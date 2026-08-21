ESIC Medical College Alwar NEET UG Cutoff 2026: Check State Counselling Closing Ranks
ESIC Medical College Alwar has released its NEET UG 2026 expected opening and closing ranks for MBBS admissions through state counselling. Candidates can check category-wise cutoffs and previous years' data to estimate admission possibilities for Round 1.
Rajasthan NEET UG 2026: Based in Alwar, Rajasthan, ESIC Medical College has established itself as a trustworthy medical institution. It is affiliated with Rajasthan University of Health Sciences, Jaipur, and admission to its MBBS seat is possible through the NEET exam. The medical institute offers MBBS seats as per the All India Quota and State Quota seats.
The expected rank required to get admission to ESIC Medical College ranges between 6639 (male) and 6633 (female). Since Rajasthan medical college admission based on the state merit list for Round 1 has been released, candidates can estimate admission possibilities in the top medical colleges of the state. Round 1 seat results are expected on August 22, 2026. The result will be published by the NEET UG Medical and Dental Admission/Counselling Board, Rajasthan, for MBBS seats. Candidates can check the related updates on ug.neetrajasthan.com. To get better clarity into the rank range for admission to NEET UG Round 1 admission, candidates can find expected and previous-year tables demonstrating state quota seat possibilities shared in the article.
Also read: NIMS Medical College Jaipur NEET UG Cutoff 2026: Check Closing Ranks (State Counselling)
ESIC Medical College NEET UG 2026 Expected Opening and Closing Ranks
The table shared below presents ESIC Medical College, Alwar, expected NEET UG 2026 opening and closing ranks. The table offers a clear view on the expected range for male and female seats. The state-based quota may offer MBBS seats at 6639 (male) and 6633 (female) ranks.
Here’s a category-wise closing rank breakdown to estimate the seat options better:
-
GEN: Male-9067 and Female -8830
-
OBC: Male-9011 and Female- 9487
-
EWS: Male- 10384 and Female- 9998
-
MBC (More Backward Class): Male - 18756 and Female 21073
-
SC: Male 64241 and Female-68580
-
ST: Male- 810756 and Female- 84535
|
Category
|
Male CR
|
Female CR
|
GEN
|
6639 - 9067
|
6633 - 8830
|
OBC
|
6774 - 9011
|
6950 - 9487
|
EWS
|
8214 - 10384
|
7936 - 9998
|
MBC
|
13089 - 18756
|
16196.9 - 21073
|
SC
|
51129 - 64241
|
52647 - 68580
|
ST
|
60086 - 81075
|
61185 - 84535
ESIC Medical College NEET UG Previous Years' Opening and Closing Ranks
The tables shared below list year-wise breakdown of closing ranks throughout the past three years. It includes category-wise and gender-based seat allocations.
ESIC Medical College NEET UG 2025 Opening and Closing Ranks
Find the previous year closing ranks for admission to ESIC Medical College based on NEET UG 2026 Round 1 cutoff ranks and the state merit list.
|
Category
|
Male CR
|
Female CR
|
GEN
|
7838
|
7968
|
OBC
|
8143
|
8208
|
EWS
|
10384
|
9998
|
MBC
|
14926
|
19750
|
SC
|
63714
|
64146
|
ST
|
71528
|
71650
ESIC Medical College NEET UG 2024 Opening and Closing Ranks
The table shares closing ranks for admission during the NEET UG 2024 Round 1 phase. The admission opened at 9067 for male seats and 8830 for female seats.
|
Category
|
Male CR
|
Female CR
|
GEN
|
9067
|
8830
|
OBC
|
9011
|
9487
|
EWS
|
10075
|
9790
|
MBC
|
18756
|
21073
|
SC
|
64241
|
68580
|
ST
|
81075
|
84535
Also read: Pacific Medical College Udaipur Cutoff 2026: Check NEET UG Ranks (State Counselling)
Executive - Editorial
Jaya Gupta is an Education Content professional with over four years of experience in writing marketing and academic content, alongside a year of experience working with an indie publishing house. Currently, she is covering higher education content for Jagran Josh (Jagran New Media), leveraging her academic knowledge. She specializes in covering management, engineering, law, medical colleges, study abroad and GATE exams. She holds a Master's degree in English Literature, successfully qualified the 2024 UGC NET, and has guided more than 100 students in framing effective study-abroad academic essays. Her writing interests vary across education, creative expression, and digital culture.