HSSC Group D Recruitment 2023 For 13536 Posts: Apply Online at hssc.gov.in, Check Eligibility

HSSC Group D Recruitment 2023 Notification: The Haryana Staff Selection Commission (HSSC) has invited online applications for the 13536 Group D posts on its official website. Selection for these posts will be done on the basis of performance of candidates in the Common Eligibility Test (CET) across the state. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for these posts on or before June 26, 2023 through the official website- hssc.gov.in.
Under the recruitment drive launched, HSSC is set to recruit a total of 13,536 posts across the state. Candidates having educational qualification including Matriculation from recognized Board with age group 18-42 years can apply for these posts.
HSSC Group D Recruitment 2023: Important Dates
|Opening date of online application
|June 05, 2023
|Closing date of application
|June 26, 2023
|Closing date for deposit of fee
|June 30, 2023
HSSC Group D Recruitment 2023: Vacancy Details
Group D Posts: 13536 ( Tentative )
HSSC Group D Recruitment 2023: Educational Qualification
Matriculation from recognized Board
Hindi/Sanskrit upto matriculation as one of the subjects.
You are advised to check the notification link for details of the educational qualification of the posts.
HSSC Group D Recruitment 2023: Age Limit
Age: 18-42 years.
Check the notification link for details of the relaxation in age limit.
HSSC Group D Recruitment 2023: Pay Scale
Level is DL i.e. 16900-53500 + applicable spl. Pay
HSSC Group D Recruitment 2023: Criteria For Selection
The selection and recommendation of the names of the candidates belonging to Group D posts where the minimum educational qualification is Matriculation in all departments shall be done on the basis of Common Eligibility Test and Socio-economic criteria.
Subject Marks
|Common Eligibility Test
|95%
|Socio-Economic criteria
|5%
The Common Eligibility Test: Details
- 75% marks for General Awareness, Reasoning, quantitative ability, English, Hindi and relevant or concerned subject(s), as applicable;
- 25% marks for History, Current Affairs, Literature, Geography, Environment, Culture etc. of Haryana.
HSSC Group D Recruitment 2023 PDF
HSSC Group D Recruitment 2023: You can apply online for these posts after following the guidelines given below.
Step 1: Visit to the official website– onetimeregn.haryana.gov.in or hssc.gov.in.
Step 2: Now go to the user login section on the homepage.
Step 3: Now you will have to apply for desired posts after providing essential details.
Step 4: After that, upload the required details and document.
Step 5: Now submit the application form.
Step 7: Please keep the printout of the same for future reference.