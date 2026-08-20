AP TET Response Sheet 2026
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NIMS Medical College Jaipur NEET UG Cutoff 2026: Check Closing Ranks (State Counselling)

By Jaya Gupta
Last Updated: Aug 20, 2026, 18:46 IST

NIMS (National Institute of Medical Sciences and Research) Medical College in Jaipur is one of the renowned private medical colleges in Rajasthan. To check admission for MBBS seat under state quota, candidates can find expected NEET UG 2026 closing ranks, along with previous year trends, to estimate admission possibilities for MBBS seats. 

NIMS Medical College Jaipur NEET UG Cutoff 2026: Check Closing Ranks (State Counselling)
NIMS Medical College Jaipur NEET UG Cutoff 2026: Check Closing Ranks (State Counselling)

Rajasthan NEET UG 2026: NIMS (National Institute of Medical Sciences and Research) Medical College, Jaipur admission depends on the NEET UG 2026 scores. Admission to its MBBS seats is done on two seat quota types, All India and State Quota. However, under state quota, the seat allocations are divided into categories and genders.

For the NEET UG 2026, candidates can expect admission between the 797510 (male) and 807492 (female) ranks. To check the complete distribution of expected opening and closing rank candidates, they can refer to the table shared below. A year-wise previous-year trend is also provided for candidates to assess the admission possibilities. 

Also check: Pacific Medical College Udaipur Cutoff 2026

NIMS Medical College Jaipur Expected NEET UG 2026 Closing Ranks 

Check the expected closing ranks for male and female seats under the state quota. As per the previous trends, the admission will open at 797510 for male candidates (general) and for female candidates, it is expected to begin at the 807492 rank. Refer to the table for a complete breakdown of closing ranks. 

Category

Expected Male CR

Expected Female CR

GEN

797510 - 1110130

807492 - 1150709

OBC

1075318 - 1389265

1000259 - 1259449

EWS

265089 - 883633

265089 - 883633

SC

903096 - 1189079

866931 - 1203994

ST

337923 - 1126413

404451 - 1348170

MBC

408861 - 1362872

-

NIMS Medical College Jaipur NEET UG 2025 Closing Ranks 

Before moving for seat admission, candidates must check previous year trends to determine the seat options at NIMS Medical College, Jaipur. 

Category

Male CR

Female CR

GEN

928943

924560

OBC

1317077

1259449

ST

469582

1152451

MBC

1189079

1011466

NIMS Medical College Jaipur NEET UG 2024 Closing Ranks 

The NEET UG 2024 Round 1 cutoff ranks, suggest admission ranged between 1110130 and 1203994 for both male and female candidates. Check the table below for a detailed category-wise list. 

Category

Male CR

Female CR

GEN

1110130

1150709

OBC

1389265

1235115

EWS

883633

883633

SC

1126413

1348170

ST

1362872

-

MBC

1028524

1203994

Jaya Gupta
Jaya Gupta

Executive - Editorial

Jaya Gupta is an Education Content professional with over four years of experience in writing marketing and academic content, alongside a year of experience working with an indie publishing house. Currently, she is covering higher education content for Jagran Josh (Jagran New Media), leveraging her academic knowledge. She specializes in covering management, engineering, law, medical colleges, study abroad and GATE exams. She holds a Master's degree in English Literature, successfully qualified the 2024 UGC NET, and has guided more than 100 students in framing effective study-abroad academic essays. Her writing interests vary across education, creative expression, and digital culture.

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First Published: Aug 20, 2026, 18:46 IST

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