NHPC Recruitment 2023 For 388 JE & Other Posts: Check Eligibility Criteria, Important Dates, Selection Process & More

NHPC JE Recruitment 2023 Notification: National Hydroelectric Power Corporation (NHPC), a premier Schedule –A, 'Mini Ratna' Company has invited online applications for various posts including Junior Engineer (Civil), Junior Engineer (Electrical), Junior Engineer (Mechanical), Supervisor (IT), Hindi Translator, Draftsman (Civil), Sr. Accountant and others. A total of 388 posts are to be filled through the recruitment drive for which candidates can apply online on or before June 30, 2023.
The registration process for these posts will start on June 09, 2023 at https://www.nhpcindia.com.
Candidates having certain educational qualifications including full time regular Diploma/Graduate/Inter CA Pass/Master's degree with additional eligibility can apply for these posts.
NHPC Recruitment 2023: Important Dates
Opening date of online application: June 09, 2023
Closing date of application: June 30, 2023
NHPC Recruitment 2023: Vacancy Details
Junior Engineer (Civil)-149
Junior Engineer (Electrical)-74
Junior Engineer (Mechanical)-63
Junior Engineer (E&C)-10
Supervisor (IT)-09
Supervisor (Survey)-19
Sr. Accountant-28
Hindi Translator-14
Draftsman (Civil)-14
Draftsman (Elect./Mech.)-08
NHPC Recruitment 2023: Overview
|Organization
|National Hydroelectric Power Corporation (NHPC)
|Post Name
|Junior Engineer & Others
|Vacancies
|388
|Category
|Govt Jobs
|Job Location
|All India
|Opening Date for Online Application
|June 09, 2023
|Last Date for Online Application
|June 30, 2023
|Mode of Apply
|Online
|Qualification
|Diploma & Others in concerned Trades
|Official Website
|www.nhpcindia.com
NHPC Recruitment 2023: Educational Qualification
Junior Engineer (Civil)-03 years full time regular Diploma in Civil Engineering from Government / Government recognized Institutes with minimum 60% marks or equivalent grade.
Junior Engineer (Electrical)-03 years full time regular Diploma in Electrical Engineering from Government / Government recognized Institutes with minimum 60% marks or equivalent grade.
Junior Engineer (Mechanical)-03 years full time regular Diploma in Mechanical Engineering from Government / Government recognized Institutes with minimum 60% marks or equivalent grade.
Junior Engineer (E&C)-03 years full time regular Diploma in Electronics & Communications Engineering from Government / Government recognized Institutes with minimum 60% marks or equivalent grade.
Supervisor (IT)-Regular Graduate with DOEACC 'A' level course from Government /Government recognized Institutes with minimum 60%marksorequivalentgrade.OR
Three years regular Polytechnic Diploma in Computer Science / IT from Government / Government
recognized Institutes with minimum 60% marks or equivalent grade. OR
Regular BCA / B.Sc. (Computer Science/IT) from Government/ Government recognized Institutes with minimum 60%marks or equivalent grade
You are advised to check the notification link for details of the educational qualification of the posts.
NHPC Recruitment 2023: Age Limit Maximum Age (as on 30.06.2023
Junior Engineer (Civil)-30 Yrs
Junior Engineer (Electrical)-30 Yrs
Junior Engineer (Mechanical)-30 Yrs
Junior Engineer (E&C)-30 Yrs
Supervisor (IT)-30 Yrs
Supervisor (Survey)-30 Yrs
Sr. Accountant-30 Yrs
Hindi Translator-30 Yrs
Draftsman (Civil)-30 Yrs
Draftsman (Elect./Mech.)-30 Yrs
Check the notification link for details of the relaxation in age limit.
NHPC Recruitment 2023 PDF
NHPC Recruitment 2023: How To Apply
You can apply online for these posts after following the guidelines given below.
Step 1: Visit to the official website–www.nhpcindia.com
Step 2: Click on the online application link under section “Career" on the homepage.
Step 3: Read all instructions given on the website to ensure your eligibility before applying
Step 4: Fill the Online application form with relevant details and submit.
Step 5: After successful submission an application ID shall be generated by the system which shall be kept and used for further communication.
Step 6: Scanned copies of essential documents mentioned should be uploaded to the proper window.
Step 6: Upload latest photograph and signature as per instructions given in online application
portal.
Step 7: Take out the print of the registration form generated by the system in duplicate with
Unique application ID for future references