JRHMS CHO Recruitment 2023: Apply Online For 1400 Community Health Officer Posts, Check Eligibility

JRHMS Recruitment 2023 Notification: Jharkhand Rural Health Mission Society (JRHMS) has invited online applications for the 1400 Community Health Officer posts on its official website. These positions are available on contractual basis for a period of 1 year under the National Health Mission across the state.

 Interested and eligible candidates can apply for these posts on or before July 08, 2023 at jrhms.jharkhand.gov.in.

Candidates having certain educational qualifications including BSc Nursing/ Post Basic BSc Nursing with additional eligibility can apply for these posts. 

 JRHMS Recruitment 2023: Important Dates

Closing date of application: July 08, 2023

 
 
JRHMS Recruitment 2023: Vacancy Details
Community Health Officer-1400

 

JRHMS Recruitment 2023: Overview 

Organization     Jharkhand Rural Health Mission Society (JRHMS) 
Post Name     Community Health Officer
Vacancies     1400 
Category     Govt Jobs
Job Location     All India
Last Date for Online Application  July 08, 2023
Mode of Apply     Online
Age Limit  21 to 35 Yrs
Official Website    https://recruitment.jharkhand.gov.in/

 

JRHMS Recruitment 2023: Educational Qualification

Candidates should have BSc Nursing/ post basic B Sc Nursing with integrated Curriculum of certificate program in Community Health (CPCH) from any recognized Nursing Colleges that have integrated curriculum and passed in or after the academic year 2016-2020.
You are advised to check the notification link for details of the educational qualification of the posts.

Selection Process

Selection will be done on the basis of  merit, as certain by the scores obtained in the final B.Sc and Post Basis B.Sc theory and practical examination. You are advised to check the notification link for details in this regard. 
 
JRHMS Recruitment 2023: Age Limit (As of April 1, 2023)
Minimum 21 Years
Check the notification link for details of the relaxation in age limit.
 
JRHMS Recruitment 2023 PDF

 

JRHMS Recruitment 2023: How To Apply 

Interested and eligible candidates can apply online for these posts on or before July 08, 2023. 
 

FAQ

What is the Eligibility Criteria for JRHMS Recruitment 2023?

Candidates having BSc Nursing/ Post Basic BSc Nursing with additional eligibility can apply for these posts.

What are the Jobs in JRHMS Recruitment 2023?

JRHMS has invited online applications for the 1400 Community Health Officer Posts on its official website.

