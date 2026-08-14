GSL Medical College NEET UG Cutoff 2026: Check Category-Wise Seat Matrix and Closing Ranks

NEET UG 2026: GSL (Ganni Satyanarayana Laxmi) Medical College admission can be traced by analyzing the previous year trends. The NEET UG Round 1 choice filling is closed on August 13, 2026, while the cutoff ranks are expected to be released soon. The commencement of councelling rounds offers a window for candidates to estimate the admission options across different medical colleges in India. The seat allocation begins with the release of round-wise opening and closing ranks, which are essential in determining the admission to MBBS seats. For admission to GSL Medical College, candidates have to acquire ranks within the 46150 - 50588 range. To check the detailed breakdown of NEET UG Round 1 expected opening and closing ranks, check the year-wise table shared below. Also Check: NEET Cutoff 2026 For MBBS Government College

GSL Medical College NEET Expected Cutoff 2026 & Previous Years' Ranks The table shared below provides year-wise category distribution of Round 1 opening and closing ranks. It highlights expected closing ranks, along with previous years ranks to assess the admission options over the years. As per the previous trends, GSL Medical College through NEET UG admission is expected to open within the range of 46150 - 50588 (general category). Check the table for complete category-wise distribution. Category 2025 R1 2024 R1 2023 R1 2026 R1 Expected General 44482 50588 43663 46150 - 50588 SC 160550 158559 133184 154479 - 160550 ST 211836 217509 184061 207982 - 217509 BCA (Backward Class A) 87393 93409 88448 89408 - 93409 BCB (Backward Class B) 95121 101070 88431 95567 - 101070 BCC (Backward Class C) 66709 93532 70239 75461 - 93532

What is NEET UG Seat Matrix 2026? The NEET UG seat matrix 2026 offers a clear understanding of seat options available for medical, dental, and nursing courses across different colleges in India. Candidates can check seat options across government, private, and deemed medical colleges. It is based on the quotas (All India, State, deemed, etc.) and categories, and is provided by the National Medical Commission (NMC) and the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) during the councelling process. Here are key details to understand how seat matrix works: To understand the seat matrix candidates can check number of seats available in a college (government, private, or deemed medical college).

Candiates should also check for category-wise reservations for categories such as General, OBC, SC, ST, EWS, and PwD.

It is also determined through quota-wise reservation