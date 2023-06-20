JRHMS CHO Recruitment 2023: Apply Online For 1400 Community Health Officer Posts, Check Eligibility

JRHMS has invited online applications for the 1400 CHO Posts on its official website. Check JRHMS Recruitment 2023 application process, age limit, qualification and other details here.

JRHMS Recruitment 2023 Notification: Jharkhand Rural Health Mission Society (JRHMS) has invited online applications for the 1400 Community Health Officer posts on its official website. These positions are available on contractual basis for a period of 1 year under the National Health Mission across the state.

Interested and eligible candidates can apply for these posts on or before July 08, 2023 at jrhms.jharkhand.gov.in.

Candidates having certain educational qualifications including BSc Nursing/ Post Basic BSc Nursing with additional eligibility can apply for these posts.

JRHMS Recruitment 2023: Important Dates

Closing date of application: July 08, 2023





JRHMS Recruitment 2023: Vacancy Details

Community Health Officer-1400

JRHMS Recruitment 2023: Overview

Organization Jharkhand Rural Health Mission Society (JRHMS) Post Name Community Health Officer Vacancies 1400 Category Govt Jobs Job Location All India Last Date for Online Application July 08, 2023 Mode of Apply Online Age Limit 21 to 35 Yrs Official Website https://recruitment.jharkhand.gov.in/



JRHMS Recruitment 2023: Educational Qualification

Candidates should have BSc Nursing/ post basic B Sc Nursing with integrated Curriculum of certificate program in Community Health (CPCH) from any recognized Nursing Colleges that have integrated curriculum and passed in or after the academic year 2016-2020.

You are advised to check the notification link for details of the educational qualification of the posts.

Selection Process

Selection will be done on the basis of merit, as certain by the scores obtained in the final B.Sc and Post Basis B.Sc theory and practical examination. You are advised to check the notification link for details in this regard.



JRHMS Recruitment 2023: Age Limit (As of April 1, 2023)

Minimum 21 Years

Check the notification link for details of the relaxation in age limit.



JRHMS Recruitment 2023 PDF





More Jobs...

Upcoming Government Jobs 2023 LIVE: Employment News, Notifications

BPSC Teacher Recruitment 2023 For 1,70,461 Posts: Check District Wise Vacancies List

HSSC Group D Recruitment 2023 For 13536 Posts: Check Eligibility

NHPC Recruitment 2023 For 388 JE & Other Posts: Check Eligibility Criteria





JRHMS Recruitment 2023: How To Apply

Interested and eligible candidates can apply online for these posts on or before July 08, 2023.

