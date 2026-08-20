Pacific Medical College Udaipur Cutoff 2026: Check NEET UG Ranks (State Counselling)
Medical aspirants can find the expected opening and closing rank for admission to a state quota MBBS seat at Pacific Medical College in Udaipur. Admission to a renowned private medical college depends on the NEET UG scores and state merit list, which will be released by the NEET UG Medical and Dental Admission/Counselling Board. Candidates can find expected and previous year ranks shared below.
Rajasthan NEET UG 2026: Pacific Medical College, in Udaipur, is a private medical college known for providing the best MBBS education in the state. For admission to the in-state quota MBBS seat, a candidate can expect opening rank 1,041,375 and closing rank between 1,151,507 (general category).
The admission under state-quota is based on the merit list released by the Chairman of Medical and Dental Admission/Counselling Board. To determine the admission possibilities, candidates can review the expected and previous year opening and closing ranks for admission to male and female seats.
Pacific Medical College NEET UG 2026 Expected Closing Ranks
Candidates can check the Pacific Medical College NEET 2026 expected closing ranks for male and female seats. Under state quotas, the seats are allocated based on categories and gender. Refer to the table shared below to review the expected ranks for admission to Pacific Medical College.
|
Category
|
2026 Expected Male Rank Range
|
2026 Expected Female Rank Range
|
GEN
|
1,041,375 – 1,151,293
|
1,041,833 – 1,151,507
|
OBC
|
1,244,951 – 1,375,997
|
1,156,025 – 1,279,817
|
EWS
|
-
|
627,875 – 693,961
|
MBC
|
1,221,699 – 1,350,299
|
954,555 – 1,055,41
Pacific Medical College NEET UG 2025 Closing Ranks
Befire anticipating the seat allocation during NEET UG Round 1 based on the expected ranks, candidates must also check previous year closing ranks. This will help candidates guage the seat possibility at the medical college better.
|
Category considered
|
Male CR
|
Female CR
|
GEN
|
1096184
|
1096669
|
OBC
|
1310474
|
1217921
|
EWS
|
-
|
660919
|
MBC
|
1285999
|
1005321
Factors Affecting the Pacific Medical College Cutoff 2026
The NEET UG cutoff ranks are often influenced through common factors such as number of candidates, etc. However, each year the cutoff changes due to various factors such as:
1. Previous Year Trends
2. Categories
3. Quota and Seat Type
4. Difficulty of the exam paper
5. Number of medical seats at specific college
Executive - Editorial
Jaya Gupta is an Education Content professional with over four years of experience in writing marketing and academic content, alongside a year of experience working with an indie publishing house. Currently, she is covering higher education content for Jagran Josh (Jagran New Media), leveraging her academic knowledge. She specializes in covering management, engineering, law, medical colleges, study abroad and GATE exams. She holds a Master's degree in English Literature, successfully qualified the 2024 UGC NET, and has guided more than 100 students in framing effective study-abroad academic essays. Her writing interests vary across education, creative expression, and digital culture.