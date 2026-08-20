NIMS Medical College Jaipur NEET UG Cutoff 2026: Check Closing Ranks (State Counselling)

Rajasthan NEET UG 2026: NIMS (National Institute of Medical Sciences and Research) Medical College, Jaipur admission depends on the NEET UG 2026 scores. Admission to its MBBS seats is done on two seat quota types, All India and State Quota. However, under state quota, the seat allocations are divided into categories and genders.

For the NEET UG 2026, candidates can expect admission between the 797510 (male) and 807492 (female) ranks. To check the complete distribution of expected opening and closing rank candidates, they can refer to the table shared below. A year-wise previous-year trend is also provided for candidates to assess the admission possibilities.

Also check: Pacific Medical College Udaipur Cutoff 2026

NIMS Medical College Jaipur Expected NEET UG 2026 Closing Ranks

Check the expected closing ranks for male and female seats under the state quota. As per the previous trends, the admission will open at 797510 for male candidates (general) and for female candidates, it is expected to begin at the 807492 rank. Refer to the table for a complete breakdown of closing ranks.