GSL Medical College NEET UG Cutoff 2026: Check Category-Wise Seat Matrix and Closing Ranks
Candidates can check GSL (Ganni Satyanarayana Laxmi) Medical College NEET UG previous year opening and closing ranks provided in detail below. The article highlights the expected opening and closing ranks for NEET UG 2026 Round 1 MBBS admission. While also offering year-wise and category-wise distribution of closing ranks to analyze the trends over the years.
NEET UG 2026: GSL (Ganni Satyanarayana Laxmi) Medical College admission can be traced by analyzing the previous year trends. The NEET UG Round 1 choice filling is closed on August 13, 2026, while the cutoff ranks are expected to be released soon. The commencement of councelling rounds offers a window for candidates to estimate the admission options across different medical colleges in India. The seat allocation begins with the release of round-wise opening and closing ranks, which are essential in determining the admission to MBBS seats.
For admission to GSL Medical College, candidates have to acquire ranks within the 46150 - 50588 range. To check the detailed breakdown of NEET UG Round 1 expected opening and closing ranks, check the year-wise table shared below.
Also Check: NEET Cutoff 2026 For MBBS Government College
GSL Medical College NEET Expected Cutoff 2026 & Previous Years' Ranks
The table shared below provides year-wise category distribution of Round 1 opening and closing ranks. It highlights expected closing ranks, along with previous years ranks to assess the admission options over the years.
As per the previous trends, GSL Medical College through NEET UG admission is expected to open within the range of 46150 - 50588 (general category). Check the table for complete category-wise distribution.
|
Category
|
2025 R1
|
2024 R1
|
2023 R1
|
2026 R1 Expected
|
General
|
44482
|
50588
|
43663
|
46150 - 50588
|
SC
|
160550
|
158559
|
133184
|
154479 - 160550
|
ST
|
211836
|
217509
|
184061
|
207982 - 217509
|
BCA (Backward Class A)
|
87393
|
93409
|
88448
|
89408 - 93409
|
BCB (Backward Class B)
|
95121
|
101070
|
88431
|
95567 - 101070
|
BCC (Backward Class C)
|
66709
|
93532
|
70239
|
75461 - 93532
What is NEET UG Seat Matrix 2026?
The NEET UG seat matrix 2026 offers a clear understanding of seat options available for medical, dental, and nursing courses across different colleges in India. Candidates can check seat options across government, private, and deemed medical colleges. It is based on the quotas (All India, State, deemed, etc.) and categories, and is provided by the National Medical Commission (NMC) and the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) during the councelling process.
Here are key details to understand how seat matrix works:
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To understand the seat matrix candidates can check number of seats available in a college (government, private, or deemed medical college).
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Candiates should also check for category-wise reservations for categories such as General, OBC, SC, ST, EWS, and PwD.
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It is also determined through quota-wise reservation
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All India Quota (AIQ) offers 15% reservation. The seats under the quota is allocated for candidates across the country via MCC counseling.
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State-Quota offers 85% reservation to candidates from a specific state. The councelling is done through state councelling authorities.
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Central and deemed universities cover colleges like AIIMS, BHU, AMU, JIPMER, and other private deemed universities that offer seat allocations to 100%.
Also Check: Santosh Medical College NEET UG Cutoff 2026
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Jaya Gupta is an Education Content professional with over four years of experience in writing marketing and academic content, alongside a year of experience working with an indie publishing house. Currently, she is covering higher education content for Jagran Josh (Jagran New Media), leveraging her academic knowledge. She specializes in covering management, engineering, law, medical colleges, study abroad and GATE exams. She holds a Master's degree in English Literature, successfully qualified the 2024 UGC NET, and has guided more than 100 students in framing effective study-abroad academic essays. Her writing interests vary across education, creative expression, and digital culture.