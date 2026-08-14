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Santosh Medical College NEET UG Cutoff 2026: Check Category-wise Seat Matrix and Closing Ranks

By Jaya Gupta
Last Updated: Aug 14, 2026, 14:03 IST

The NEET Cutoff 2026 for admission to Santosh Medical College will release soon. Candidates can check admission options for paid MBBS seats as per previous years' trends. The article offers expected and previous year category-wise opening and closing ranks to offer admission options for medical aspirants.  

Santosh Medical College NEET UG Cutoff 2026: Check Category-wise Seat Matrix and Closing Ranks
Santosh Medical College NEET UG Cutoff 2026: Check Category-wise Seat Matrix and Closing Ranks

NEET UG 2026: Medical aspirants can take admission to Santosh Medical College if they have acquired ranks between 75601 and 759984 during the Round 1 seat allocation. As per the previous year trends, candidates can estimate the admission options in paid seats. The admission to paid seats is done as per NEET UG ranks. 

Candidates can find the category-wise seat matrix and closing ranks as per the previous year's trends observed throughout the year.

Also check: NEET Cutoff 2026 For MBBS Government College

Santosh Medical College NEET UG 2026 Expected Opening and Closing Ranks

Santosh Medical College, Ghaziabad NEET 2026 expected opening and closing ranks for the general category span from 75601 to 759984 (paid seats). During Round 1 candidates from different categories can expect the admission options as per the expected opening and closing ranks shared below. 

Quota

Category

Opening Rank

Closing Rank

Deemed/Paid Seats Quota

General

75601 - 98521

629962 - 759984

Deemed/Paid Seats Quota

OBC

82917 - 136323

623914 - 748444

Deemed/Paid Seats Quota

SC

339909 - 361412

610350 - 729847

Deemed/Paid Seats Quota

ST

382911 - 191455

191455 - 382911

Deemed/Paid Seats Quota

EWS

400457 - 421921

610159 - 739354

Santosh Medical College NEET UG 2025 Opening and Closing Ranks

The previous year trends offer a clear view into how it will shape the future cutoff ranks. The past ranks are a major indicator of expected opening and closing ranks for admission to medical colleges across India based on the NEET UG scores. 

The previous year data suggests the admission at a paid seat for MBBS seat at SMC closed at 499941 (general). While the overall admission closing rank was close to 480965.

Quota

Category

Opening Rank

Closing Rank

Deemed/Paid Seats Quota

General

75601

499941

Deemed/Paid Seats Quota

OBC

115231

499384

Deemed/Paid Seats Quota

SC

382916

490854

Deemed/Paid Seats Quota

EWS

400457

480965

Santosh Medical College NEET UG 2024 Opening and Closing Ranks

During the year 2024, the admission for MBBS paid/deemed quota closed at 759984 (general category). Check the table for a complete year  breakdown. 

Quota

Category

Opening Rank

Closing Rank

Deemed/Paid Seats Quota

General

150838

759984

Deemed/Paid Seats Quota

OBC

82917

748444

Deemed/Paid Seats Quota

SC

339909

729847

Deemed/Paid Seats Quota

ST

382911

382911

Deemed/Paid Seats Quota

EWS

443385

739354

Santosh Medical College NEET UG 2023 Opening and Closing Ranks

For the 2023 Round 1 seat allocation, NEET UG counseling seats were closed at the 759984 rank (general), offering strict ranks compared to the 2024 rankings.  

Check the category-wise detailed opening and closing ranks shared below: 

Quota

Category

Opening Rank

Closing Rank

Deemed/Paid Seats Quota

General

77348

759984

Deemed/Paid Seats Quota

OBC

269162

748444

Deemed/Paid Seats Quota

SC

339909

729847

Deemed/Paid Seats Quota

ST

382911

382911

Deemed/Paid Seats Quota

EWS

443385

739354

Also Check

Jaya Gupta
Jaya Gupta

Executive - Editorial

Jaya Gupta is an Education Content professional with over four years of experience in writing marketing and academic content, alongside a year of experience working with an indie publishing house. Currently, she is covering higher education content for Jagran Josh (Jagran New Media), leveraging her academic knowledge. She specializes in covering management, engineering, law, medical colleges, study abroad and GATE exams. She holds a Master's degree in English Literature, successfully qualified the 2024 UGC NET, and has guided more than 100 students in framing effective study-abroad academic essays. Her writing interests vary across education, creative expression, and digital culture.

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First Published: Aug 14, 2026, 14:03 IST

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