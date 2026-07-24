30+ Kargil Vijay Diwas 2026 Captions and Slogans in English for School Students

Kargil Vijay Diwas 2026, observed every year on July 26 to honour India's historic victory in the 1999 Kargil War and honour the courage, sacrifice, and patriotism of the Indian Armed Forces. This day serves as a reminder of our brave soldiers who gave up their lives while protecting the nation's sovereignty in the Kargil region of Jammu and Kashmir.

Schools, colleges, and educational institutions all over India mark the occasion with special assemblies, speeches, poster-making competitions, essay writing contests, patriotic songs, and cultural programmes. Students also participate by sharing meaningful captions and slogans that pay tribute to the nation's heroes.

Students who are looking for the Kargil Vijay Diwas 2026 captions and slogans, here is a collection to use in school events, projects, social media posts, and awareness campaigns for all the school students.