board, Rajasthan, for MBBS seats. Candidates can check the related updates on ug.neetrajasthan.com. To get better clarity into the rank range for admission to NEET UG Round 1 admission, candidates can find expected and previous-year tables demonstrating state quota seat possibilities shared in the article. 

Also read: NIMS Medical College Jaipur NEET UG Cutoff 2026: Check Closing Ranks (State Counselling)

ESIC Medical College NEET UG 2026 Expected Opening and Closing Ranks

The table shared below presents ESIC Medical College, Alwar, expected NEET UG 2026 opening and closing ranks. The table offers a clear view on the expected range for male and female seats. The state-based quota may offer MBBS seats at 6639 (male) and 6633 (female) ranks. 

Here’s a category-wise closing rank breakdown to estimate the seat options better: 

  • GEN: Male-9067 and Female -8830

  • OBC: Male-9011 and Female- 9487

  • EWS: Male- 10384 and Female- 9998

  • MBC (More Backward Class): Male - 18756 and Female 21073

  • SC: Male 64241 and Female-68580

  • ST: Male- 810756 and Female- 84535

Category

Male CR

Female CR

GEN

6639 - 9067

6633 - 8830

OBC

6774 - 9011

6950 - 9487

EWS

8214 - 10384

7936 - 9998

MBC

13089 - 18756

16196.9 - 21073

SC

51129 - 64241

52647 - 68580

ST

60086 - 81075

61185 - 84535

ESIC Medical College NEET UG Previous Years' Opening and Closing Ranks

The tables shared below list year-wise breakdown of closing ranks throughout the past three years. It includes category-wise and gender-based seat allocations. 

ESIC Medical College NEET UG 2025 Opening and Closing Ranks

Find the previous year closing ranks for admission to ESIC Medical College based on NEET UG 2026 Round 1 cutoff ranks and the state merit list. 

Category

Male CR

Female CR

GEN

7838

7968

OBC

8143

8208

EWS

10384

9998

MBC

14926

19750

SC

63714

64146

ST

71528

71650

ESIC Medical College NEET UG 2024 Opening and Closing Ranks

The table shares closing ranks for admission during the NEET UG 2024 Round 1 phase. The admission opened at 9067 for male seats and 8830 for female seats.

Category

Male CR

Female CR

GEN

9067

8830

OBC

9011

9487

EWS

10075

9790

MBC

18756

21073

SC

64241

68580

ST

81075

84535

Also read: Pacific Medical College Udaipur Cutoff 2026: Check NEET UG Ranks (State Counselling)

Jaya Gupta
Jaya Gupta

Executive - Editorial

Jaya Gupta is an Education Content professional with over four years of experience in writing marketing and academic content, alongside a year of experience working with an indie publishing house. Currently, she is covering higher education content for Jagran Josh (Jagran New Media), leveraging her academic knowledge. She specializes in covering management, engineering, law, medical colleges, study abroad and GATE exams. She holds a Master's degree in English Literature, successfully qualified the 2024 UGC NET, and has guided more than 100 students in framing effective study-abroad academic essays. Her writing interests vary across education, creative expression, and digital culture.

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First Published: Aug 21, 2026, 13:44 IST

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