Santosh Medical College NEET UG Cutoff 2026: Check Category-wise Seat Matrix and Closing Ranks

NEET UG 2026: Medical aspirants can take admission to Santosh Medical College if they have acquired ranks between 75601 and 759984 during the Round 1 seat allocation. As per the previous year trends, candidates can estimate the admission options in paid seats. The admission to paid seats is done as per NEET UG ranks.

Candidates can find the category-wise seat matrix and closing ranks as per the previous year's trends observed throughout the year.

Also check: NEET Cutoff 2026 For MBBS Government College

Santosh Medical College NEET UG 2026 Expected Opening and Closing Ranks

Santosh Medical College, Ghaziabad NEET 2026 expected opening and closing ranks for the general category span from 75601 to 759984 (paid seats). During Round 1 candidates from different categories can expect the admission options as per the expected opening and closing ranks shared below.