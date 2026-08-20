Pacific Medical College Udaipur Cutoff 2026: Check NEET UG Ranks (State Counselling)

Rajasthan NEET UG 2026: Pacific Medical College, in Udaipur, is a private medical college known for providing the best MBBS education in the state. For admission to the in-state quota MBBS seat, a candidate can expect opening rank 1,041,375 and closing rank between 1,151,507 (general category).

The admission under state-quota is based on the merit list released by the Chairman of Medical and Dental Admission/Counselling Board. To determine the admission possibilities, candidates can review the expected and previous year opening and closing ranks for admission to male and female seats.

Pacific Medical College NEET UG 2026 Expected Closing Ranks

Candidates can check the Pacific Medical College NEET 2026 expected closing ranks for male and female seats. Under state quotas, the seats are allocated based on categories and gender. Refer to the table shared below to review the expected ranks for admission to Pacific Medical College.