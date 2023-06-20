JRHMS CHO Recruitment 2023: Apply Online For 1400 Community Health Officer Posts, Check Eligibility

JRHMS Recruitment 2023 Notification: Jharkhand Rural Health Mission Society (JRHMS) has invited online applications for the 1400 Community Health Officer posts on its official website. These positions are available on contractual basis for a period of 1 year under the National Health Mission across the state.
Interested and eligible candidates can apply for these posts on or before July 08, 2023 at jrhms.jharkhand.gov.in.
Candidates having certain educational qualifications including BSc Nursing/ Post Basic BSc Nursing with additional eligibility can apply for these posts.
JRHMS Recruitment 2023: Important Dates
Closing date of application: July 08, 2023
JRHMS Recruitment 2023: Vacancy Details
Community Health Officer-1400
JRHMS Recruitment 2023: Overview
|Organization
|Jharkhand Rural Health Mission Society (JRHMS)
|Post Name
|Community Health Officer
|Vacancies
|1400
|Category
|Govt Jobs
|Job Location
|All India
|Last Date for Online Application
|July 08, 2023
|Mode of Apply
|Online
|Age Limit
|21 to 35 Yrs
|Official Website
|https://recruitment.jharkhand.gov.in/
JRHMS Recruitment 2023: Educational Qualification
Candidates should have BSc Nursing/ post basic B Sc Nursing with integrated Curriculum of certificate program in Community Health (CPCH) from any recognized Nursing Colleges that have integrated curriculum and passed in or after the academic year 2016-2020.
You are advised to check the notification link for details of the educational qualification of the posts.
Selection Process
Selection will be done on the basis of merit, as certain by the scores obtained in the final B.Sc and Post Basis B.Sc theory and practical examination. You are advised to check the notification link for details in this regard.
JRHMS Recruitment 2023: Age Limit (As of April 1, 2023)
Minimum 21 Years
Check the notification link for details of the relaxation in age limit.
JRHMS Recruitment 2023 PDF
JRHMS Recruitment 2023: How To Apply
Interested and eligible candidates can apply online for these posts on or before July 08, 2023.