HSSC Group D Recruitment 2023 For 13536 Posts: Apply Online at hssc.gov.in, Check Eligibility

HSSC has invited online applications for the 13536 Group D Posts on its official website. Check HSSC Group D Recruitment 2023 application process, age limit, qualification and other details here.

HSSC Group D Recruitment 2023 Notification: The Haryana Staff Selection Commission (HSSC) has invited online applications for the 13536 Group D posts on its official website. Selection for these posts will be done on the basis of performance of candidates in the Common Eligibility Test (CET) across the state. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for these posts on or before June 26, 2023 through the official website- hssc.gov.in.

Under the recruitment drive launched, HSSC is set to recruit a total of 13,536 posts across the state. Candidates having educational qualification including Matriculation from recognized Board with age group 18-42 years can apply for these posts.

HSSC Group D Recruitment 2023: Important Dates

Opening date of online application June 05, 2023 Closing date of application June 26, 2023 Closing date for deposit of fee June 30, 2023





HSSC Group D Recruitment 2023: Vacancy Details

Group D Posts: 13536 ( Tentative )



HSSC Group D Recruitment 2023: Educational Qualification

Matriculation from recognized Board

Hindi/Sanskrit upto matriculation as one of the subjects.

You are advised to check the notification link for details of the educational qualification of the posts.



HSSC Group D Recruitment 2023: Age Limit

Age: 18-42 years.

Check the notification link for details of the relaxation in age limit.

HSSC Group D Recruitment 2023: Pay Scale

Level is DL i.e. 16900-53500 + applicable spl. Pay

HSSC Group D Recruitment 2023: Criteria For Selection

The selection and recommendation of the names of the candidates belonging to Group D posts where the minimum educational qualification is Matriculation in all departments shall be done on the basis of Common Eligibility Test and Socio-economic criteria.

Subject Marks

Common Eligibility Test 95% Socio-Economic criteria 5%





The Common Eligibility Test: Details