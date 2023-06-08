NHPC Recruitment 2023 For 388 JE & Other Posts: Check Eligibility Criteria, Important Dates, Selection Process & More

NHPC has invited online applications for the 388 JE & Other Posts on its official website. Check NHPC Recruitment 2023 application process, age limit, qualification and other details here.

NHPC JE Recruitment 2023 Notification: National Hydroelectric Power Corporation (NHPC), a premier Schedule –A, 'Mini Ratna' Company has invited online applications for various posts including Junior Engineer (Civil), Junior Engineer (Electrical), Junior Engineer (Mechanical), Supervisor (IT), Hindi Translator, Draftsman (Civil), Sr. Accountant and others. A total of 388 posts are to be filled through the recruitment drive for which candidates can apply online on or before June 30, 2023.

The registration process for these posts will start on June 09, 2023 at https://www.nhpcindia.com.

Candidates having certain educational qualifications including full time regular Diploma/Graduate/Inter CA Pass/Master's degree with additional eligibility can apply for these posts.



NHPC Recruitment 2023: Important Dates

Opening date of online application: June 09, 2023

Closing date of application: June 30, 2023



NHPC Recruitment 2023: Vacancy Details

Junior Engineer (Civil)-149

Junior Engineer (Electrical)-74

Junior Engineer (Mechanical)-63

Junior Engineer (E&C)-10

Supervisor (IT)-09

Supervisor (Survey)-19

Sr. Accountant-28

Hindi Translator-14

Draftsman (Civil)-14

Draftsman (Elect./Mech.)-08

NHPC Recruitment 2023: Overview

Organization National Hydroelectric Power Corporation (NHPC) Post Name Junior Engineer & Others Vacancies 388 Category Govt Jobs Job Location All India Opening Date for Online Application June 09, 2023 Last Date for Online Application June 30, 2023 Mode of Apply Online Qualification Diploma & Others in concerned Trades Official Website www.nhpcindia.com

NHPC Recruitment 2023: Educational Qualification

Junior Engineer (Civil)-03 years full time regular Diploma in Civil Engineering from Government / Government recognized Institutes with minimum 60% marks or equivalent grade.

Junior Engineer (Electrical)-03 years full time regular Diploma in Electrical Engineering from Government / Government recognized Institutes with minimum 60% marks or equivalent grade.

Junior Engineer (Mechanical)-03 years full time regular Diploma in Mechanical Engineering from Government / Government recognized Institutes with minimum 60% marks or equivalent grade.

Junior Engineer (E&C)-03 years full time regular Diploma in Electronics & Communications Engineering from Government / Government recognized Institutes with minimum 60% marks or equivalent grade.

Supervisor (IT)-Regular Graduate with DOEACC 'A' level course from Government /Government recognized Institutes with minimum 60%marksorequivalentgrade.OR

Three years regular Polytechnic Diploma in Computer Science / IT from Government / Government

recognized Institutes with minimum 60% marks or equivalent grade. OR

Regular BCA / B.Sc. (Computer Science/IT) from Government/ Government recognized Institutes with minimum 60%marks or equivalent grade

You are advised to check the notification link for details of the educational qualification of the posts.



NHPC Recruitment 2023: Age Limit Maximum Age (as on 30.06.2023

Junior Engineer (Civil)-30 Yrs

Junior Engineer (Electrical)-30 Yrs

Junior Engineer (Mechanical)-30 Yrs

Junior Engineer (E&C)-30 Yrs

Supervisor (IT)-30 Yrs

Supervisor (Survey)-30 Yrs

Sr. Accountant-30 Yrs

Hindi Translator-30 Yrs

Draftsman (Civil)-30 Yrs

Draftsman (Elect./Mech.)-30 Yrs

Check the notification link for details of the relaxation in age limit.



NHPC Recruitment 2023 PDF





NHPC Recruitment 2023: How To Apply

You can apply online for these posts after following the guidelines given below.

Step 1: Visit to the official website–www.nhpcindia.com

Step 2: Click on the online application link under section “Career" on the homepage.

Step 3: Read all instructions given on the website to ensure your eligibility before applying

Step 4: Fill the Online application form with relevant details and submit.

Step 5: After successful submission an application ID shall be generated by the system which shall be kept and used for further communication.

Step 6: Scanned copies of essential documents mentioned should be uploaded to the proper window.

Step 6: Upload latest photograph and signature as per instructions given in online application

portal.

Step 7: Take out the print of the registration form generated by the system in duplicate with

Unique application ID for future references