Santosh Medical College NEET UG Cutoff 2026: Check Category-wise Seat Matrix and Closing Ranks
The NEET Cutoff 2026 for admission to Santosh Medical College will release soon. Candidates can check admission options for paid MBBS seats as per previous years' trends. The article offers expected and previous year category-wise opening and closing ranks to offer admission options for medical aspirants.
NEET UG 2026: Medical aspirants can take admission to Santosh Medical College if they have acquired ranks between 75601 and 759984 during the Round 1 seat allocation. As per the previous year trends, candidates can estimate the admission options in paid seats. The admission to paid seats is done as per NEET UG ranks.
Candidates can find the category-wise seat matrix and closing ranks as per the previous year's trends observed throughout the year.
Also check: NEET Cutoff 2026 For MBBS Government College
Santosh Medical College NEET UG 2026 Expected Opening and Closing Ranks
Santosh Medical College, Ghaziabad NEET 2026 expected opening and closing ranks for the general category span from 75601 to 759984 (paid seats). During Round 1 candidates from different categories can expect the admission options as per the expected opening and closing ranks shared below.
|
Quota
|
Category
|
Opening Rank
|
Closing Rank
|
Deemed/Paid Seats Quota
|
General
|
75601 - 98521
|
629962 - 759984
|
Deemed/Paid Seats Quota
|
OBC
|
82917 - 136323
|
623914 - 748444
|
Deemed/Paid Seats Quota
|
SC
|
339909 - 361412
|
610350 - 729847
|
Deemed/Paid Seats Quota
|
ST
|
382911 - 191455
|
191455 - 382911
|
Deemed/Paid Seats Quota
|
EWS
|
400457 - 421921
|
610159 - 739354
Santosh Medical College NEET UG 2025 Opening and Closing Ranks
The previous year trends offer a clear view into how it will shape the future cutoff ranks. The past ranks are a major indicator of expected opening and closing ranks for admission to medical colleges across India based on the NEET UG scores.
The previous year data suggests the admission at a paid seat for MBBS seat at SMC closed at 499941 (general). While the overall admission closing rank was close to 480965.
|
Quota
|
Category
|
Opening Rank
|
Closing Rank
|
Deemed/Paid Seats Quota
|
General
|
75601
|
499941
|
Deemed/Paid Seats Quota
|
OBC
|
115231
|
499384
|
Deemed/Paid Seats Quota
|
SC
|
382916
|
490854
|
Deemed/Paid Seats Quota
|
EWS
|
400457
|
480965
Santosh Medical College NEET UG 2024 Opening and Closing Ranks
During the year 2024, the admission for MBBS paid/deemed quota closed at 759984 (general category). Check the table for a complete year breakdown.
|
Quota
|
Category
|
Opening Rank
|
Closing Rank
|
Deemed/Paid Seats Quota
|
General
|
150838
|
759984
|
Deemed/Paid Seats Quota
|
OBC
|
82917
|
748444
|
Deemed/Paid Seats Quota
|
SC
|
339909
|
729847
|
Deemed/Paid Seats Quota
|
ST
|
382911
|
382911
|
Deemed/Paid Seats Quota
|
EWS
|
443385
|
739354
Santosh Medical College NEET UG 2023 Opening and Closing Ranks
For the 2023 Round 1 seat allocation, NEET UG counseling seats were closed at the 759984 rank (general), offering strict ranks compared to the 2024 rankings.
Check the category-wise detailed opening and closing ranks shared below:
|
Quota
|
Category
|
Opening Rank
|
Closing Rank
|
Deemed/Paid Seats Quota
|
General
|
77348
|
759984
|
Deemed/Paid Seats Quota
|
OBC
|
269162
|
748444
|
Deemed/Paid Seats Quota
|
SC
|
339909
|
729847
|
Deemed/Paid Seats Quota
|
ST
|
382911
|
382911
|
Deemed/Paid Seats Quota
|
EWS
|
443385
|
739354
Also Check
Executive - Editorial
Jaya Gupta is an Education Content professional with over four years of experience in writing marketing and academic content, alongside a year of experience working with an indie publishing house. Currently, she is covering higher education content for Jagran Josh (Jagran New Media), leveraging her academic knowledge. She specializes in covering management, engineering, law, medical colleges, study abroad and GATE exams. She holds a Master's degree in English Literature, successfully qualified the 2024 UGC NET, and has guided more than 100 students in framing effective study-abroad academic essays. Her writing interests vary across education, creative expression, and digital culture.