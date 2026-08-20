NIMS Medical College Jaipur NEET UG Cutoff 2026: Check Closing Ranks (State Counselling)
NIMS (National Institute of Medical Sciences and Research) Medical College in Jaipur is one of the renowned private medical colleges in Rajasthan. To check admission for MBBS seat under state quota, candidates can find expected NEET UG 2026 closing ranks, along with previous year trends, to estimate admission possibilities for MBBS seats.
Rajasthan NEET UG 2026: NIMS (National Institute of Medical Sciences and Research) Medical College, Jaipur admission depends on the NEET UG 2026 scores. Admission to its MBBS seats is done on two seat quota types, All India and State Quota. However, under state quota, the seat allocations are divided into categories and genders.
For the NEET UG 2026, candidates can expect admission between the 797510 (male) and 807492 (female) ranks. To check the complete distribution of expected opening and closing rank candidates, they can refer to the table shared below. A year-wise previous-year trend is also provided for candidates to assess the admission possibilities.
Also check: Pacific Medical College Udaipur Cutoff 2026
NIMS Medical College Jaipur Expected NEET UG 2026 Closing Ranks
Check the expected closing ranks for male and female seats under the state quota. As per the previous trends, the admission will open at 797510 for male candidates (general) and for female candidates, it is expected to begin at the 807492 rank. Refer to the table for a complete breakdown of closing ranks.
|
Category
|
Expected Male CR
|
Expected Female CR
|
GEN
|
797510 - 1110130
|
807492 - 1150709
|
OBC
|
1075318 - 1389265
|
1000259 - 1259449
|
EWS
|
265089 - 883633
|
265089 - 883633
|
SC
|
903096 - 1189079
|
866931 - 1203994
|
ST
|
337923 - 1126413
|
404451 - 1348170
|
MBC
|
408861 - 1362872
|
-
NIMS Medical College Jaipur NEET UG 2025 Closing Ranks
Before moving for seat admission, candidates must check previous year trends to determine the seat options at NIMS Medical College, Jaipur.
|
Category
|
Male CR
|
Female CR
|
GEN
|
928943
|
924560
|
OBC
|
1317077
|
1259449
|
ST
|
469582
|
1152451
|
MBC
|
1189079
|
1011466
NIMS Medical College Jaipur NEET UG 2024 Closing Ranks
The NEET UG 2024 Round 1 cutoff ranks, suggest admission ranged between 1110130 and 1203994 for both male and female candidates. Check the table below for a detailed category-wise list.
|
Category
|
Male CR
|
Female CR
|
GEN
|
1110130
|
1150709
|
OBC
|
1389265
|
1235115
|
EWS
|
883633
|
883633
|
SC
|
1126413
|
1348170
|
ST
|
1362872
|
-
|
MBC
|
1028524
|
1203994
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Jaya Gupta is an Education Content professional with over four years of experience in writing marketing and academic content, alongside a year of experience working with an indie publishing house. Currently, she is covering higher education content for Jagran Josh (Jagran New Media), leveraging her academic knowledge. She specializes in covering management, engineering, law, medical colleges, study abroad and GATE exams. She holds a Master's degree in English Literature, successfully qualified the 2024 UGC NET, and has guided more than 100 students in framing effective study-abroad academic essays. Her writing interests vary across education, creative expression, and digital culture.